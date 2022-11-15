- Home
Sushi Kappo Tamura
3,207 Reviews
$$
2968 Eastlake Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Popular Items
Rolls
Black Cod, Avocado and Cucumber Roll
Marinated and grilled black cod (sustainable alternative to Unagi) with avocado and cucumber
Black Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber inside topped with grilled black cod, black tobiko, yuzu gosho and tsume sauce
Golden Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber and jalapeno inside topped with spicy tuna, golden tobiko and spicy mayo
Hamtastic Roll
Yellowtail, green onions, cucumber, avocado topped with yellowtail sashimi, jalapeno, golden tobiko and ponzu
Oishi Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber inside topped with creamy spicy crab, sea scallop, masago and spicy mayo
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with wild salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, tuna and avocado slices.
Rising Salmon Roll
Wild salmon, cucumber, avocado topped with seared wild salmon, nikiri sauce, jalapeno, golden tobiko and yuzu gosho
Unagi Roll
California Roll
crab, avocado, mayo, cucumber and masago
Ebi-Tempura Roll
wild shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado and masago
Futomaki
kanpyo gourd, shiitake mushrooms, organic tamago, spinach, oboro (shrimp powder) ** kanpyo is not gluten free
Gari Saba
mackerel, ginger, shiso leaf
Negihama Roll
Yellowtail and green onions, avocado, cucumber
Negitoro Roll
fatty tuna and green onions
Rosanna Roll
Hokkaido sea scallops, crab, masago, avocado and may mix
Salmon Maki
Salmon Skin Roll
Broiled wild salmon skin, kaiware (radish sprouts), green onions and gobo (pickled burdock root)
Seattle Roll
Wild salmon, avocado, cucumber, masago
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna, spicy chili sauce, cucumber, avocado
Spider Roll
Fried Maryland softshell Blue crab with cucumber, avocado and masago.
Tekka Maki
Tuna roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Wild salmon, cucumber, avocado and masago with our spicy sauce.
Avocado Roll
Cucumber And Avocado Roll
Eastlake Roll
Satsuma yam and kabocha squash tempura, romaine lettuce, cucumber, avocado and ume (plum) paste
Kappa Maki
cucumber roll
Natto Maki
fermented soy beans
Oshinko Maki
pickled daikon radish
Super Yummy Roll
spinach, shiitake, kanpyo gourd, avocado, ume (plum paste) and shiso leaf. **kanpyo is not gluten free
Ume Shiso Roll
ume (plum paste) and shiso leaf
Ippins
Black Cod Yuan Yaki
Grilled miso marinated Neah Bay black cod fillet
Fried heads (2pcs)
Hijiki Seaweed Nimono
Black seaweed from Japan, carrots and fried tofu slow simmered in dashi, sake, soy. Served chilled
Konabe with Matsutake
Miso Soup
with kabocha squash, yuchoy and fried tofu
Mustard Greens/ Albacore Tuna
Mustard greens with Washington albacore tuna sashimi in a almond wasabi sauce
Nitsuke
Slow simmered in a sake, soy, mirin and dashi broth topped with hari ginger (fresh needled ginger), gobo (fresh burdock root) and yuchoy
Organic Salad
butter lettuce topped with radishes, toasted almonds and Washington Fuji apples tossed in a sweet miso dressing
Rice Side
Salt broiled fish collar of the day (Kama)
Collar of the fish salted and broiled
Shishito Peppers
lightly fried and tossed with sea salt and lime
String Bean Salad
tossed in a walnut miso dressing
Sweet soy braised fish of the day (Aradaki)
Tsukemono
assorted side of pickled vegetables
Sushi Bar
Albacore
Albacore (Fresh)
Albacore Toro
Albacore Toro *Seared*
Amadai
Amaebi / Spot Prawn (B.C.)
Black Cod Belly
Chutoro
Coho
Crab
Cuttlefish
Cuttlefish Tentacles
Ebi / Blue Prawn
Halibut Smoked
Hamachi / Yellowtail
Hata/ Grouper
Hotate
Hotate / Creamy Spicy
Hotate Seared w/Yuzu Gosyo
Ika (Aori)
Ika / Squid
Ika Geso / Squid Tentacles
Ikura (Chum)
Kanpachi / Amberjack
King Salmon Marble
King Salmon (Alaska)
King Salmon Belly
King Salmon Belly (Alaska)
King Salmon Ora
Kurodai
Madai (Japan)
Madai / Seabream (NZ)
Maguro (zuke)
Maguro / Tuna
Managatsuo
Masago / Smelt Roe
Quail Egg add
Saba (East Coast)
Saba (Fresh)
Saba / Mackerel
Sawara / King Mackerel
Shima-Aji / Trevally
Suzuki
Suzuki (JAPAN)
Tako / Octopus
Tamago
Tobiko / Flying fish roe
Toro
Bay Shrimp
Aji/Spanish Mac sash
Albacore (Fresh) Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
Albacore Toro Sashimi
Amadai Sashimi
Amaebi Sashimi
Anago/Sea Eel Sashimi
Black Cod Belly Sashimi
Buri Sashimi
Chutoro Sashimi
Coho Sashimi
Cuttlefish Geso Sashimi
Cuttlefish Sashimi
Ebi/Prawns Sashimi
Halibut (fresh) Sashimi
Halibut (kelp cured) Sash
Halibut Engawa Sashimi
Hamachi Belly Sashimi
Hamachi Sashimi
Hata/ Grouper Sashimi
Hirame *Engawa* Sashimi
Hirame Sashimi
Hotate/Scallop Seared Sashimi
Hotate/Scallops Sashimi
Ika geso/Squid Tentacles Sashimi
Ika/Squid Sashimi
Ikura ( Chum) Sashimi
Ikura (Coho) Sashimi
Ishigakidai Sashimi
Kanpachi Sashimi
King (Alaska) Sashimi
King (Ivory Belly) Sashimi
King Belly Ora Sashimi
King Crab Sashimi
King Marble Sashimi
King Salmon Belly Sashimi (Alaska)
King Salmon Ora Sashimi
Kinmedai Sashimi
Kurodai Sashimi
Madai (NZ) Sashimi
Madai Sashimi
Maguro (zuke) Sashimi
Maguro Sashimi
Managatsuo Sashimi
Masago/Smelt Roe Sashimi
Medai/ Blue Nose Sashimi
Mejina Sashimi
Mirugai/Geoduck Sashimi
Opilio Crab Sashimi
Otoro Sashimi
Otoro Seared Sashimi
Saba (Fresh) Sashimi
Saba (Masaba/Premium Mackerel) SA
Saba/Mackerel Sashimi
Sawara Seared (Japan) Sashimi
Sawara/King Mackerel Sashimi
Shima-Aji / Trevally
Smoked Halibut Sashimi
Sockeye (Bristol Bay) Sashimi
Sockeye Belly Seared Sashimi
Sockeye Sashimi
Suzuki (JAPAN)
Suzuki/ Striped Bass Sashimi
Tako/Octopus Sashimi
Tamago/Egg Omelet Sashimi
Tobiko Sashimi
Toro Sashimi
Toro Seared Sashimi
Unagi (Maine) Sashimi
Uni (Baja) Sashimi
Uni (Boston) Sashimi
Uni (Hokkaido) Sashimi
Uni (Maine) Sashimi
Uni (Peru)
Uni (SB) Sashimi
Uni Live (Washington) Sashimi
Wasabi (Fresh)
Combination/Omakase
Sushi Combo
7 pieces of nigiri sushi and one roll. Served with a side of miso soup. (no substitutions please)
Sashimi Combo
5 different types of fish of sashimi served with a side of miso soup and white rice (please no substitutions)
Bara Chirashi
sushi rice layered with nori, oboro (shrimp powder), tamago, kaiware (radish sprouts) and topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail and ikura
Nigiri Combo
6 different types of chef's choice nigiri sushi
Deluxe Sushi Combo
9 pieces of nigiri sushi and one roll. Served with a side of miso soup
Nigiri Omakase Take Out $85
12 types of chef's choice nigiri sushi (no substitutions please)
PLATTERS
SKT Platter
(Please allow extra time) 2 California Rolls 2 Cucumber/Avocado rolls 2 Spicy Tuna rolls 2 Ebi Tempura rolls 4 pc Ebi nigiri 4 pc Yellowtail nigiri 4 pc Tuna nigiri 4 pc Sockeye nigiri 4 pc Albacore tuna nigiri
Roll Platter
(please allow extra time) 2 Seattle Rolls 2 California Rolls 2 Spicy Tuna Rolls 2 Ebi Tempura Rolls 2 Spider Rolls 2 Cucumber/Avocado Rolls
PICNIC SPECIAL
Specialty Cocktails
TOGO Lychee Martini
COCKTAIL KIT FOR 2 SERVINGS! Grey Goose Vodka, Lychee Cocktail Mix and Lychee Garnishes!
TOGO Mars Manhattan
COCKTAIL KIT FOR 2 SERVINGS but I doubt you'll want to share this one! Mars Iwai Whisky, Amaro Lucano Vermouth, Regan's Orange Bitters and House Bourbon Cherries complete with fresh Orange Peel,
TOGO Shiso Mojito
One of our favorites! We put this simple kit together so you can enjoy at home. Comes with instructions, all the garnishes to make TWO GREY GOOSE SHISO MOJITOS!
OLD FASHIONED with Knob Creek Bourbon 70
CLASSIC DAIQUIRI with Cruzan Rum 40
MARGARITA with with Honitos Plata Tequila 40
COMOPOLITAN with Effen Vodka 40
Yuzu Toddy
Old Fashioned
Wine
BTL Maison Saleya Rose
(Nice, FR / Grenache and Cinsault / 2019) $15 ROSE ALL DAY!!! Ripe tropical fruit, raspberry and dark cherry with long and rich finish. Classic dry Provence Rose!
BTL Cristom Pinot Noir
(Willamette Valley, OR / Pinot Noir / 2017) Ripe red fruit, fresh flowers and modest oak.
BTL Alder Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Chateau Du Moulin Gamay Noir
(Lyon, FR / Gamay Noir / 2011) Floral notes, red and black fruits and hint of spice.
BTL Trinchero Red Blend
(Napa Valley, CA / Forte Red Blend / 2013) Layered, spiced ripe plum, cassis and smooth tannins. 74% Malbec, 13% Cabernet Franc, 12% Petit Verdot, 1% Merlot.
BTL Saintes Pierres Chateauneuf-du-Pape
(Chateauneuf-du-Pape, FR / Grenache Blend / 2016) Hint of stone fruit, full bodied, ripe cherries and supple tannins. 69% Grenache, 20% Syrah
BTL Six Prong Cabernet by Alder Ridge
(Horse Heaven Hills; Yakima Valley, WA / Cabernet Sauvignon / 2017) Black cherry, plum with hints of toasted oak and anise.
BTL Battle Creek Pinot Noir
(Willamette Valley, OR / Pinot Noir / 2017) Blackberry, silky tannins and hint of star anise.
BTL Colome Malbec
(Salta, Argentina / Malbec / 2016) Blackberries, spiced oak and hints of pepper.
BTL Mullan Road Cellars
(Columbia Valley, WA / Red Blend / 2016) 51% Cabernet Sauvignon, 29% Merlot and 20% Cabernet Franc. Deep cherry, black fruits and spice with silky tannins. From the founder of Cakebread Cellars!
BTL Chateau Simone Rouge
BTL L'Ecole No 41 Perigee
BTL Yohan Lardy Cru Moulin-A-Vent
BTL Pierre Sparr Riesling
BTL Villa Russiz Pinot Grigio
(Collio, IT / Pinot Grigio / 2016) Ripe pear, lemon and bone-dry.
BTL Domaine Cherrier Sancerre
(Loire Valley, FR / Sauvignon Blanc / 2015) Balanced, tangy citrus fruits, mango and bright acidity.
BTL Louis Jadot Chablis Fourchaume
BTL Domaine Chanson Chablis Grand Cru
BTL Mt Beautiful Sauvignon Blanc
(Marlborough, NZ / Sauvignon Blanc / 2019) Vibrant tropical fruit, fresh lime with notes of passionfruit.
BTL Oregon Territory PG
(Willamette Valley, OR / Pinot Gris / 2018) Asian pear, white peach and fennel flowers.
BTL Alexander Valley Chardonnay
(Russian River; Sonoma County, CA / Chardonnay / 2018) Apple, pear, light floral and slightly oaked in French Oak barrels.
BTL Domaine d'Henri Chablis
(Burgundy, FR / Chablis 1er Cru Chardonnay / 2015) Green apple, citrus blossoms, chalk and minerals.
BTL Chateau Favray Pouilly Fume
BTL Bodegas Albarino
BTL Anne Amie Pinot Gris
Sake Bottles
Dewazakura "Cherry Bouquet" 300ml
GINJO 300ML (Yamagata / Dewasansan, Haenuki / +5) Nutty, soft with pear and melon
Kamoizumi "Autumn Elixir" 500ml
Kanbara "Bride of Fox" 300ml
JUNMAI GINJO 300ML (Niigata / Gohyakumangoku / +3) Roasted nuts, pistachio and a hint of white chocolate. Deep layered tones, excellent with rich-flavored dishes!
