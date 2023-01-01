Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Silver Moon Saloon
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
-14 Harvester Square, Saint Charles, MO 63303
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey
No Reviews
5065 State Highway N Cottleville, MO 63304
View restaurant
More near Saint Charles