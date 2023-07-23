Food

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

$3.99+

Crawfish Pies

$1.79

Crawfish Tails

French Fries

$2.99+

Fried Mushrooms

$4.99+

Fried Pickle Basket

$6.99

Gator Bites

$1.69

Onion Rings

$3.99+

Tots

$1.99+

Jalapeño cream cheese poppers

$5.99+

Fried jalapeño creme cheese poppers.

Wings

10 Piece Bone In

$16.99

15 Piece Bone In

$21.99

20 Piece Bone In

$27.99

10 Piece Boneless

$16.99

15 Piece Boneless

$21.99

20 Piece Boneless

$27.99

Burgers

2 beef patties grilled onions on texas toast/ fries or tots and a drink

#10 Double Cheeseburger Meal

$14.99

#8 Single Cheeseburger Meal

$12.99

#9 Single Cheeseburger

$6.99

#11 Double Cheeseburger

$8.99

Munster Bacon Swiss Meal

$16.99+

Munster Bacon Swiss Burger

$10.99+

Munster Spicy Mushroom Meal

$16.99+

Munster Spicy Mushroom Burger

$10.99+

Kickin' Bourbon Meal

$16.99+

Kickin' Bourbon Burger

$10.99+

Grilled Cheese Bacon Burger Meal

$16.99+

Grilled Cheese Bacon Burger

$10.99+

Sunny Side Up Burger Meal

$16.99+

Sunny Side Up Burger

$10.99+

Catch of the Day Meal

$16.99

Catch of the Day Sandwich

$12.99

Patty Melt Meal

$18.99

Fish

#5 3 Piece Fish Basket

$12.99

#6 6 Piece Fish Basket

$15.99

#7 3 Fish and 6 Shrimp Basket

$18.99

Tails, Fries, Pies

Fried oyster basket

$12.99+

Small 6 fried oysters, fries and a drink Medium 9 fried oysters,fries and drink Large 12 fried oysters, fries and a drink

NA Beverage

Fountain Drinks

$2.99

Can Drink

$2.50

By The Piece

Wings

$1.25

Shrimp

$0.99

Fish

$1.59

Wing Wednesday

$0.99

Celery\Carrots

$0.50

Hush Pups

$0.50

Condiments

Ranch

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Garnishes

Bloody Mary Garnish- 3 BNLS 3 Onion Rings

$4.00

Alcohol

Beer

BudLight

$4.75

Budweiser

$4.75

Landshark

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Corona Extra

$5.50

Busch

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Draft-16oz-Michelob

$4.75

Draft-34oz-Michelob

$9.00

Liquor

Whiskey&Coke Premium

$6.00

Cocktails

Cinnamon White Russian

$9.00

White Russian

$8.00

Strawberry Mojito

$13.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mule

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Kahlua Frappe

$13.00

VodkaCran

$6.00

Incredible Hulk

$11.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Margarita

$12.00

Shot

Bayou Satsuma

$5.00+

Blue Chair Vanilla

$4.00+

Crown Apple

$4.00+

Crown Peach

$5.00+

Crown Royale

$5.00+

Crown Vanilla

$5.00+

Fireball

$3.00+

Jameson

$5.00+

Jameson Orange

$5.00+

Jose Quervo Silver

$5.00+

Makers Mark-Red Label

$5.00+

Moonshine Peach

$5.00+

Moonshine-Rootbeer

$5.00+

Proper 12

$4.00+

Seagram's Gin

$5.00+

Sipping Cream-Electric Orange

$5.00+

Sipping Cream-Pumpkin Spice

$5.00+

Southern Comfort

$3.00+

Woodford Reserve

$8.00+