Sunday 6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am

Monday 6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am

Tuesday 6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am

Wednesday 6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am

Thursday 6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am

Friday 6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am