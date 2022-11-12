Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Tedeschi's Italian Eatery

No reviews yet

25066 State Rt 11

Hallstead, PA 18822

Popular Items

Jumbo Chicken Wings
LG New York Style
Boneless Wings (10)

Pasta

SPAGHETTI

$10.99

LINGUINE

$10.99

PENNE

$10.99

RIGATONI

$10.99

FETTUCCINE

$10.99

ANGEL HAIR

$10.99

GLUTEN FREE

$12.99

GNOCCHI

$14.99

RAVIOLI

$14.99

Wheat Pasta

$14.99

Wings

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$15.00

10 Jumbo wings with your choice of sauce. Blue cheese & celery $1.50 Extra

Boneless Wings (10)

$10.99

Pasta Specialties

All Pasta Dishes come with your Choice of Soup OR Salad and 3 Garlic Knots.

Baked Lasagna

$17.99

Our House-made Baked Lasagna layered with Sausage, Meatballs, Ricotta, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Baked Manicotti Parmigiana

$14.99

(3) Manicotti topped with Tomato Sauce and baked with Melted Mozzarella Cheese.

Rigatoni Spicy Sausage

$16.99

Sauteed Sausage with our house made Marinara tossed with Rigatoni Pasta and Topped with Ricotta Salata Cheese.

Cheese Tortellini

$17.99

Sauteed Spinach and Prosciutto tossed in a Garlic Cream Sauce with Cheese filled Tortellini.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.99

Classic Alfredo Sauce tossed with Fettuccine Pasta.

1/2 Order Rigatoni Parmigiana

$9.99

Rigatoni Pasta baked with Tomato Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.99

Our Hand Breaded Eggplant Cutlets served over Spaghetti Pasta and Topped with Tomato Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese.

Veal

Veal Parmigiana

$20.99

Hand Breaded Veal Cutlet topped with Spaghetti Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served over Spaghetti.

Veal Piccata

$24.99

Hand Pounded Top Round Veal Cutlet Sautéed With Garlic, Capers, Shallots, White Wine and Lemon Juice

Veal Marsala

$24.99

Veal Top Round Cutlets Sautéed with Mushrooms and Marsala Wine. Served with Fettuccini.

Fettuccini Alf W Veal

$24.99

Seafood

Grilled Sockeye Salmon with choice of potato and sauteed vegetables.

Linguini White

$15.99

Chopped clams in a Garlic & Herbs White sauce tossed with Linguine Pasta.

Linguini Red

$15.99

Chopped Clams in our Fresh Marinara Sauce Tossed with Linguine.

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$21.99

Spicy Marinara Sauce with Shrimp. Served Over Fettuccini.

Shrimp Alfredo

$23.99

Jumbo Shrimp and Sun Dried Tomatoes in a classic Alfredo Sauce tossed with Fettuccine Pasta.

Shrimp Asiago

$24.99

Shrimp Sautéed with Roma Tomatoes and Baby Spinach in a Tomato Wine Sauce. Tossed with Penne Pasta and Asiago Cheese.

Grilled Fresh Salmon

$20.99

Grilled 7 oz Jail Island Salmon, with a white wine lemon butter sauce. CHOICE of Fries or Baked Potato, and sauteed vegetables.

Steaks

New York Strip - 12 oz

$26.99

12 oz New York Strip cooked to your desired temperature. CHOICE of Fries or Baked Potato, and sauteed vegetables.

Chicken

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

$19.49

Breaded Chicken Breast Cutlets, Spaghetti and Covered in Melted Cheese.

Chicken Jessica

$21.50

Breaded Chicken Breast Cutlet and Fresh Broccoli, Covered in Alfredo Sauce Over Fettuccini.

Chicken Belize

$22.50

Breaded chicken cutlet over fettuccine covered in a habanero Alfredo.

Chicken Marsala

$20.99

Two Chicken Breasts Sautéed with Mushrooms and Marsala Wine. Tossed with Fettuccini and a Side of Sautéed Vegetables.

Chicken Piccata

$20.99

Two Chicken Breasts Sautéed With Garlic, Capers, Shallots, White Wine and Lemon Juice. Tossed with Linguine and a Side of Sautéed Vegetables.

