A map showing the location of Teal House CongressView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Food Trucks

Teal House Congress

review star

No reviews yet

2304 South Congress

Austin, TX 78704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Cinnamon Roll
Latte
Jalapeno Sausage Kolache

Cinnamon Rolls

Single Cinnamon Roll

$3.90

1/2 Dozen Cinnamon Rolls

$19.00

Dozen Cinnamon Rolls

$33.50

Single Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll

$4.50Out of stock

Dozen Gluten Free Cinnamon Rolls

$38.50Out of stock

1/2 Dozen Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll

$21.00

Dozen Take N Bake Cinnamon Rolls

$33.50Out of stock

1\2 Dozen Take And Bake Cinnamon Rolls

$18.00Out of stock

Dozen Take And Bake Gluten Free Cinnamon Rolls

$38.50Out of stock

1/2 Dozen Gluten Free Take N Bake Cinnamon Rolls

$21.00Out of stock

Single Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

1/2 Dozen Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls

$22.00Out of stock

Dozen Vegan Cinnamon Rolls

$43.50Out of stock

Maple Bacon Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Single Bourbon Pecan Sticky Bun

$4.50Out of stock

1\2 Dozen Bourbon Pecan Sticky Buns

$20.00Out of stock

Dozen Bourbon Pecan Sticky Buns

$35.00Out of stock

Thunderbird Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Croissants

Regular Croissant

Regular Croissant

$3.75
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.50
Chocolate Almond Croissant

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$4.75
The Andi Croissant (Cinnamon Roll)

The Andi Croissant (Cinnamon Roll)

$4.25

Cinnamon and Brown sugar croissant topped with icing and caramelized sugar

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25
Ham Croissant

Ham Croissant

$5.00
Turkey Croissant

Turkey Croissant

$5.00

Queen Noelle

$4.25Out of stock

Savory Kolaches

Sausage Kolache

Sausage Kolache

$3.85

6 Sausage Kolaches

$19.50
Jalapeno Sausage Kolache

Jalapeno Sausage Kolache

$3.85

6 Jalapeno Sausage Kolaches

$19.50
Brisket Kolaches

Brisket Kolaches

$4.35

6 Brisket Kolaches

$21.50

Hatch Chile Chicken

$3.85Out of stock

Sweet Kolaches

Peach Cream Kolache

Peach Cream Kolache

$3.25
Cream Kolache

Cream Kolache

$3.50
Strawberries & Cream Cheese Kolache

Strawberries & Cream Cheese Kolache

$3.50

Blueberry Lemon Kolache

$3.50

Cherries & Cream Kolachie

$3.50

Pie Cups

Apple Oat Cups

$3.50Out of stock

Banana Cream Pie Cups For Saturday

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheese Cake Bites

$3.00Out of stock

Key Lime Bites

$3.00Out of stock

Cookies

Espresso Choco Chip Cookie

$2.50

1/2 Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

$14.00Out of stock

Pecan Choco Chip

$2.75Out of stock

Reg Choco Chip Cookie

$2.00

Reg Choco Chip Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Bread

Loaf of Sourdough

Sourdough

$7.00Out of stock

Half Loaf

$5.00Out of stock

Toast Slice

$3.25Out of stock

Choco Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.50

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$25.00

Coffee

Americano

$3.25

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cafe au Lait

$2.50

Drip

$2.00

Drip Refill

$1.00

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Flat White

$4.00

Cortado

$3.75

Latte

$4.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Carry Away Drip

$30.00Out of stock

Carry Away Cold Brew

$20.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Macchiato

$3.69Out of stock

Milk Steamer

$2.00

Bottled Drinks

Alka Hydrate

$2.50

Richards Sparkling

$3.25

Clean Cause

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$2.15

Kids Fruit Juice

$1.75Out of stock

Water

$2.25

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Waterloo

$2.00

Mayawell

$4.00

Blumania

$2.75Out of stock

Sprite

$2.50Out of stock

Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Richards Flat

$3.25

Unity

$6.00

Tea

Chai Latte

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$5.50

London Fog

$3.50

Alpine Berry

$3.00

Chamomile

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

English Breakfast

$3.00Out of stock

Jasmine Green

$3.00

Peppermint

$3.00Out of stock

Pan Fried Green

$3.00Out of stock

Roman Rooibus

Out of stock

TX Peach Iced

$3.00

Hibiscus Iced

$3.00Out of stock

Assam Estate Black Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Seasonal Drinks

Lavender Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Espresso Lavender Lemonade

$5.25Out of stock

Espresso Tonic

$4.75Out of stock

Coffee Beans

Clarksville

$16.00Out of stock

Decaf

$16.00Out of stock

La Fam

$17.00Out of stock

Notte

$17.00Out of stock

Altos De Marfil - Ecuador

$17.00Out of stock

Hermenegildo Marin

$22.00Out of stock

Las Forisco

$17.00Out of stock

Las Promisa

$18.00Out of stock

Clarksville 5lbs

$80.00Out of stock

La Famiglia 5 lbs

$85.00Out of stock

Eagle Shadow La Famiglia

$54.00Out of stock

Instant Coffee

$12.00Out of stock

K-Cups

$12.00Out of stock

Chelchele

$22.00Out of stock

Riverside Mill Kabuifa

$23.00Out of stock

T-Shirt

T-shirt

$15.00

Hat

Hat

$15.00Out of stock

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$8.25

Two scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese and our homemade jalapeño salsa on our freshly made croissant. Your choice of sausage, bacon, or avocado.

Bacon

$1.00Out of stock

Holiday Pies/24HRS IN ADVANCE

Apple Oatmeal Crumble/24HRS IN ADVANCE

$29.00Out of stock

Award winning, classic grandma's apple pie with an oatmeal butter crumble on top.

Chocolate Caramel Pecan/24HRS IN ADVANCE

$24.00Out of stock

Ghirardelli chocolate and homemade salted caramel sauce

Bourbon Pecan/24HRS IN ADVANCE

$24.00Out of stock

Classic style pecan pie with a homemade Garrison Brothers infused sauce

Banana Cream/24HRS IN ADVANCE

$29.00Out of stock

Layers of homemade custard and fresh bananas, chocolate shavings, and drizzled with a homemade caramel sauce.

Pumpkin Custard/24HRS IN ADVANCE

$24.00Out of stock

Creamy pumpkin pie with homemade cinnamon whipped cream and sugar cookie crumble

Key Lime Pie/24HRS IN ADVANCE

$24.00Out of stock

Tart and creamy

Sandwiches

Teal House BLT

$11.50

bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, sun-dried tomato pasta, and garlic aioli. Served on our homemade sourdough. Served with chips, side house salad, or side summer date salad.

Pimento Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Locally sourced pimento cheese served and grilled on our homemade sourdough. With your choice of ham, turkey, or avocado. Served with chips, side house salad, or side summer date salad.

Croissant Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.50

Homemade cranberry chicken salad served on our freshly made croissant. Served with chips, side house salad, or side summer date salad.

Salads

House Salad

$2.50+

Our simple house salad with romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onion.

Summer Date Salad

$3.50+

A lemon zested salad filled with dates, kale, avocado, pine nuts, and topped with Parmesan cheese.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2304 South Congress, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

1417 French Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
1417 South 1st St. Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Bouldin Creek Cafe
orange star4.6 • 3,260
1900 S 1st St Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Thai Fresh
orange star3.5 • 914
909 W Mary St Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd - AT COSMIC
orange star4.3 • 329
121 Pickle Rd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Buzz Mill
orange starNo Reviews
1505 Town Creek Dr Austin, TX 78741
View restaurantnext
Patika - South Lamar
orange starNo Reviews
2159 South Lamar Blvd AUSTIN, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Circle C Ranch
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Oltorf/East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Southeast Austin
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Rosedale
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
University of Texas
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
East Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston