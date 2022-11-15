Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Seafood

Sushi Kappo Tamura

3,207 Reviews

$$

2968 Eastlake Avenue East

Seattle, WA 98102

Popular Items

Miso Soup
King Salmon (Alaska)
King Salmon Ora

Rolls

Black Cod, Avocado and Cucumber Roll

$14.00

Marinated and grilled black cod (sustainable alternative to Unagi) with avocado and cucumber

Black Dragon Roll

$28.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber inside topped with grilled black cod, black tobiko, yuzu gosho and tsume sauce

Golden Dragon Roll

$26.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber and jalapeno inside topped with spicy tuna, golden tobiko and spicy mayo

Hamtastic Roll

$28.00

Yellowtail, green onions, cucumber, avocado topped with yellowtail sashimi, jalapeno, golden tobiko and ponzu

Oishi Roll

$28.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber inside topped with creamy spicy crab, sea scallop, masago and spicy mayo

Rainbow Roll

$28.00

California roll topped with wild salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, tuna and avocado slices.

Rising Salmon Roll

$26.00Out of stock

Wild salmon, cucumber, avocado topped with seared wild salmon, nikiri sauce, jalapeno, golden tobiko and yuzu gosho

Unagi Roll

$12.00

California Roll

$15.00

crab, avocado, mayo, cucumber and masago

Ebi-Tempura Roll

$12.00

wild shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado and masago

Futomaki

$10.00

kanpyo gourd, shiitake mushrooms, organic tamago, spinach, oboro (shrimp powder) ** kanpyo is not gluten free

Gari Saba

$11.00

mackerel, ginger, shiso leaf

Negihama Roll

$12.00

Yellowtail and green onions, avocado, cucumber

Negitoro Roll

$13.00Out of stock

fatty tuna and green onions

Rosanna Roll

$15.00

Hokkaido sea scallops, crab, masago, avocado and may mix

Salmon Maki

$6.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$10.00

Broiled wild salmon skin, kaiware (radish sprouts), green onions and gobo (pickled burdock root)

Seattle Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Wild salmon, avocado, cucumber, masago

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

Tuna, spicy chili sauce, cucumber, avocado

Spider Roll

$17.00

Fried Maryland softshell Blue crab with cucumber, avocado and masago.

Tekka Maki

$8.00

Tuna roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$12.00

Wild salmon, cucumber, avocado and masago with our spicy sauce.

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Cucumber And Avocado Roll

$7.00

Eastlake Roll

$14.00

Satsuma yam and kabocha squash tempura, romaine lettuce, cucumber, avocado and ume (plum) paste

Kappa Maki

$6.00

cucumber roll

Natto Maki

$6.00Out of stock

fermented soy beans

Oshinko Maki

$6.00

pickled daikon radish

Super Yummy Roll

$11.00

spinach, shiitake, kanpyo gourd, avocado, ume (plum paste) and shiso leaf. **kanpyo is not gluten free

Ume Shiso Roll

$6.00

ume (plum paste) and shiso leaf

Ippins

Black Cod Yuan Yaki

$27.00

Grilled miso marinated Neah Bay black cod fillet

Fried heads (2pcs)

$3.50

Hijiki Seaweed Nimono

$10.00

Black seaweed from Japan, carrots and fried tofu slow simmered in dashi, sake, soy. Served chilled

Konabe with Matsutake

$37.00Out of stock

Miso Soup

$5.00

with kabocha squash, yuchoy and fried tofu

Mustard Greens/ Albacore Tuna

$14.00

Mustard greens with Washington albacore tuna sashimi in a almond wasabi sauce

Nitsuke

Slow simmered in a sake, soy, mirin and dashi broth topped with hari ginger (fresh needled ginger), gobo (fresh burdock root) and yuchoy

Organic Salad

$18.00

butter lettuce topped with radishes, toasted almonds and Washington Fuji apples tossed in a sweet miso dressing

Rice Side

$1.50

Salt broiled fish collar of the day (Kama)

Collar of the fish salted and broiled

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

lightly fried and tossed with sea salt and lime

String Bean Salad

$10.00

tossed in a walnut miso dressing

Sweet soy braised fish of the day (Aradaki)

Tsukemono

$8.00

assorted side of pickled vegetables

Sushi Bar

Albacore

$6.00

Albacore (Fresh)

$7.00Out of stock

Albacore Toro

$9.00Out of stock

Albacore Toro *Seared*

$7.50Out of stock

Amadai

$8.00Out of stock

Amaebi / Spot Prawn (B.C.)

$7.00

Black Cod Belly

$6.00

Chutoro

$7.00

Coho

$6.00Out of stock

Crab

$3.50Out of stock

Cuttlefish

$9.00Out of stock

Cuttlefish Tentacles

$7.00Out of stock

Ebi / Blue Prawn

$5.00

Halibut Smoked

$6.00Out of stock

Hamachi / Yellowtail

$6.00

Hata/ Grouper

$8.00Out of stock

Hotate

$6.00

Hotate / Creamy Spicy

$6.50

Hotate Seared w/Yuzu Gosyo

$6.50

Ika (Aori)

$9.00Out of stock

Ika / Squid

$4.00Out of stock

Ika Geso / Squid Tentacles

$5.00Out of stock

Ikura (Chum)

$6.00

Kanpachi / Amberjack

$9.00

King Salmon Marble

$7.00Out of stock

King Salmon (Alaska)

$7.00

King Salmon Belly

$8.00Out of stock

King Salmon Belly (Alaska)

$10.00Out of stock

King Salmon Ora

$6.00

Kurodai

$7.00

Madai (Japan)

$10.00Out of stock

Madai / Seabream (NZ)

$6.00Out of stock

Maguro (zuke)

$6.00

Maguro / Tuna

$6.00

Managatsuo

$11.00Out of stock

Masago / Smelt Roe

$5.00

Quail Egg add

$1.00

Saba (East Coast)

$6.00Out of stock

Saba (Fresh)

$8.00Out of stock

Saba / Mackerel

$5.00

Sawara / King Mackerel

$7.00

Shima-Aji / Trevally

$8.00

Suzuki

$5.00

Suzuki (JAPAN)

$7.00Out of stock

Tako / Octopus

$4.00

Tamago

$3.00

Tobiko / Flying fish roe

$3.00

Toro

$11.00

Bay Shrimp

$5.00Out of stock

Aji/Spanish Mac sash

$18.00

Albacore (Fresh) Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Albacore Sashimi

$12.00

Albacore Toro Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

Amadai Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

Amaebi Sashimi

$14.00

Anago/Sea Eel Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Black Cod Belly Sashimi

$12.00

Buri Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

Chutoro Sashimi

$14.00

Coho Sashimi

$12.00Out of stock

Cuttlefish Geso Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Cuttlefish Sashimi

$18.00Out of stock

Ebi/Prawns Sashimi

$10.00

Halibut (fresh) Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Halibut (kelp cured) Sash

$14.00Out of stock

Halibut Engawa Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

Hamachi Belly Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Hamachi Sashimi

$12.00

Hata/ Grouper Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

Hirame *Engawa* Sashimi

$16.00

Hirame Sashimi

$14.00

Hotate/Scallop Seared Sashimi

$13.00

Hotate/Scallops Sashimi

$12.00

Ika geso/Squid Tentacles Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Ika/Squid Sashimi

$8.00Out of stock

Ikura ( Chum) Sashimi

$12.00

Ikura (Coho) Sashimi

$14.00

Ishigakidai Sashimi

$18.00Out of stock

Kanpachi Sashimi

$18.00

King (Alaska) Sashimi

$14.00

King (Ivory Belly) Sashimi

$22.00Out of stock

King Belly Ora Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

King Crab Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

King Marble Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

King Salmon Belly Sashimi (Alaska)

$16.00Out of stock

King Salmon Ora Sashimi

$12.00

Kinmedai Sashimi

$20.00Out of stock

Kurodai Sashimi

$14.00

Madai (NZ) Sashimi

$12.00Out of stock

Madai Sashimi

$20.00Out of stock

Maguro (zuke) Sashimi

$12.00

Maguro Sashimi

$12.00

Managatsuo Sashimi

$11.00Out of stock

Masago/Smelt Roe Sashimi

$10.00

Medai/ Blue Nose Sashimi

$18.00Out of stock

Mejina Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

Mirugai/Geoduck Sashimi

$20.00

Opilio Crab Sashimi

$12.00Out of stock

Otoro Sashimi

$24.00

Otoro Seared Sashimi

$25.00Out of stock

Saba (Fresh) Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

Saba (Masaba/Premium Mackerel) SA

$16.00

Saba/Mackerel Sashimi

$10.00

Sawara Seared (Japan) Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Sawara/King Mackerel Sashimi

$14.00

Shima-Aji / Trevally

$16.00

Smoked Halibut Sashimi

$12.00Out of stock

Sockeye (Bristol Bay) Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Sockeye Belly Seared Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

Sockeye Sashimi

$12.00

Suzuki (JAPAN)

$14.00Out of stock

Suzuki/ Striped Bass Sashimi

$10.00

Tako/Octopus Sashimi

$8.00

Tamago/Egg Omelet Sashimi

$6.00

Tobiko Sashimi

$6.00

Toro Sashimi

$22.00

Toro Seared Sashimi

$23.00Out of stock

Unagi (Maine) Sashimi

$16.00

Uni (Baja) Sashimi

$24.00Out of stock

Uni (Boston) Sashimi

$20.00Out of stock

Uni (Hokkaido) Sashimi

$50.00

Uni (Maine) Sashimi

$24.00Out of stock

Uni (Peru)

$24.00Out of stock

Uni (SB) Sashimi

$24.00Out of stock

Uni Live (Washington) Sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

Wasabi (Fresh)

$5.00

Combination/Omakase

Sushi Combo

$38.00

7 pieces of nigiri sushi and one roll. Served with a side of miso soup. (no substitutions please)

Sashimi Combo

$40.00

5 different types of fish of sashimi served with a side of miso soup and white rice (please no substitutions)

Bara Chirashi

$36.00

sushi rice layered with nori, oboro (shrimp powder), tamago, kaiware (radish sprouts) and topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail and ikura

Nigiri Combo

$25.00

6 different types of chef's choice nigiri sushi

Deluxe Sushi Combo

$45.00

9 pieces of nigiri sushi and one roll. Served with a side of miso soup

Nigiri Omakase Take Out $85

$85.00

12 types of chef's choice nigiri sushi (no substitutions please)

Dessert

Mochi

$10.00

Panna Cotta To Go

$5.00

PLATTERS

SKT Platter

$150.00

(Please allow extra time) 2 California Rolls 2 Cucumber/Avocado rolls 2 Spicy Tuna rolls 2 Ebi Tempura rolls 4 pc Ebi nigiri 4 pc Yellowtail nigiri 4 pc Tuna nigiri 4 pc Sockeye nigiri 4 pc Albacore tuna nigiri

Roll Platter

$110.00

(please allow extra time) 2 Seattle Rolls 2 California Rolls 2 Spicy Tuna Rolls 2 Ebi Tempura Rolls 2 Spider Rolls 2 Cucumber/Avocado Rolls

PICNIC SPECIAL

$50.00Out of stock

Specialty Cocktails

TOGO Lychee Martini

$28.00Out of stock

COCKTAIL KIT FOR 2 SERVINGS! Grey Goose Vodka, Lychee Cocktail Mix and Lychee Garnishes!

TOGO Mars Manhattan

$28.00Out of stock

COCKTAIL KIT FOR 2 SERVINGS but I doubt you'll want to share this one! Mars Iwai Whisky, Amaro Lucano Vermouth, Regan's Orange Bitters and House Bourbon Cherries complete with fresh Orange Peel,

TOGO Shiso Mojito

$28.00Out of stock

One of our favorites! We put this simple kit together so you can enjoy at home. Comes with instructions, all the garnishes to make TWO GREY GOOSE SHISO MOJITOS!

OLD FASHIONED with Knob Creek Bourbon 70

OLD FASHIONED with Knob Creek Bourbon 70

$15.00Out of stock
CLASSIC DAIQUIRI with Cruzan Rum 40

CLASSIC DAIQUIRI with Cruzan Rum 40

$15.00
MARGARITA with with Honitos Plata Tequila 40

MARGARITA with with Honitos Plata Tequila 40

$15.00
COMOPOLITAN with Effen Vodka 40

COMOPOLITAN with Effen Vodka 40

$15.00

Yuzu Toddy

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Wine

BTL Maison Saleya Rose

$30.00

(Nice, FR / Grenache and Cinsault / 2019) $15 ROSE ALL DAY!!! Ripe tropical fruit, raspberry and dark cherry with long and rich finish. Classic dry Provence Rose!

BTL Cristom Pinot Noir

BTL Cristom Pinot Noir

$84.00

(Willamette Valley, OR / Pinot Noir / 2017) Ripe red fruit, fresh flowers and modest oak.

BTL Alder Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00
BTL Chateau Du Moulin Gamay Noir

BTL Chateau Du Moulin Gamay Noir

$55.00

(Lyon, FR / Gamay Noir / 2011) Floral notes, red and black fruits and hint of spice.

BTL Trinchero Red Blend

BTL Trinchero Red Blend

$70.00Out of stock

(Napa Valley, CA / Forte Red Blend / 2013) Layered, spiced ripe plum, cassis and smooth tannins. 74% Malbec, 13% Cabernet Franc, 12% Petit Verdot, 1% Merlot.

BTL Saintes Pierres Chateauneuf-du-Pape

BTL Saintes Pierres Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$70.00

(Chateauneuf-du-Pape, FR / Grenache Blend / 2016) Hint of stone fruit, full bodied, ripe cherries and supple tannins. 69% Grenache, 20% Syrah

BTL Six Prong Cabernet by Alder Ridge

BTL Six Prong Cabernet by Alder Ridge

$52.00

(Horse Heaven Hills; Yakima Valley, WA / Cabernet Sauvignon / 2017) Black cherry, plum with hints of toasted oak and anise.

BTL Battle Creek Pinot Noir

BTL Battle Creek Pinot Noir

$52.00Out of stock

(Willamette Valley, OR / Pinot Noir / 2017) Blackberry, silky tannins and hint of star anise.

BTL Colome Malbec

$68.00Out of stock

(Salta, Argentina / Malbec / 2016) Blackberries, spiced oak and hints of pepper.

BTL Mullan Road Cellars

$60.00Out of stock

(Columbia Valley, WA / Red Blend / 2016) 51% Cabernet Sauvignon, 29% Merlot and 20% Cabernet Franc. Deep cherry, black fruits and spice with silky tannins. From the founder of Cakebread Cellars!

BTL Chateau Simone Rouge

$105.00Out of stock

BTL L'Ecole No 41 Perigee

$120.00

BTL Yohan Lardy Cru Moulin-A-Vent

$60.00

BTL Pierre Sparr Riesling

$40.00Out of stock
BTL Villa Russiz Pinot Grigio

BTL Villa Russiz Pinot Grigio

$55.00Out of stock

(Collio, IT / Pinot Grigio / 2016) Ripe pear, lemon and bone-dry.

BTL Domaine Cherrier Sancerre

BTL Domaine Cherrier Sancerre

$68.00Out of stock

(Loire Valley, FR / Sauvignon Blanc / 2015) Balanced, tangy citrus fruits, mango and bright acidity.

BTL Louis Jadot Chablis Fourchaume

$105.00

BTL Domaine Chanson Chablis Grand Cru

$175.00
BTL Mt Beautiful Sauvignon Blanc

BTL Mt Beautiful Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

(Marlborough, NZ / Sauvignon Blanc / 2019) Vibrant tropical fruit, fresh lime with notes of passionfruit.

BTL Oregon Territory PG

BTL Oregon Territory PG

$52.00Out of stock

(Willamette Valley, OR / Pinot Gris / 2018) Asian pear, white peach and fennel flowers.

BTL Alexander Valley Chardonnay

BTL Alexander Valley Chardonnay

$56.00Out of stock

(Russian River; Sonoma County, CA / Chardonnay / 2018) Apple, pear, light floral and slightly oaked in French Oak barrels.

BTL Domaine d'Henri Chablis

BTL Domaine d'Henri Chablis

$120.00Out of stock

(Burgundy, FR / Chablis 1er Cru Chardonnay / 2015) Green apple, citrus blossoms, chalk and minerals.

BTL Chateau Favray Pouilly Fume

$60.00

BTL Bodegas Albarino

$65.00

BTL Anne Amie Pinot Gris

$52.00

Sake Bottles

Dewazakura "Cherry Bouquet" 300ml

Dewazakura "Cherry Bouquet" 300ml

$20.00Out of stock

GINJO 300ML (Yamagata / Dewasansan, Haenuki / +5) Nutty, soft with pear and melon

Kamoizumi "Autumn Elixir" 500ml

$34.50Out of stock

Kanbara "Bride of Fox" 300ml

$20.00

JUNMAI GINJO 300ML (Niigata / Gohyakumangoku / +3) Roasted nuts, pistachio and a hint of white chocolate. Deep layered tones, excellent with rich-flavored dishes!

Kubota Manju 300ml

Kubota Manju 300ml

$42.50

JUNMAI DAIGINJO 300ML (Niigata / Gohyakumangoku / +2) Fuji apple and tart pear, clean and light finish

Mizubasho "Water Flower" 500ml

Mizubasho "Water Flower" 500ml

$37.50

JUNMAI DAIGINJO 500ML (Gunma / Yamadanishiki / +3) Asian pear and nectarine, elegant and creamy

Nanbu Bijin "Southern Beauty" 300ml

Nanbu Bijin "Southern Beauty" 300ml

$20.00

TOKUBETSU JUNMAI 300ML (Iwate / Ginotome / +5) Pear, berries, velvety with minerals

Kamoizumi "Summer Snow" 500ml

Kamoizumi "Summer Snow" 500ml

$30.00

GINJO NIGORI 500ML (Hiroshima / Hattan Nishiki, Nakate Shinsenbon / +1) Soft, tropical, dry and fresh

Rihaku "Dreamy Clouds"

Rihaku "Dreamy Clouds"

$37.00

TOKUBETSU JUNMAI NIGORI (Shimane / Gohyakumangoku / +3) Light clouds, dry, lively, green apple and cashew

Dewazakura "Green Ridge"

$45.00Out of stock

Denshin Haru "Spring"

$44.50Out of stock

JUNMAI GINJO MUROKA NAMAZAKE (Fukui / Yamadanishiki & Gohyakumangoku / NA) Soft and sweet aroma, ripe peach and refreshing acidity. SEASONAL - LIMITED QUANTITIES!

Seikyo "Mirror of Truth"

$44.00

JUNMAI GINJO (Hiroshima / Omachi / +3) Made with "Omachi" rice, an heirloom varietal of sake rice with its herbal and grassier notes. Bright notes of pink grapefruit and fresh lime!

Amanoto "Heaven's Door"

$50.00Out of stock

TOKUBETSU JUNMAI NAMAZAKE (Akita / Ginnosei, Miyama Nishiki / +4) Layers of dried flowers and baking spice give way to savory salinity. Slightly dry and medium-bodied. SEASONAL - LIMITED QUANTITIES!

Denshin Fuyu "Winter"

Denshin Fuyu "Winter"

$39.50Out of stock

SHIBORITATE NAMAZAKE (Fukui / Gohyakumangoku / NA) Fall harvest rice brewed and bottled right after being pressed without pasteurization for refreshing aroma and robust flavor that coats the palate! LIMITED QUANTITIES RELEASE!!!

Kasumi Tsuru Namachozo

Kasumi Tsuru Namachozo

$38.00Out of stock

YAMAHAI SHIBORITATE NAMACHOZO (Hyogo / Tsukiakira / +3) Robust, lychee, pineapple, caramel and cashews. Yamahai for umami with first-pressed Shiboritate and pasteurized once before bottling. LIMITED RELEASE QUANTITIES!!!

Rihaku "Origin of Purity"

Rihaku "Origin of Purity"

$50.00Out of stock

JUNMAI GINJO NAMA GENSHU (Shimane / Omachi / NA) Smoke, molasses and candied nuts. Unpasteurized and undiluted Genshu with Omachi rice resulting in a powerful expression of Namazake! LIMITED RELEASE QUANTITIES!!!

Taka "Noble Arrow"

Taka "Noble Arrow"

$50.00Out of stock

TOKUBETSU JUNMAI NAMA GENSHU (Yamaguchi / Yamadanishiki , Hattan Nishiki, NA) Floral, fruity with Green Melons and minerality for crisp balance! Extremely light especially for Namazake. LIMITED RELEASE QUANTITIES!!!

Chikurin "OTORO"

$50.00Out of stock

Muroka Junmai Ginjo Nama Genshu (Okayama / Yamadanishiki / NA) Using estate grown Yamadanishiki rice! Bright and lively, cherry and grape aromas with exceptional weight and viscosity! SEASONAL, LIMITED RELEASE QUANTITITES!!!

Kameizumi "Eternal Spring"

$40.00Out of stock

JUNMAI GINJO GENSHU NAMAZAKE (Kochi / Hattan Nishiki / -16) Melon, mango and apple. Big mouth feel with tons of fruit, slight efferverscence. SEASONAL, LIMITED RELEASE QUANTITIES!!!

Yuri Masamune "Beautiful Lily"

Yuri Masamune "Beautiful Lily"

$30.00

HONJOZO (Akita / Hitomibore / +2.5) Mellow and rustic with a nutty mild sweetness. From the make of YUKI NO BOSHA!

Otokoyama "Man's Mountain"

Otokoyama "Man's Mountain"

$34.00

TOKUBETSU JUNMAI (Hokkaido / Miyamanishiki / +10) Extra dry, dried fruit and subtle earthiness. For over 340 years, brewed with water from Daisetsu mountain range!

Kasumi Tsuru "The Crane Of Tsuru"

Kasumi Tsuru "The Crane Of Tsuru"

$34.00

KIMOTO (Hyogo / Gohyakumangoku / +7) Rich, umami, silky smooth texture and dry finish. Labor intensive Kimoto. Brewery founded in 1725

Kenbishi "Black Pine"

Kenbishi "Black Pine"

$40.00

YAMAHAI HONJOZO 900ML (Hyogo / Yamadanishiki Aiyama / +1.5) Rich, umami with deep layers. Aged 1 to 3 years before bottling. "The Oldest Brand Since 1505"

Choryo Omachi Taruzake "Cedar Country"

Choryo Omachi Taruzake "Cedar Country"

$40.00

JUNMAI YAMAHAI TARUZAKE (Nara / Omachi / +1) Cedar, vanilla and roasted rice. First to offer Taruzake to the public! Special made Yoshino Cedar barrels. Best served SLIGHTLY WARMED or room temperature.

Michinoku Onikoroshi

Michinoku Onikoroshi

$32.50Out of stock

Izumo Fuji "Ancient Shrine"

$35.00Out of stock

JUNMAI (Shimane / Yamadanishiki / +4.5) Floral with hints of stonefruit. Luscious mouth-feel with toasted rice finish, umami-driven!

Yoshinogawa "Winter Warrior"

Yoshinogawa "Winter Warrior"

$36.00

JUNMAI GINJO (Niigata / Gohyakumangoku / -1) Melon, lychee and slightly floral. Niigata's first founded brewery established in 1548!

Fukuju "Happy Brewery"

$36.00Out of stock
Shiokawa "Cowboy"

Shiokawa "Cowboy"

$40.00

YAMAHAI JUNMAI GINJO (Niigata / Niigata Shuzo Kotekimai / +3.5) Cocoa, smoke, rich umami and smooth finish. Designed for those with big umami palates!

Maboroshi "Nakao's Secret"

Maboroshi "Nakao's Secret"

$43.50Out of stock

JUNMAI GINJO (Hiroshima / Hattan Nishiki / +3) Light, delicate, crisp green apple. Hiroshima style "kirei" meaning both "clean" and "pretty.

Watari Bune "The 55"

Watari Bune "The 55"

$44.50

JUNMAI GINJO (Ibaraki / Watari Bune / +3) Unique mix of umami and fruits with white peach finish. Thought to be extinct. with 14 grams it took 3 years to yield first batch.

Dewazakura "Tenth Degree"

Dewazakura "Tenth Degree"

$37.50Out of stock

GINJO (Yamagata / Dewasansan, Haenuki / +12) Juniper berries, crisp pear and bone-dry!

Shichi Hon Yari “The Warrior’s Blend”

Shichi Hon Yari “The Warrior’s Blend”

$50.00Out of stock

JUNMAI GINJO (Shiga / Ginfubuki / +4) Herbal and nutty on the nose, this sake reveals green apple on the palate. Made from “Ginfubuki” rice which is a cross between Yamada Nishiki and Tamazakae(local rice).

Dewazakura "Green Ridge"

$45.00Out of stock

Yuki No Bosha GINJO "Cabin in the Snow"

$44.00

JUNMAI GINJO (Akita / Akita Sake Komachi / +1.5) Mango, strawberry with white pepper finish. Saiya Brewery is one of the most award-winning breweries at the Japanese National Sake Competition!

Konteki "Tears Of Dawn"

Konteki "Tears Of Dawn"

$50.00

DAIGINJO (Kyoto / Yamadanishiki / +3) Floral, soft, honeydew and lemon zest. Chef Taichi's favorite!

Tamanohikari "Brilliant Jade"

Tamanohikari "Brilliant Jade"

$50.00

JUNMAI DAIGINJO (Kyoto / Omachi / +3.5) Made with Omachi rice, the heirloom to all sake rice, this has fruity notes with a deep flavor profile!

Nanbu Bijin "White Heart"

$50.00Out of stock
Dassai 45 "Otter Festival"

Dassai 45 "Otter Festival"

$50.00

JUNMAI DAIGINJO (Yamaguchi / Yamadanishiki / +5) Soft, citrus, grape and berries.

Dassai 23 "Otter Festival"

Dassai 23 "Otter Festival"

$125.00

JUNMAI DAIGINJO (Yamaguchi / Yamadanishiki / +2) Melon, peach and elegant long finish. Milled to 23% which is the highest milling of all commercial sake, in a class of it's own!

Yuki No Bosha PREMIUM DAIGINJO"Cabin In The Snow"

Yuki No Bosha PREMIUM DAIGINJO"Cabin In The Snow"

$120.00

JUNMAI DAIGINJO (Akita / Yamadanishiki , Akita Komachi / +1) Super-layered, elegant and complex! Ripe peach and roasted sage. Since 1991, the most awarded sake brewmaster!!!

Kuro Kabuto "Samurai Armor Helmet"

Kuro Kabuto "Samurai Armor Helmet"

$50.00

JUNMAI DAIGINJO (Fukuoka / Yamadanishiki / -2) Clover honey, peach and rich berries! Rare treat using Black Koji!

Joto "The One with the Clocks"

$50.00

DAIGINJO (Hiroshima / Hattan Nishiki / +5) Spiced apple with satin texture, made with apple yeast that the brewery discovered in the 1940's!

Wine Bottle

BTL Maison Saleya Rose

$15.00

(Nice, FR / Grenache and Cinsault / 2019) $15 ROSE ALL DAY!!! Ripe tropical fruit, raspberry and dark cherry with long and rich finish. Classic dry Provence Rose!

BTL Alder Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00
BTL Battle Creek Pinot Noir

BTL Battle Creek Pinot Noir

$26.00Out of stock

(Willamette Valley, OR / Pinot Noir / 2017) Blackberry, silky tannins and hint of star anise.

BTL Chateau Du Moulin Gamay Noir

BTL Chateau Du Moulin Gamay Noir

$55.00

(Lyon, FR / Gamay Noir / 2011) Floral notes, red and black fruits and hint of spice.

BTL Colome Malbec

$34.00Out of stock

(Salta, Argentina / Malbec / 2016) Blackberries, spiced oak and hints of pepper.

BTL Cristom Pinot Noir

BTL Cristom Pinot Noir

$41.00

(Willamette Valley, OR / Pinot Noir / 2017) Ripe red fruit, fresh flowers and modest oak.

BTL Mullan Road Cellars

$30.00Out of stock

(Columbia Valley, WA / Red Blend / 2016) 51% Cabernet Sauvignon, 29% Merlot and 20% Cabernet Franc. Deep cherry, black fruits and spice with silky tannins. From the founder of Cakebread Cellars!

BTL Saintes Pierres Chateauneuf-du-Pape

BTL Saintes Pierres Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$70.00

(Chateauneuf-du-Pape, FR / Grenache Blend / 2016) Hint of stone fruit, full bodied, ripe cherries and supple tannins. 69% Grenache, 20% Syrah

BTL Six Prong Cabernet by Alder Ridge

BTL Six Prong Cabernet by Alder Ridge

$26.00

(Horse Heaven Hills; Yakima Valley, WA / Cabernet Sauvignon / 2017) Black cherry, plum with hints of toasted oak and anise.

BTL Trinchero Red Blend

BTL Trinchero Red Blend

$70.00Out of stock

(Napa Valley, CA / Forte Red Blend / 2013) Layered, spiced ripe plum, cassis and smooth tannins. 74% Malbec, 13% Cabernet Franc, 12% Petit Verdot, 1% Merlot.

BTL Taittinger Les Folies de la Marquetterie

$133.50

(Reims, Champagne FR) Exceptional treat at half-price!!! Aged 5 years on the lees. Fruity, full-bodied and golden peach. 45% Chardonnay, 55% Pinot Noir

BTL Taittinger Brut La Francaise

$50.00Out of stock

(Champagne, FR) Blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. Peach, white flowers, vanilla and honey. Aged 3 years minimum on the lees.

BTL Oregon Territory PG

BTL Oregon Territory PG

$26.00Out of stock

(Willamette Valley, OR / Pinot Gris / 2018) Asian pear, white peach and fennel flowers.

BTL Domaine d'Henri Chablis

BTL Domaine d'Henri Chablis

$60.00Out of stock

(Burgundy, FR / Chablis 1er Cru Chardonnay / 2015) Green apple, citrus blossoms, chalk and minerals.

BTL Pierr Sparr Riesling

BTL Pierr Sparr Riesling

$24.00

(Alsace, FR / Riesling / 2016) Lemon, grapefruit and peach. Well balanced and dry.

BTL Domaine Laroche Les Vaudevey

BTL Domaine Laroche Les Vaudevey

$45.00Out of stock

(Burgundy, FR / Chablis 1er Cru Chardonnay / 2015) Lively, lots of minerals over a layer of lemon peel and green apple.

BTL Villa Russiz Pinot Grigio

BTL Villa Russiz Pinot Grigio

$31.00Out of stock

(Collio, IT / Pinot Grigio / 2016) Ripe pear, lemon and bone-dry.

BTL Domaine Cherrier Sancerre

BTL Domaine Cherrier Sancerre

$34.00Out of stock

(Loire Valley, FR / Sauvignon Blanc / 2015) Balanced, tangy citrus fruits, mango and bright acidity.

BTL Alexander Valley Chardonnay

BTL Alexander Valley Chardonnay

$28.00Out of stock

(Russian River; Sonoma County, CA / Chardonnay / 2018) Apple, pear, light floral and slightly oaked in French Oak barrels.

BTL Mt Beautiful Sauvignon Blanc

BTL Mt Beautiful Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

(Marlborough, NZ / Sauvignon Blanc / 2019) Vibrant tropical fruit, fresh lime with notes of passionfruit.

Beer Bottles

"6 PACK" Sapporo Premium

$12.50

SIX 12oz Cans Pay for 5 @ half-price and we'll throw one more for your support! Refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish.

Echigo "SAMPLE PACK"

$15.00

One of each of the following...11.8oz Can RICE LAGER. 11.8oz Can RED ALE and 11.8oz Can FLYING IPA

Sushi

Coho

$6.00

Sashimi

Coho Sashimi

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sushi Kappo Tamura features seasonal ingredients of the Pacific Northwest in authentic Japanese preparation.

Website

Location

2968 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102

Directions

Gallery
Sushi Kappo Tamura image
Sushi Kappo Tamura image
Sushi Kappo Tamura image

Map
Alki