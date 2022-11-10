Restaurant header imageView gallery

Straits Restaurant Santana Row

873 Reviews

$$

333 Santana Row, Suite #1100

San Jose, CA 95128

Order Again

Popular Items

Roti Prata
Garlic Noodle
Braised Pork Belly Buns

Halloween VIP Packages

HW Don Julio Blanco

$300.00

HW Belvedere

$300.00

HW Ketel

$300.00

HW Chandon Brut

$50.00

HW Straits Platter

$100.00

HW Hennessy Priv 1L

$600.00

HW Chandon Brut

$50.00

HW Straits Platter

$100.00

HW Caviar

$100.00

HW Luminous Dom Perignon

$650.00

HW Ketel

$300.00

HW Chandon Brut

$50.00

HW Caviar

$100.00

HW Straits Platter

$100.00

HW Don Juilo 1942

$750.00

HW Regular Dom Perignon

$550.00

HW Straits Platter

$100.00

HW Caviar

$100.00

HW Clase Azul

$750.00

HW Regular Dom Perignon

$550.00

HW Caviar

$100.00

HW Straits Platter

$100.00

HW Ace of Spade

$700.00

HW Belvedere

$300.00

HW Caviar

$100.00

HW Straits Platter

$100.00

Salad & Soup

Aromatic Chicken Broth (Small)

$4.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Vegetarian Red Lentil Soup with Diced Tomato Soup and mushroom seasonings

Fuji Apple Prawn Salad

Fuji Apple Prawn Salad

$22.00

Fuji Apple, Prawns, Carrot, Cilantro Mint Dressing

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$16.00

Mango-Cucumber Slaw, Crushed peanuts, Red onion, Radish,Spicy Vietnamese Dressing

Meung Kum Butter Cup

$22.00

Baby Spinach, Toasted Coconut, Lime, Crispy Taro, Peanuts, Shrimp, Tamarind Dressing

Watermelon Steak Salad

Watermelon Steak Salad

$26.00

Grilled Marinated Steak, Arugula, Fresh Herbs, Bread Crumbs, Cucumber, Spicy Lemongrass Vinaigrette

Vietnamese Chicken Salad

$18.00

Yeo's Chicken Salad

$18.00

Small Plates

Roti Prata

Roti Prata

$12.00

Traditional Indian Flat Bread, Scallion, House Yellow Curry Dipping Sauce

Braised Pork Belly Buns

Braised Pork Belly Buns

$18.00

Marinated Pork Belly, Cucumbers, Pickles, Scallions, Hawaiian Roll

Cauliflower

$14.00

Curry Rub, Spicy Kaffir Lime Aioli

Chicken Lollipop

Chicken Lollipop

$16.00

Frenched Chicken Drumettes, Honey Chili-Sambal Glaze with Sesame Seed

Chili Peanuts

$7.00
Butter Prawns

Butter Prawns

$24.00

Uniquely Singaporean, Savory Sweet Toasted Cereal, Crisp Curry Leaf

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Breaded Calamari, Kaffir Lime Aioli, Galangal Cocktail Sauce

Fried Buns

$4.00
Murtabak

Murtabak

$16.00

Spiced Minced Beef Stuffed Roti, Pickled Onion, Scallion, Curry Dipping Sauce

Poh Pia

Poh Pia

$14.00

Fresh Hand Roll in Rice Paper, Jicama, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, Shrimp, Garlic, Chinese Sausage, Peanuts, Egg, Cilantro

Roasted Bone Marrow

Roasted Bone Marrow

$28.00

Straits Chimichurri, Crunchy butter Bits, Frisée and Radish Salad

Toasted Bread (1pc)

$2.00
Salt and Pepper Wings

Salt and Pepper Wings

$16.00

Chinese style salt & pepper wings, Garlic, Jalapenos

Sambal Sauce

Sambal Sauce

$10.00

Enjoy our house-made sambal sauce for take away

Samosa

Samosa

$16.00

Crispy Indian favorite snack with curried potatoes, peas & carrots, Sweet Chili-garlic dipping sauce

Singapore Satay Sticks

Singapore Satay Sticks

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Skewers, Spicy Peanut Sauce, Scallions

Straits 5 Spiced Ribs

Straits 5 Spiced Ribs

$22.00

Bali Style Five Spice Barbecued Pork Ribs, Carrot & Cucumber Slaw, Sesame Soy,

Straits Frites

Straits Frites

$15.00

Crisp Fried Potato, Cilantro & Garlic, Kaffir Lime Aioli, Galangal Cocktail Sauce

Sweet Corn Fritter

Sweet Corn Fritter

$15.00

Fresh Sweet Corn, Egg, Chili Garlic Sauce

Wok Fired Black Pepper Mussel

$24.00

Salt Spring Mussels, Cracked Black Pepper, Oyster Sauce, Smoked Garlic Butter Glaze

Wok Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$16.00Out of stock

Fish Sauce, Sambal, Charred Onions, Jalapeños

Crab Rangoon

$16.00

Poultry

Butter Chicken

$24.00

A modern New Dehli take on Tikka Masala, Cilantro, Toasted Almond

Hai Nan Chicken Rice

Hai Nan Chicken Rice

$24.00

Poached Chicken, Aromatic Chicken Rice & Broth, Sweet Soy Sauce, Ginger Garlic Sauce Tangy Hainan Chili Sauce Traditionally served Room Temperature

Potong Kari Ayam

$24.00

Traditional Singaporean chicken curry, Potato, Carrots, Yellow Coconut Curry Sauce

SOYA Hai Nan Chicken Rice

$24.00
Spicy Basil Chicken

Spicy Basil Chicken

$24.00

Tender Braised Chicken, Peas & Carrots, Fresh Chili, Shiitake, Bamboo Shoots, Thai Basil. * Spice level cannot be adjusted.

Beef

Beef Rendang

Beef Rendang

$28.00

Spicy Braised Beef, Kaffir Lime Coconut Curry, Creamy Pandan Polenta

Lemongrass Beef

Lemongrass Beef

$46.00

Grilled Marinated Angus Skirt Steak, Sautéed Garlic Bok Choy, Straits Frites

Preserved Olive Steak and Rice

Preserved Olive Steak and Rice

$52.00

Seasoned 13 Oz New York Steak, Sautéed Corn & Shimeji Mushroom,Preserved Olive Fried Rice with Garlic

Straits Shaking Steak

Straits Shaking Steak

$52.00

13 Oz New York Steak, Garlic Oyster Butter Sauce, Brussel Sprouts, Scallion, Shimeji Mushroom, Idaho Potato

Straits Style Beef

Straits Style Beef

$28.00

Wok Fried Angus Stir Fry Beef, Bell Peppers, Jalapeños, Oyster Sauce, Rice Wine Garlic Sauce, Crispy Rice Paper, Cilantro

Seafood

Whole Crab

Whole Crab

$72.00

Fresh, Shell On, Live Dungeness Crab or Maine Lobster, In Shell,Black Pepper, Smoked Garlic Butter, Oyster Sauce, Shallots, Scallions

Whole Lobster

Whole Lobster

$72.00

Fresh, Shell On, Live Dungeness Crab or Maine Lobster, In Shell, House Crafted Chili Sauce

Claypot Salmon

Claypot Salmon

$34.00

Caramelized “nuoc mam” sauce, Chilli, Onions,Cilantro, Cherry Tomato, Enoki Mushroom.

Ikan Pangang

$34.00

Salmon cooked in Banana Leaf, Sesame Seed, Cilantro, Lemongrass Chili Sambal, Mango Salad

Char Siu Seabass

Char Siu Seabass

$46.00Out of stock
Origami Seabass

Origami Seabass

$46.00Out of stock

Chris Yeo Signature Dish!Baked en Papillote, Ginger, Longan, Wolf Berry, Shiitake, Bell Pepper, Sesame, Rice Wine

Seafood Curry

$34.00

A spicy South East Asian trademark― Shrimp, Fish, Clams, Mussels, Eggplant, Calamari, Cilantro, Bok Choy, Tomato, Spicy Jalapeño Green Curry. * Spice Level cannot be adjusted.

Honey Walnut Prawn

Honey Walnut Prawn

$32.00
Spicy Dragon Prawns

Spicy Dragon Prawns

$32.00

A Sino Favorite! Spicy Chili Pods, Green Onion, Cashews

Whole Tai Snapper

$50.00

Crispy whole Snapper with tail, head, eyes and all. Baby Bok Choy, Thai Basil, Black Bean Chili Garlic Sauce

Noodle and Rice

Chow Kway Teo

Chow Kway Teo

$22.00

Wide Rice Noodles, Shrimp, Chinese Sausage, Dark Soy, Oyster Sauce, Garlic Chives, Chili, Bean-Sprouts, Egg

Garlic Noodle

Garlic Noodle

$18.00

Wok Fired Egg Noodles, Thai Basil, Black Pepper,Bok Choy, Shiitake, Oyster Sauce, Scallion, Shallot, Bean-Sprouts

Whole Lobster Garlic Noodle

$82.00

Kids Noodles

$9.00
Laksa

Laksa

$22.00

Spicy Coconut Curry, Egg, Bean-Sprouts, Shrimp Featured on “Travel Channel Food Paradise”

Mee Goreng

Mee Goreng

$22.00

Wok Fired Spicy Egg Noodles, Shrimp, Cabbage, Tofu, Tomato, Potato, Bean-Sprouts

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$18.00

Rice Noodles, Cabbage, Lime, Tofu, Peanuts, Bean-Sprouts, Egg

Nasi Goreng

Nasi Goreng

$22.00

Spicy Coconut Rice,Shrimp, Cabbage, Egg, Peas & Carrot, Scallions, Achar-Singapore Pickle with Peanut, Crispy Shallot

Small Rice

$4.00

Choice of Jasmine, Brown, Coconut, or Chicken Rice

Medium Rice

$6.00

Choice of Jasmine, Brown, Coconut, or Chicken Rice

Whole Lobster PAD THAI

$82.00

Vegetable

Dry Fried Eggplant

$19.00

Braised in spicy garlic sauce

Curry Vegetable

$22.00

Seasonal Fresh Vegetables, Tofu, Spicy Cilantro, Jalapeño Green Coconut Curry. * Spice Level cannot be adjusted

Dessert

Sago Pudding

$12.00Out of stock

Pandan Mango Cake

$12.00

Mango Pudding

$14.00Out of stock

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Fuji Apple Salad

$22.00

Fuji Apple, Cilantro, Jicama, Carrot, Dijon Mint Dressing

Vegetarian Wok Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Sambal sauce, Charred Onions, Jalapeños

Samosa

Samosa

$16.00

Crispy Indian favorite snack with curried potatoes, peas & carrots, Sweet Chili-garlic dipping sauce

Vegetarian Roti Prata

$12.00

Traditional Indian Flat Bread, Scallion, House Green Curry Dipping Sauce

Vegetarian Poh Pia

$14.00

Fresh Spring Roll with Jicama, Carrots, Bamboo, Peanuts, Cilantro, Garlic, and Spicy Hoisin Sauce

Straits Frites

Straits Frites

$15.00

Crisp Fried Potato, Cilantro & Garlic, Kaffir Lime Aioli, Galangal Cocktail Sauce

Sweet Corn Fritter

Sweet Corn Fritter

$15.00

Fresh Sweet Corn, Egg, Chili Garlic Sauce

Cauliflower

$14.00

Curry Rub, Spicy Kaffir Lime Aioli

Curry Vegetable

$22.00

Seasonal Fresh Vegetables, Tofu, Spicy Cilantro, Jalapeño Green Coconut Curry. * Spice Level cannot be adjusted

Dry Fried Gai Lan

$16.00Out of stock

Wok Tossed With House Chili Sambal Spicy Sauce

Vegetarian Braised Eggplant

$19.00

Braised Chinese Eggplant in spicy garlic sauce

Vegetarian Fried Rice

$18.00

Brown Rice, Mixed Vegetables, Bell Pepper, Scallions

Vegetarian Coconut Fried Rice

$18.00

"Nasi Goreng" Spicy Coconut rice, Soy, Cabbage, Peas & Carrots, Scallions, Pickled Onion, Shallot, Cucumber

Vegetarian Garlic Noodle

$18.00

Wok Fired Egg Noodles, Thai Basil, Black Pepper,Bok Choy, Shiitake, Oyster Sauce, Scallion, Shallot, Bean-Sprouts

Vegetarian Pad Thai

$18.00

Rice Noodles, Mixed Veggie, Tamarind Sauce

Vegetarian Spicy Street Noodle

$18.00

Wok Fired Egg noodle, Cabbage, Tofu, Tomato, Potato, Beansprouts

Small Rice

$4.00

Choice of Jasmine, Brown, Coconut, or Chicken Rice

Medium Rice

$6.00

Choice of Jasmine, Brown, Coconut, or Chicken Rice

N/A Beverage

San Benedito

$8.00Out of stock

Evian Natural Spring

$8.00

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Soda

$5.00

coke, Diet coke, Iced Tea, Lemonade, Sprite

Pandan Soda

$6.00

with whipped cream

Singapore Soda

$6.00

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00

with cream

Hot Tea

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Juice

$5.00

RedBull

$5.00

SF RedBull

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Shirely Temple

$5.00

Carafe Juice

$10.00

Soda Water

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Bottle Service

BRUT Dom Perignon, France ’06 (BTL)

$500.00

BRUT Moet Imperial, France NV (BTL)

$275.00
BRUT ROSE Moet Imperial, France NV (BTL)

BRUT ROSE Moet Imperial, France NV (BTL)

$300.00

Regular Price: $150.00

BRUT Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, France NV (BTL)

$225.00

BTL Ciroc Peach

$350.00

BTL Ciroc

$350.00

BTL Ketel

$325.00

BTL Belvedere

$350.00

BTL Titos

$325.00

BTL Casa Anejo

$475.00

BTL Casa Blanco

$375.00

BTL Casa Repo

$450.00

BTL Cazadores Silver

$350.00Out of stock

BTL Clase Azul

$750.00

BTL DJ 1942

$750.00

BTL Deleon Anejo

$400.00

BTL DJ Blanco

$375.00

BTL DJ Repo

$450.00

BTL DJ 70 Crystal

$550.00

BTL Deleon Repo

$350.00

BTL Patron Anejo

$425.00Out of stock

BTL Patron Blanco

$350.00

BTL Patron Estate

$450.00Out of stock

BTL Patron Repo

$375.00

BTL Patron Roca

$425.00Out of stock

BTL DJ Anejo

$500.00

BTL Cazadores Anejo

$475.00

Deleon Blanco BTL

$300.00

DJ 1942 Magnun BTL

$1,400.00

BTL Johnnie Black

$450.00

BTL Johnie Blue

$1,200.00

BTL Macallan 12

$500.00

BTL Macallan 18

$1,400.00

BTL Glenmorangie 18

$700.00

BTL Bulleit

$350.00

BTL Makers Mark

$375.00

BTL Jack Daniel's

$300.00

BTL Johnnie Black

$450.00

BTL Johnnie Blue

$1,100.00

BTL Macallan 18

$1,400.00

BTL Jameson

$300.00

BTL HIBIKI

$600.00Out of stock

BTL Hennessy VS

$450.00

BTL Hennessy VSOP (750ml)

$475.00Out of stock

BTL Hennessy VSOP (1 LT)

$550.00

BTL Hennessy VSOP (1.75 LT)

$1,000.00Out of stock

BTL Hennessy XO

$1,200.00

BTL Remy

$425.00

BTL Remy Martin XO

$1,000.00

Blanket

Blanket

$20.00Out of stock

Sambal

Sambal Sauce

Sambal Sauce

$10.00

Enjoy our house-made sambal sauce for take away

Bottle Cocktail

Cocktail ToGo Bottle 12oz

Cocktail ToGo Bottle 12oz

$35.00

Choice of Lychee Martini, Blood Orange Old Fashioned, or Mango Cadillac Margarita.

Cover Charge

Cover Charge

$20.00

Bottled Cocktails

Lychee Martini 12oz (BTL)

$35.00

Old Fashioned 12oz (BTL)

$35.00

Mango Cadillac 12oz (BTL)

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy the flavors of the culinary crossroads of Southeast Asia!

Website

Location

333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose, CA 95128

Directions

Gallery
Straits Restaurant image
Straits Restaurant image
Straits Restaurant image

