Sunny Hill Seattle

Cote Di Franze Ciro Rosso

$48.00

Earthy nose with a notable tart cherry, cranberry, raspberry and redcurrant tang beneath the mild leathery soil. On the palate the savory notes linger through dusty, woody tannins. Noticeable dried tobacco, herbs and tomato as well as light red berry notes but majorly woody and savory throughout. 100% Gaglioppo Calabria, Italy