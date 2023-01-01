A map showing the location of Silver Moon SaloonView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Silver Moon Saloon

review star

No reviews yet

-14 Harvester Square

Saint Charles, MO 63303

Food Menu

3 Egg Omelette

$8.25

BIscuits & Gravy

$6.00

Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

French Toast

$7.00

Moon Griddle

$10.00

Red Neck Benedict

$10.00

Breakfast Bowl Sausage

$8.00

Breakfast Bowl Bacon

$8.00

Breakfast Bowl Ham

$8.00

Potato Cakes

$2.75

Bacon

$1.50

Biscuit

$1.00

Eggs

$1.75

English Muffin

$2.50

Ham

$3.00

Potato Cake

$1.50

Sausage Patties

$1.25

Side of Gravy

$1.50

Toast

$0.80

Topped w/ Chili

$1.75

Topped w/ Queso

$1.75

Chili

$6.00

Fresh Pork Rinds

$4.00

Fries

$3.75

Tater Tots

$4.25

Onion Rings

$5.75

Side of Asian Sauce

$0.75

Side of BBQ

$0.75

Side of Buffalo

$0.75

Side of Firecracker

$0.75

Side of Harvester Hot

$0.75

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Lemon Pepper Garlic

$0.75

Side of Memphis

$0.75

Side of Salsa

$0.75

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Of Mayo

$0.55

Side Of Qeuso

$1.50

Side Of Queso

$0.75

Side Of Blu Cheese

$0.75

Breaded Cauliflower

$6.00

Chips & Cheese

$7.00

Loaded Nachos

$9.00

Mushroom Buttons

$6.00

Pickle Chips

$5.00

Pretzel & Cheese

$5.50

1/2 LB Burger

$8.00

Breakfast Burger

$10.00

Burger Special

$7.50

Harvester Hot Burger

$10.00

BLT on Toast

$8.00

BLT Wrap

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Cajun Shrimp Wrap

$8.00

Fish Plate

$9.00

Fish Sandwich

$7.75

Fried Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Hot Dog

$5.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.75

Chicken Tender

$8.25

Chimichanga

$9.00

Pork Kabob's

$4.00

Breaded Wings

$1.75

Naked Wings 10 For 10

$10.00

SM 3 Meat Pizza

$14.00

SM Deluxe Pizza

$14.00

SM Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

SM Sausage Pizza

$12.00

LG 3 Meat Pizza

$16.00

LG Deluxe Pizza

$16.00

LG Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

LG Sausage Pizza

$14.00

Deluxe Salad

$8.00

Chicken fried plate

$9.75

Chicken Fried Stake Sandwich

$5.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$7.50

Grilled Cheese Tomato Soup

$6.99+

Meatloaf Plate

$9.75

Meatloaf Sandwich

$4.50

Pork Steak Plate

$10.99

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$6.00

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Smoked 1/2 Chicken

$8.50

Soup Bowl

$6.00

Soup Cup

$4.00

Taco Salad

$6.50

Taco Supreme

$1.75

Tacos

$1.25

Tostada

$2.50

Rib Plate

$10.00

Smoked Pork Loin Plate

$9.75

Pork Loin Sand

$6.00

Wings Spec

$7.99

Travs Spec

$6.99

Cheese Stix Spec

$6.99

Deep Fried Pretzel Spec

$4.00

Daily Special

$9.99

Golf Breakfast

$7.00

Golf Hot Dog

$2.50

Golf Hot Dog Chips

$3.50

Golf Braut

$3.75

Golf Braut W Chips

$4.75

Chips

$1.00

Drink Menu

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sprite Zero

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Monster

$4.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.75

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.00

Beer

Angry Orchard

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Select

$3.00

Select 55

$3.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$3.75

Busch

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Corona

$3.75

Twisted Tea

$3.75

Whiteclaw

$3.75

Guinness

$3.75

Michelob Ultra Seltzers

$3.75

Yengling Bottle

$4.50

Alum Spec Bottle

$3.00

Miller Cans

$2.00

Busch NA

$2.25

Old Milwaukee NA

$2.25

Stag

$2.25

Natural Light

$2.25

Zwickel

$3.75

Crown Lemon

$6.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Crown peach tea

$6.00

Crown whiskey and cola

$6.00

Coors Lite Bucket

$13.50

Miller Lite Bucket

$13.50

Domestic Bucket

$16.00

Premium Bucket

$19.50

Domestic Game Bucket

$14.00

Premium Game Bucket

$16.50

Superbowl Domestic Bucket

$14.00

Superbowl Premium Bucket

$16.50

Special Occ Bucket

$14.00

Aluminum Bucket

$16.43

Alum Bucket Mic Ultra

$19.15

Pint - Amberbock

$4.00

Pint - Blue Moon

$3.75

Pint - Bud Light

$2.75

Pint - Busch

$2.75

Pint - Miller Lite

$2.75

Large - Amberbock

$6.00

Large - Blue Moon

$5.50

Large - Bud Light

$4.75

Large - Busch

$4.75

Large - Miller Light

$4.75

Pitcher - Amberbock

$11.50

Pitcher - Blue Moon

$11.50

Pitcher - Bud Light

$10.50

Pitcher - Busch

$10.50

Pitcher - Miller Lite

$10.50

Pint - Yuengling

$4.50

Large - Yuengling

$7.00

Pitcher - Yuengling

$14.00

Wine

Chard

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Cab Sav

$5.00

Reisling

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$5.00

Liquor

Balvenie

$9.00

Margarita

$5.50

Top Shelf Margarita

$6.50

Mimosas

$4.50

Top Shelf Mimosa

$5.50

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Long Island

$7.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$9.00

Tuaca

$4.50

White Russian

$6.00

Game Shots

$2.50

Ameretto Sour

$5.50

Tequilla Sunrise Rail

$5.50

Well Gin

$3.75

Well Rum

$3.75

Well Tequila

$3.75

Well Vodka

$3.75

Well Whiskey

$3.75

Well Ameretto

$3.75

360 Cherry

$4.50

360 Grape

$4.50

360 Lemon

$4.50

360 Orange

$4.50

360 Peach

$4.50

360 Raspberry

$4.50

360 Vanilla

$4.50

360 Vodka

$4.50

Absolute

$5.00

Absolute Citron

$5.00

American Honey

$5.00

Apricot Brandy

$4.50

Bacardi

$4.50

Bacardi Lemon

$4.50

Bayleys

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$4.50

Deep Eddy's Cranberry

$4.50

Deep Eddy's Grapefruit

$4.50

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$4.50

Dr. McGillicuddy's Apple Pie

$4.50

Dr. McGillicuddy's Butterscotch

$4.50

Dr. McGillicuddy's Root Beer

$4.50

Evan Williams Cherry

$4.50

Fireball

$4.50

Frangelico

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$4.50

Jim Beam

$4.50

Jim Beam Black

$5.00

Jim Beam Vanilla

$4.50

Jose Quervo

$4.50

Kamora

$4.50

Malibu

$4.50

Rumchata

$4.50

Rumpleminze

$5.50

Sambuca

$5.50

Seagrams 7

$4.50

Seagrams VO

$4.50

Skrewball

$4.50

Skyy

$4.50

Skyy Coffee

$4.50

Skyy Pineapple

$4.50

Smirnoff Berry Lemon

$5.50

Smirnoff Blue Rasberry Lemonade

$4.50

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Sweet Lucy

$4.50

Tito's

$4.50

Trave Ameretto

$5.50

Tullamore Dew

$5.50

UV Cake

$4.50

VU Blue Raspberry

$4.50

Hot Dam

$4.50

Carolyns Irish Cream

$4.50

Appleton Estates

$6.50

Buffalo Trace

$5.50

Bulldog

$6.50

Crown Royal

$7.50

Crown Royal Apple

$7.50

Crown Royal Peach

$7.50

Tanqueray

$5.50

X-Rated

$5.50

Angel's Envy

$9.00

Averna

$9.00

Avion

$7.00

Bulleit

$5.50

Bushmills

$5.00

Chivas

$6.00

Cutty

$7.00

Dewars

$5.00

Drambuie

$7.00

EJ Brandy

$5.50

Glenlivet

$6.50

Grand Marnier

$7.25

Grey Goose

$6.00

Hennesey

$8.00

Jameson

$5.00

Makers

$6.00

Patron

$6.00

Rittenhouse

$9.00

Telemore Dew

$5.00

Tuaca

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.25

Jameson Black

$6.50

$2.00 Shot

$2.00

$3.00 Shot

$3.00

$3.50 Shot

$3.50

$4.00 Shot

$4.00

911

$4.00

Bomb

$6.00

Brass Balls

$6.50

Goldschlager

$5.50

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Hot Damn

$3.50

Irish Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Jägermeister

$4.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$4.50

Mixed Shot

$4.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Root Beer Barrel

$4.00

Schnapps

$3.50

Southern Slut

$5.50

Tequila Rose

$4.50

Vegas Bomb

$6.50

Washington Apple

$6.00

Watermelon Smash

$4.50

Buttery Nipple Shot

$5.50

Bazooka Joe Shot

$5.50

Jager Bomb Shot

$6.00

Nerds Rope

$4.50

Irish Breakfast Shot

$6.00

Jello Shot

$1.00

Mind Eraser

$7.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

-14 Harvester Square, Saint Charles, MO 63303

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