Apps

1/2 Doz Garlic Knots

$2.75

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.99

Fries topped with crumbled bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. served with spicy ranch sauce.

Bruschetta

$7.99

Fresh Tomatoes, Basil and Garlic on Focaccia Bread Topped with Mozzarella

Doz Garlic Knots

$5.00

One Dozen Knot Rolls Tossed with Olive Oil, Garlic and Sprinkled with Romano Cheese with a Side of Tomato Sauce

Fingers & Fries

$10.99

Chicken tender and fries with one choice of sauce.

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Fried Calamari rings, served with marinara and lemon wedge.

Fries

$3.99

Garlic Bread W/ Cheese

$6.99

Focaccia Bread, Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic and Mozzarella. Served with Tomato Sauce

House Made Pepperoni Rolls

$9.99

Egg rolls filled with pepperoni and mozzarella. Served with our house made Marinara. (3)

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.99

Cream cheese filled jalapeno poppers served with berries inferno dipping sauce. (7)

Mozzerella Stix

$7.49

Served with our house made Marinara. (6)

Onion Rings

$6.99

Panko breaded onion rings served with green chili Aioli.

Flame Grilled Burgers

All burgers are served with fries.

All American Burger

$12.99

Topped with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with Fries.

Lumberjack Burger

$14.49

Topped with sliced bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with Fries.

Alpine Burger

$13.49

Topped with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with Fries.

Cajun Burger

$14.99

Bleu Burger

$13.99

Grilled with Blackened seasoning and topped with caramelized onions and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with Fries.

Whiskey Rebellion Burger

$15.49

8 oz Burger Topped with Bacon, Mushrooms/Onions sauteed in bourbon, Cheddar cheese, and a whiskey/bourbon mayo. Served With Fries.

Cowboy Burger

$15.99

Topped with Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce, Bacon Slices, and Melted Pepper Jack Cheese. Served with Fries.

Great Sandwiches

All Sandwiches are served on a House Made Roll and come with Chips.

The Italian Slammer

$9.99

Sliced Hard Salami and Cappocollo, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Italian Dressing, and Sliced Provolone Cheese.

The English Pub

$9.99

Thin Sliced Roast Beef topped with House Made Horseradish Sauce, Sliced Red Onion and Sliced Provolone Cheese.

Balboa

$9.99

Thin Sliced Roast Beef with Sauteed Mushrooms, topped with Melted Mozzarella Cheese on a Garlic Toasted Roll.

Philly

$10.99

Thin Slice Eye of Round, seasoned, topped with Melted American Cheese. Also Available in Chicken.

Chicken Spiedie

$9.99

Classic Marinated Chicken Spiedies on our House Made Roll.

Grilled Chicken Mikinos

$9.99

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast with a Garlic Feta Spread, Lettuce, and Tomato.

The Quarryman

$14.49

A 7oz Ribeye Steak

The Mountain Man

$16.49

A 7oz Ribeye Steak topped with Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions, Steak Sauce and Melted Cheddar Cheese.

Rueben

$10.99

Thin Sliced Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss Cheese served Closed Faced between Marbled Rye Bread. 1000 Island Dressing Dipping Sauce on the Side.

Turkey Reuben

$10.99

Thin Sliced Turkey, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss Cheese served Closed Faced between Marbled Rye Bread. 1000 Island Dressing Dipping Sauce on the Side.

The Boston Bake

$9.99

Sliced turkey and diced bacon breast with melted cheddar cheese.

Meatball Parmwich

$8.99

Meatballs with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.

Chicken Parmwich

$9.99

Fried chicken with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.

Egg Planet

$8.99

Fried eggplant with fresh spinach, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella.

Blt

$6.99

New Orleans Philly

$12.99

Cajun Seasoned Meat, Sliced Jalapenos, and Melted Pepper Jack Cheese. Also Available in Chicken.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Fried Chicken Breast with melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and jalapeno ranch sauce on our house made roll.

Chix Cheesesteak

$8.99

New Orleans Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99

Philly Meat with Cajun Spices and Jalapenos, topped with melted Pepper Jack Cheese.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fried Chicken tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickle Chips, American Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato on a Roll.

Chicken Asiago Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled chicken Breast Topped with Bacon Tomato Spinach and Asiago Cheese. Served on our homemade roll.

Panini

Served on Ciabatta Bread.

The Italian

$11.99

Slices of Hard Salami and Sandwich Pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, Banana Peppers, Provolone Cheese and Italian Dressing.

The Club House

$10.99

Choice of turkey, ham or roast beef, with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo.

Pesto Chicken

$11.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast with pesto, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and provolone.

The Smash Sandwich

All Smashed Sandwiches are topped with Fries, Mozzarella AND Cheddar Cheese

Classic Smash

$13.50

Thin Sliced Roast Beef topped with fries, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, cut into quarters.

The Boston Smash

$12.50

Thin Sliced Turkey and Bacon Bits topped with fries, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, cut into quarters.

Buffalo Chicken Smash

$13.99

Sliced Oven Roasted Chicken with your Choice of Mild, Medium, Hot, or Habanero Hot Sauce. Topped with fries, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, cut into quarters.

Jumpin Jack Smash

$14.00

Thin Sliced Roast Beef and Banana Peppers topped with fries, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, cut into quarters.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Smash

$13.99

Soup & Salad

Cup Italian Wedding Soup

$4.25

Bowl Italian Wedding Soup

$7.50

Cup Today's Soup

$4.50

Bowl of Today's Soup

$9.99

Crock French Onion Soup

$8.49

Lg House Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrot, and Croutons

Sm House Salad

$4.99

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrot, and Croutons

Antipasto Salad

$16.99

Genoa Salami, Cappicola, Pepperoni, Provolone, Black Olives, Roasted Red and Pepperoncini Peppers on Mixed Greens

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce with bacon, Romano cheese, croutons and red onions tossed with our house Caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.99

Grilled Chicken Spiedes with Romaine Lettuce with Bacon, Romano Cheese, Croutons and Red Onions Tossed with our House Caesar Dressing.

Greek Salad

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Red Bell and Pepperoncini Peppers.

Buff Chick Salad

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Mixed Greens, Red Bell Peppers , Onion, Croutons and Blue cheese dressing

Small Greek

$6.99

Small Ceasar

$6.99

House Salad Lg W Spiedie

$14.99

Side Orders

House Made Meatballs (2)

$4.00

Italian Sausage 1

$4.00

Side of Pasta

$5.50

Grilled Chicken

$8.50

Single Meatball

$2.00

Spiedies

$9.50

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$6.00

Chicken Cutlet

$8.99

Shrimp

$9.99

Side of Veggies

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Baked Potato

$3.00

Side Mashed Potato

$3.00

Burger Patty

$8.99

Spinach

$2.00

Extra Sauce

8oz Dress (No Ranch)

$4.00

16oz Dress (No Ranch)

$8.00

16 Oz RANCH

$9.00

8 Oz RANCH

$4.50

4oz Tom Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.50

Italian

$1.00

Spicy Ranch

$1.50

BBQ

$0.75

Berries

$1.00

Horseradish

$0.75

Marinara

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.20

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Sauce 16oz

$8.00

Sauce 8oz

$4.00

Thous Island

$1.00

4oz Dress

$2.00

2oz Dress

$0.75

Desserts

PB Explosion

$7.95

Cannoli

$7.95

Tiramisu

$7.95

Pb Pie

$6.95

Strawbeerry Cheesecake

$8.95

Belgian Cheesecake

$8.95

Chocolate Bananna Pb Chessecake

$8.95

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$4.99

Kids Ravioli

$5.99

Kids corn Dogs

$6.99

Kid Finger

$6.99

CHEF FEATURES

Baked Meatloaf served with fries and vegetables

Gouda Bacon Bites W/ Ranch

$7.50

Cajun Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$25.99

popcorn chix

$8.99

Pumpkin Rav

$16.99Out of stock

Small

SM New York Style

$9.99

SM Chicago Style

$9.99

SM The Works Pizza

$17.99

SM The Original Pizza ( Not A Plain Pizza)

$16.99

Extra Virgin Olive oil, stone ground tomatoes and basil, with slices of fresh mozzarella

SM Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.99

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

SM Mashed Potato Pizza

$16.99

SM Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$16.99

SM Greek Pizza

$16.99

SM Piazza Special

$16.99

SM Custom

$16.99

Large

LG New York Style

$14.99

LG Chicago Style

$14.99

LG The Works Pizza

$25.99

LG The Original Pizza ( Not A Plain Pizza)

$25.99

Extra Virgin Olive oil, stone ground tomatoes and basil, with slices of fresh mozzarella

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$25.99

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.99

LG Mashed Potato Pizza

$25.99

LG Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$25.99

LG Greek Pizza

$25.99

LG Piazza Special

$25.99

LG Custom

$25.99

LG Meatlover

$25.99

XL

XL New York Style

$17.99

XL The Works Pizza

$32.99

XL The Original Pizza

$31.99

Extra Virgin Olive oil, stone ground tomatoes and basil, with slices of fresh mozzarella

XL Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$31.99

XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$31.99

XL Mashed Potato Pizza

$31.99

XL Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$31.99

XL Greek Pizza

$31.99

XL Piazza Special

$31.99

XL Custom

$31.99

XL Meatlover

$31.99

Sheet

Extra Virgin Olive oil, stone ground tomatoes and basil, with slices of fresh mozzarella

SH Party Size Sheet Pizza

$24.99

SHEET Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$38.99

SHEET Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$38.99

SHEET Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$38.99

SHEEET Custom

$38.99

SHEET Greek Pizza

$38.99

SHEET Mashed Potato Pizza

$38.99

SH Piazza Special

$38.99

SHEET The Original Pizza ( Not A Plain pizza)

$38.99

SHEET The Works Pizza

$39.99

Traditional Calzone

Small Calzone

$10.99

Large Calzone

$19.99

Small Stromboli

SM Traditional Stromboli

$11.99

SM Mega Pepperoni Stromboli

$11.99

SM Philly Cheese Steak Stromboli

$12.99

SM Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$11.99

Large Stromboli

LG Traditional Stromboli

$22.99

LG Mega Pepperoni Stromboli

$22.99

LG Philly Cheese Steak Stromboli

$24.99

LG Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$21.99

HALF TRAY

Please Order 24 Hours in Advance

Half Pan Garden Salad

$24.00

Half Pan Antipasto Salad

$48.00

Half Pan Greek Salad

$32.00

Half Pan Buffalo Chicken Salad

$40.00

Half Pan Rigatoni Parm

$35.00

Half Pan Rigatoni Bianco

$45.00

Half Pan Spicy Sausage

$48.00

Half Pan Penne with Meat Sauce

$50.00

Half Pan Fettuccini Alfredo

$45.00

Half Pan Manicotti Parm

$45.00

Half Pan Ravioli

$45.00

Half Pan Lasagna

$75.00

24 hour advance notice required

Half Pan Chicken Parm

$80.00

Half Pan Chicken Marsala

$80.00

Half Pan Chicken Piccata

$60.00

Half Pan Eggplant Parm

$55.00

FULL TRAY

Please Order 24 Hours in Advance

Full Tray Garden Salad

$45.00

Full Tray Antipasto Salad

$68.00

Full Tray Greek Salad

$60.00

Full Tray Buffalo Salad

$78.00

Full Rigatoni Parm

$70.00

Full Rigatoni Boanco

$85.00

Full Pan Spicy Sausage

$96.00

Full Pan Penne With Meat Sauce

$110.00

Full Tray Fettuccini Alfredo

$90.00

Full Tray Mannicoti Parm

$95.00

Full Pan Baked Lasagna

$150.00

Full Tray Chicken Parm

$155.00

Full Tray Chicken Marsala

$150.00

Full Tray Chicken Piccata

$120.00

Full Pan Eggplant Parm

$110.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

25066 State Rt 11, Hallstead, PA 18822

Directions

Gallery
Tedeschi's Italian Eatery image
Tedeschi's Italian Eatery image
Tedeschi's Italian Eatery image

