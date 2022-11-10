Straits Restaurant Santana Row
873 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Enjoy the flavors of the culinary crossroads of Southeast Asia!
Location
333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose, CA 95128
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in San Jose
Mextizo Restaurant & Cantina - 1502 Saratoga Ave
4.3 • 1,083
1502 Saratoga Ave San Jose, CA 95129
View restaurant