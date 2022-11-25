Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch

Sunny Hill Seattle

103 Reviews

3127 Northwest 85th Street

Seattle, WA 98117

Popular Items

Square Pies
Loyal Round Pie
Waffle Fries

Big Square

10x14 square pie. Eight slices. 2" rise & crispy edge. mozzarella / parmesan / oregano Want to make it an Arcade? Just add pepp

Big Square

10x14 square pie. Eight slices. 2" rise & crispy edge.

Round Pies

Loyal Round Pie

Loyal Round Pie

$23.00

mozzarella / provolone / parmesan

Arcade Round Pie

Arcade Round Pie

$25.00

pepperoni / pickled serrano / mozzarella / parmesan

War Child Round Pie

War Child Round Pie

$28.00

chanterelle mushroom / roasted leeks / truffle cheese

Rebel Rebel

Rebel Rebel

$26.00

smoked prosciutto / stracchino / nardello peppers

Duckie

Duckie

$26.00

shaved brussels / carmelized onion / fennel sausage

Square Pies

Loyal, Arcade, Duckie, Rebel Rebel, or War Child
Square Pies

Square Pies

Choose one: Loyal - mozzarella / aged provolone / parm Arcade - pepperoni / pickled serrano mozzarella / parm Duckie - shaved brussels / carmelized onion / fennel sausage Rebel Rebel - smoked prosciutto / stracchino / nardello peppers War Child chanterelle mushroom / roasted leeks / truffle cheese

Salads

Chicory Caesar

Chicory Caesar

$16.00

bonito lime dressing / parm / shiso furikake

Roasted Beets & Chickpeas

Roasted Beets & Chickpeas

$16.00

burnt honey vinaigrette / avocado

Small Plates

yuzu basil aioli
Burrata

Burrata

$15.00

yuzu kosho cranberry / hemp heart flatbread

St. Jude Tuna Conserva

St. Jude Tuna Conserva

$17.00

gigante beans / goat horn peppers / garlic bread

Veggies

Charred Broccoli

Charred Broccoli

$16.00

tahini / orange / dulse

Roasted Artichoke

Roasted Artichoke

$15.00

olive / lemon / shallot

Crunchy Cauliflower

Crunchy Cauliflower

$16.00

spicy cashew ginger dip

Ballard Favorites

Roasted Half Chicken

Roasted Half Chicken

$24.00

roasted cipollini onion

Slow Braised Meatballs

Slow Braised Meatballs

$19.00

slow cooked kale

Sunny Burger

Sunny Burger

$15.00

umami ketchup / iceberg / frizzled onion

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$7.00

umami ketchup or black garlic ranch

Side Black Garlic Ranch

$2.00

Side Umami Ketchup

$1.50
Hot Honey

Hot Honey

$2.00

Dessert

Big Chocolate Chip Cookie

Big Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.00

Bottle Red

Chiara Condello Sangiovese

Chiara Condello Sangiovese

$36.00

Juicy, medium-bodied and fresh; red cherries and cranberry, refined tannins Aromas of small red woodland berries jumping out first, followed by waves of black and red cherry, wild strawberry, dried orange peel, violets, tomato leaf, black pepper, and underbrush. 100% Sangiovese Organic Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Pranzegg Rosso Leggero

Pranzegg Rosso Leggero

$38.00

Pomegranate and cherry, rose petal, grippy alpine herbs, volcanic mineral aromatics, and lively acidity to keep it fresh. Light, chillable red. Not sparkling. 90% Vernatsch (Schiava) with 10% Lagrein Biodynamic Alto Adige, Italy

Oltretorrente Barbera

Oltretorrente Barbera

$40.00

Blackberry, plum, dark cherry tart to ripe on the nose, balsamic, earthy and oaky. Full bodied, with ripe, red fruits. 90% Barbera 10% Dolcetto Organic, Biodynamic Piedmont, Italy

Coueur De Granit Beaujolias

Coueur De Granit Beaujolias

$42.00

Nose: rasberry, plum, pepper, mint. Palate: strawberry, cherry, dark fruit, tobacco, ash and earthy notes. Medium + tannins, medium acidity. 100% Gamay Burgundy, France

Rocamadre Malbec

Rocamadre Malbec

$44.00

Spice, earth, currant and cherry on the nose. Pepper, earth, green plum, mocha and currant on the palate. Violet and black cherry. 100% Malbec Mendoza, Argentina

Cote Di Franze Ciro Rosso

Cote Di Franze Ciro Rosso

$48.00

Earthy nose with a notable tart cherry, cranberry, raspberry and redcurrant tang beneath the mild leathery soil. On the palate the savory notes linger through dusty, woody tannins. Noticeable dried tobacco, herbs and tomato as well as light red berry notes but majorly woody and savory throughout. 100% Gaglioppo Calabria, Italy

Bottle White

Via Alpina Pinot Grigio 2021

Via Alpina Pinot Grigio 2021

$38.00
Le Fraghe Garganega 2020

Le Fraghe Garganega 2020

$32.00
OT De Vins El Cep 2020

OT De Vins El Cep 2020

$28.00
Montenidoli Vernaccia Di San Gimignano 2017

Montenidoli Vernaccia Di San Gimignano 2017

$34.00

Bottle Rosé

Proprieta Sperino Rosa del Rosa 2021

Proprieta Sperino Rosa del Rosa 2021

$34.00

Flavors of savory peaches, fresh chamomile, orchard fruit and hints of white pepper. With wild strawberries and dark cherry. The balanced palate is both silky and bright with a vibrant acidity. 85% Nebbiolo, 15 % Vespolina Piedmonte, Italy

Romain Paire Granit Rosé

Romain Paire Granit Rosé

$36.00

Strawberry, cranberry, white flowers and apple. Great minerality, crisp and dry with a fresh finish. 100% Gamay St Romain Côte Roannaise, France Biodynamic

Aurora Marche Rosato 2021

Aurora Marche Rosato 2021

$38.00

Color is a beautiful coral red with copper tints. In the nose it is fragrant revealing a progressive intensity with a fresh flowery bouquet of roses and irises, rich with red prune and rhubarb notes. 100% Morettone (Ciliegiolo) Marche, Italy

Rezabal Txakoli de Getariako Txakolina Rosé 2021

Rezabal Txakoli de Getariako Txakolina Rosé 2021

$32.00

Aromatic, dry and slightly effervescent. It has delicate flavors of wild strawberries, bright acidity and great minerality. 80% Hondarrabi Beltza 20%Hondarrabi Zuri Basque Country, Spain Organi

Bottle Sparkling

Col Tamaríe

Col Tamaríe

$38.00

Deep straw yellow in color, with aromas of candied ginger, lemon, yellow apple, brioche, and chalky minerality. Racy acidity glazes melon, lemon, and a trace of eucalyptus. Grapefruit, walnut and a hint of mint linger on the dry, crisp finish. Super refreshing Varietals: Glera, Perera, Bianchetta, Grapariol, Verdiso, Marzemina Bianca Veneto, Italy Certified Organic

Il Mostro Ragana 2021

Il Mostro Ragana 2021

$36.00

Fruity bouquets of lime, lemon, and ripe pear. Subtle pineapple juice and a hint of white peach. Delicate bubbles with a refreshing finish 85% Pecorino, 15% Chardonnay Abruzzo, Italy Certified Organic

Pomalo Pet Nat

Pomalo Pet Nat

$28.00

Frothy, fun and bone dry, it's like vacation in a bottle, with zesty tangerine, tart grapefruit and salt spray. Drinks like a sparkling Greyhound! 100% Debit Dalmatia, Croatia

Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve Champagne

Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve Champagne

$66.00

Gingery and fresh, with notes of wildflowers, candied lemon peel, crystalized ginger, nut, brioche, pastry. The palate is toasty, opulent and stylish, with a bloomy mousse that crackles and glisters long after the finish. 40% Pinot Meunier, 30% Pinot Noir, 30% Chardonnay Epernay, Champagne, France

Bottle Orange

Kobal Roots Sauvignon Blanc 2021

Kobal Roots Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$36.00

Rose amber in color with intense aromatics that jump out of the glass of lemongrass, grapefruit peel, and gardenia. The wine delivers a beautifully layered structure on the palate, lively but juicy of lychee, spiced grapefruit, lifted by zesty acidity. 100% Sauvignon Blanc Haloze Hills, Lower Styria, Slovenia

Sanctum Leptir 2020

Sanctum Leptir 2020

$42.00

This youthful orange wine opens with spicy aromas of dry wildflowers, apricots, pears and white tea with honey. The palate is bright, and the skin tannins are not aggressive. Earthy mid-palate leads to a long savory finish. 50% Pinot Blanc, 40% Chardonnay, 10% Pinot Gris Lipoglav, Lower Styria (Štajerska), Slovenia

Anacarani Andata e Ritorno 2021

Anacarani Andata e Ritorno 2021

$38.00

Aromatic bouquet reveals notes of fragrant pear, orange zest, apricot and lime. Tones of pear, apricot, bay leaf and green almond on the palate. Sweet spice and light herbs on the finish. Native Romagna grapes, Famoso, Trebbiano, and Grechetto Gentile. Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Bottle Lambrusco

Ruby red color; the aromatic profile is composed of notes of strawberry and cherry and more floral scents of geranium and poppies. Rustic, dry, and full of dark bramble fruit and olive. Excellent with meats, cheeses, and pizza 70% Lambrusco Maestri 30% Lambrusco Grasparossa Montecchio Emilia, Italy
Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco di Sorbara Vecchia

Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco di Sorbara Vecchia

$32.00

Lovely, fresh and lightly sparkling, this vibrant, delightful wine opens with heady violet and red berry scents. The refined, almost ethereal palate delivers crushed raspberry, strawberry, tangerine and ginger notes alongside tangy acidity. Perfect for pizza, pasta, meats, and hard cheeses. 100% Lambrusco Sorbara Modena, Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Quarticello Neromaestri 2021

Quarticello Neromaestri 2021

$38.00

Ruby red color; the aromatic profile is composed of notes of strawberry and cherry and more floral scents of geranium and poppies. Rustic, dry, and full of dark bramble fruit and olive. Excellent with meats, cheeses, and pizza 70% Lambrusco Maestri 30% Lambrusco Grasparossa Montecchio Emilia, Italy

Cantina Della Pioppa

Cantina Della Pioppa

$28.00

Soft, easy bubbles with lip smacking purple plum and red berry fruit with a dry, silky finish. Amazing charcuterie and pizza wine. 100% Lambrusco Salamino Modena, Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Singles

E9 Seasonal IPA

E9 Seasonal IPA

$8.00
Rooftop Mexican Lager

Rooftop Mexican Lager

$8.00
Holy Mountain, White Lodge Belgium Style

Holy Mountain, White Lodge Belgium Style

$8.00
Stoup Citra IPA

Stoup Citra IPA

$8.00
Schilling Local Legend

Schilling Local Legend

$8.00
South Sound Pounder Alcoholic Ginger Beer

South Sound Pounder Alcoholic Ginger Beer

$8.00
Fair Isle Saison

Fair Isle Saison

$8.00

Stoup Winter Ale

$8.00

Retail

Black Garlic Ranch - Bottle

$10.00

Soft Drinks

N/A Timber City Ginger Beer

$6.00

Timber City Non-Alcoholic 0% Made in Seattle with organic ginger & low sugar

Topo Chico

$3.50

Sparkling water

Cola

$3.00

Boylan's Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$6.00

N/A Persimmon Toddy

$6.00

N/A Apple Toddy

$6.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in North Ballard, at the corner of NW 85th & 32nd Ave NW. Serving round pies, crispy squares, farm veggies & our Sunny burger. Italian classics on rotation. Full bar, draft beer and cold wine All ages. Friendly dogs welcome on the patio.

Website

Location

3127 Northwest 85th Street, Seattle, WA 98117

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Sunny Hill image