Kubota Manju 300ml
JUNMAI DAIGINJO 300ML (Niigata / Gohyakumangoku / +2) Fuji apple and tart pear, clean and light finish
Mizubasho "Water Flower" 500ml
JUNMAI DAIGINJO 500ML (Gunma / Yamadanishiki / +3) Asian pear and nectarine, elegant and creamy
Nanbu Bijin "Southern Beauty" 300ml
TOKUBETSU JUNMAI 300ML (Iwate / Ginotome / +5) Pear, berries, velvety with minerals
Kamoizumi "Summer Snow" 500ml
GINJO NIGORI 500ML (Hiroshima / Hattan Nishiki, Nakate Shinsenbon / +1) Soft, tropical, dry and fresh
Rihaku "Dreamy Clouds"
TOKUBETSU JUNMAI NIGORI (Shimane / Gohyakumangoku / +3) Light clouds, dry, lively, green apple and cashew
Dewazakura "Green Ridge"
Denshin Haru "Spring"
JUNMAI GINJO MUROKA NAMAZAKE (Fukui / Yamadanishiki & Gohyakumangoku / NA) Soft and sweet aroma, ripe peach and refreshing acidity. SEASONAL - LIMITED QUANTITIES!
Seikyo "Mirror of Truth"
JUNMAI GINJO (Hiroshima / Omachi / +3) Made with "Omachi" rice, an heirloom varietal of sake rice with its herbal and grassier notes. Bright notes of pink grapefruit and fresh lime!
Amanoto "Heaven's Door"
TOKUBETSU JUNMAI NAMAZAKE (Akita / Ginnosei, Miyama Nishiki / +4) Layers of dried flowers and baking spice give way to savory salinity. Slightly dry and medium-bodied. SEASONAL - LIMITED QUANTITIES!
Denshin Fuyu "Winter"
SHIBORITATE NAMAZAKE (Fukui / Gohyakumangoku / NA) Fall harvest rice brewed and bottled right after being pressed without pasteurization for refreshing aroma and robust flavor that coats the palate! LIMITED QUANTITIES RELEASE!!!
Kasumi Tsuru Namachozo
YAMAHAI SHIBORITATE NAMACHOZO (Hyogo / Tsukiakira / +3) Robust, lychee, pineapple, caramel and cashews. Yamahai for umami with first-pressed Shiboritate and pasteurized once before bottling. LIMITED RELEASE QUANTITIES!!!
Rihaku "Origin of Purity"
JUNMAI GINJO NAMA GENSHU (Shimane / Omachi / NA) Smoke, molasses and candied nuts. Unpasteurized and undiluted Genshu with Omachi rice resulting in a powerful expression of Namazake! LIMITED RELEASE QUANTITIES!!!
Taka "Noble Arrow"
TOKUBETSU JUNMAI NAMA GENSHU (Yamaguchi / Yamadanishiki , Hattan Nishiki, NA) Floral, fruity with Green Melons and minerality for crisp balance! Extremely light especially for Namazake. LIMITED RELEASE QUANTITIES!!!
Chikurin "OTORO"
Muroka Junmai Ginjo Nama Genshu (Okayama / Yamadanishiki / NA) Using estate grown Yamadanishiki rice! Bright and lively, cherry and grape aromas with exceptional weight and viscosity! SEASONAL, LIMITED RELEASE QUANTITITES!!!
Kameizumi "Eternal Spring"
JUNMAI GINJO GENSHU NAMAZAKE (Kochi / Hattan Nishiki / -16) Melon, mango and apple. Big mouth feel with tons of fruit, slight efferverscence. SEASONAL, LIMITED RELEASE QUANTITIES!!!
Yuri Masamune "Beautiful Lily"
HONJOZO (Akita / Hitomibore / +2.5) Mellow and rustic with a nutty mild sweetness. From the make of YUKI NO BOSHA!
Otokoyama "Man's Mountain"
TOKUBETSU JUNMAI (Hokkaido / Miyamanishiki / +10) Extra dry, dried fruit and subtle earthiness. For over 340 years, brewed with water from Daisetsu mountain range!
Kasumi Tsuru "The Crane Of Tsuru"
KIMOTO (Hyogo / Gohyakumangoku / +7) Rich, umami, silky smooth texture and dry finish. Labor intensive Kimoto. Brewery founded in 1725
Kenbishi "Black Pine"
YAMAHAI HONJOZO 900ML (Hyogo / Yamadanishiki Aiyama / +1.5) Rich, umami with deep layers. Aged 1 to 3 years before bottling. "The Oldest Brand Since 1505"
Choryo Omachi Taruzake "Cedar Country"
JUNMAI YAMAHAI TARUZAKE (Nara / Omachi / +1) Cedar, vanilla and roasted rice. First to offer Taruzake to the public! Special made Yoshino Cedar barrels. Best served SLIGHTLY WARMED or room temperature.
Michinoku Onikoroshi
Izumo Fuji "Ancient Shrine"
JUNMAI (Shimane / Yamadanishiki / +4.5) Floral with hints of stonefruit. Luscious mouth-feel with toasted rice finish, umami-driven!
Yoshinogawa "Winter Warrior"
JUNMAI GINJO (Niigata / Gohyakumangoku / -1) Melon, lychee and slightly floral. Niigata's first founded brewery established in 1548!
Fukuju "Happy Brewery"
Shiokawa "Cowboy"
YAMAHAI JUNMAI GINJO (Niigata / Niigata Shuzo Kotekimai / +3.5) Cocoa, smoke, rich umami and smooth finish. Designed for those with big umami palates!
Maboroshi "Nakao's Secret"
JUNMAI GINJO (Hiroshima / Hattan Nishiki / +3) Light, delicate, crisp green apple. Hiroshima style "kirei" meaning both "clean" and "pretty.
Watari Bune "The 55"
JUNMAI GINJO (Ibaraki / Watari Bune / +3) Unique mix of umami and fruits with white peach finish. Thought to be extinct. with 14 grams it took 3 years to yield first batch.
Dewazakura "Tenth Degree"
GINJO (Yamagata / Dewasansan, Haenuki / +12) Juniper berries, crisp pear and bone-dry!
Shichi Hon Yari “The Warrior’s Blend”
JUNMAI GINJO (Shiga / Ginfubuki / +4) Herbal and nutty on the nose, this sake reveals green apple on the palate. Made from “Ginfubuki” rice which is a cross between Yamada Nishiki and Tamazakae(local rice).
Dewazakura "Green Ridge"
Yuki No Bosha GINJO "Cabin in the Snow"
JUNMAI GINJO (Akita / Akita Sake Komachi / +1.5) Mango, strawberry with white pepper finish. Saiya Brewery is one of the most award-winning breweries at the Japanese National Sake Competition!
Konteki "Tears Of Dawn"
DAIGINJO (Kyoto / Yamadanishiki / +3) Floral, soft, honeydew and lemon zest. Chef Taichi's favorite!
Tamanohikari "Brilliant Jade"
JUNMAI DAIGINJO (Kyoto / Omachi / +3.5) Made with Omachi rice, the heirloom to all sake rice, this has fruity notes with a deep flavor profile!
Nanbu Bijin "White Heart"
Dassai 45 "Otter Festival"
JUNMAI DAIGINJO (Yamaguchi / Yamadanishiki / +5) Soft, citrus, grape and berries.
Dassai 23 "Otter Festival"
JUNMAI DAIGINJO (Yamaguchi / Yamadanishiki / +2) Melon, peach and elegant long finish. Milled to 23% which is the highest milling of all commercial sake, in a class of it's own!
Yuki No Bosha PREMIUM DAIGINJO"Cabin In The Snow"
JUNMAI DAIGINJO (Akita / Yamadanishiki , Akita Komachi / +1) Super-layered, elegant and complex! Ripe peach and roasted sage. Since 1991, the most awarded sake brewmaster!!!
Kuro Kabuto "Samurai Armor Helmet"
JUNMAI DAIGINJO (Fukuoka / Yamadanishiki / -2) Clover honey, peach and rich berries! Rare treat using Black Koji!
Joto "The One with the Clocks"
DAIGINJO (Hiroshima / Hattan Nishiki / +5) Spiced apple with satin texture, made with apple yeast that the brewery discovered in the 1940's!
Beer Bottles
Sushi
Sashimi
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sushi Kappo Tamura features seasonal ingredients of the Pacific Northwest in authentic Japanese preparation.
2968 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102