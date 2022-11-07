Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Food Trucks
Teal House Congress
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2304 South Congress, Austin, TX 78704
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd - AT COSMIC
4.3 • 329
121 Pickle Rd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurant