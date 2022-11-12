Tedeschi's Italian Eatery
25066 State Rt 11
Hallstead, PA 18822
Pasta
Wings
Pasta Specialties
Baked Lasagna
Our House-made Baked Lasagna layered with Sausage, Meatballs, Ricotta, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.
Baked Manicotti Parmigiana
(3) Manicotti topped with Tomato Sauce and baked with Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
Rigatoni Spicy Sausage
Sauteed Sausage with our house made Marinara tossed with Rigatoni Pasta and Topped with Ricotta Salata Cheese.
Cheese Tortellini
Sauteed Spinach and Prosciutto tossed in a Garlic Cream Sauce with Cheese filled Tortellini.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Classic Alfredo Sauce tossed with Fettuccine Pasta.
1/2 Order Rigatoni Parmigiana
Rigatoni Pasta baked with Tomato Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Our Hand Breaded Eggplant Cutlets served over Spaghetti Pasta and Topped with Tomato Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
Veal
Veal Parmigiana
Hand Breaded Veal Cutlet topped with Spaghetti Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served over Spaghetti.
Veal Piccata
Hand Pounded Top Round Veal Cutlet Sautéed With Garlic, Capers, Shallots, White Wine and Lemon Juice
Veal Marsala
Veal Top Round Cutlets Sautéed with Mushrooms and Marsala Wine. Served with Fettuccini.
Fettuccini Alf W Veal
Seafood
Linguini White
Chopped clams in a Garlic & Herbs White sauce tossed with Linguine Pasta.
Linguini Red
Chopped Clams in our Fresh Marinara Sauce Tossed with Linguine.
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Spicy Marinara Sauce with Shrimp. Served Over Fettuccini.
Shrimp Alfredo
Jumbo Shrimp and Sun Dried Tomatoes in a classic Alfredo Sauce tossed with Fettuccine Pasta.
Shrimp Asiago
Shrimp Sautéed with Roma Tomatoes and Baby Spinach in a Tomato Wine Sauce. Tossed with Penne Pasta and Asiago Cheese.
Grilled Fresh Salmon
Grilled 7 oz Jail Island Salmon, with a white wine lemon butter sauce. CHOICE of Fries or Baked Potato, and sauteed vegetables.
Steaks
Chicken
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana
Breaded Chicken Breast Cutlets, Spaghetti and Covered in Melted Cheese.
Chicken Jessica
Breaded Chicken Breast Cutlet and Fresh Broccoli, Covered in Alfredo Sauce Over Fettuccini.
Chicken Belize
Breaded chicken cutlet over fettuccine covered in a habanero Alfredo.
Chicken Marsala
Two Chicken Breasts Sautéed with Mushrooms and Marsala Wine. Tossed with Fettuccini and a Side of Sautéed Vegetables.
Chicken Piccata
Two Chicken Breasts Sautéed With Garlic, Capers, Shallots, White Wine and Lemon Juice. Tossed with Linguine and a Side of Sautéed Vegetables.
Apps
1/2 Doz Garlic Knots
Bacon Cheese Fries
Fries topped with crumbled bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. served with spicy ranch sauce.
Bruschetta
Fresh Tomatoes, Basil and Garlic on Focaccia Bread Topped with Mozzarella
Doz Garlic Knots
One Dozen Knot Rolls Tossed with Olive Oil, Garlic and Sprinkled with Romano Cheese with a Side of Tomato Sauce
Fingers & Fries
Chicken tender and fries with one choice of sauce.
Fried Calamari
Fried Calamari rings, served with marinara and lemon wedge.
Fries
Garlic Bread W/ Cheese
Focaccia Bread, Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic and Mozzarella. Served with Tomato Sauce
House Made Pepperoni Rolls
Egg rolls filled with pepperoni and mozzarella. Served with our house made Marinara. (3)
Jalapeño Poppers
Cream cheese filled jalapeno poppers served with berries inferno dipping sauce. (7)
Mozzerella Stix
Served with our house made Marinara. (6)
Onion Rings
Panko breaded onion rings served with green chili Aioli.
Flame Grilled Burgers
All American Burger
Topped with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with Fries.
Lumberjack Burger
Topped with sliced bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with Fries.
Alpine Burger
Topped with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with Fries.
Cajun Burger
Bleu Burger
Grilled with Blackened seasoning and topped with caramelized onions and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with Fries.
Whiskey Rebellion Burger
8 oz Burger Topped with Bacon, Mushrooms/Onions sauteed in bourbon, Cheddar cheese, and a whiskey/bourbon mayo. Served With Fries.
Cowboy Burger
Topped with Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce, Bacon Slices, and Melted Pepper Jack Cheese. Served with Fries.
Great Sandwiches
The Italian Slammer
Sliced Hard Salami and Cappocollo, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Italian Dressing, and Sliced Provolone Cheese.
The English Pub
Thin Sliced Roast Beef topped with House Made Horseradish Sauce, Sliced Red Onion and Sliced Provolone Cheese.
Balboa
Thin Sliced Roast Beef with Sauteed Mushrooms, topped with Melted Mozzarella Cheese on a Garlic Toasted Roll.
Philly
Thin Slice Eye of Round, seasoned, topped with Melted American Cheese. Also Available in Chicken.
Chicken Spiedie
Classic Marinated Chicken Spiedies on our House Made Roll.
Grilled Chicken Mikinos
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast with a Garlic Feta Spread, Lettuce, and Tomato.
The Quarryman
A 7oz Ribeye Steak
The Mountain Man
A 7oz Ribeye Steak topped with Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions, Steak Sauce and Melted Cheddar Cheese.
Rueben
Thin Sliced Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss Cheese served Closed Faced between Marbled Rye Bread. 1000 Island Dressing Dipping Sauce on the Side.
Turkey Reuben
Thin Sliced Turkey, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss Cheese served Closed Faced between Marbled Rye Bread. 1000 Island Dressing Dipping Sauce on the Side.
The Boston Bake
Sliced turkey and diced bacon breast with melted cheddar cheese.
Meatball Parmwich
Meatballs with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.
Chicken Parmwich
Fried chicken with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.
Egg Planet
Fried eggplant with fresh spinach, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella.
Blt
New Orleans Philly
Cajun Seasoned Meat, Sliced Jalapenos, and Melted Pepper Jack Cheese. Also Available in Chicken.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast with melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and jalapeno ranch sauce on our house made roll.
Chix Cheesesteak
New Orleans Chicken Cheesesteak
Philly Meat with Cajun Spices and Jalapenos, topped with melted Pepper Jack Cheese.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickle Chips, American Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato on a Roll.
Chicken Asiago Sandwich
Grilled chicken Breast Topped with Bacon Tomato Spinach and Asiago Cheese. Served on our homemade roll.
Panini
The Italian
Slices of Hard Salami and Sandwich Pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, Banana Peppers, Provolone Cheese and Italian Dressing.
The Club House
Choice of turkey, ham or roast beef, with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo.
Pesto Chicken
Grilled marinated chicken breast with pesto, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and provolone.
The Smash Sandwich
Classic Smash
Thin Sliced Roast Beef topped with fries, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, cut into quarters.
The Boston Smash
Thin Sliced Turkey and Bacon Bits topped with fries, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, cut into quarters.
Buffalo Chicken Smash
Sliced Oven Roasted Chicken with your Choice of Mild, Medium, Hot, or Habanero Hot Sauce. Topped with fries, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, cut into quarters.
Jumpin Jack Smash
Thin Sliced Roast Beef and Banana Peppers topped with fries, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, cut into quarters.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Smash
Soup & Salad
Cup Italian Wedding Soup
Bowl Italian Wedding Soup
Cup Today's Soup
Bowl of Today's Soup
Crock French Onion Soup
Lg House Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrot, and Croutons
Sm House Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrot, and Croutons
Antipasto Salad
Genoa Salami, Cappicola, Pepperoni, Provolone, Black Olives, Roasted Red and Pepperoncini Peppers on Mixed Greens
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with bacon, Romano cheese, croutons and red onions tossed with our house Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Spiedes with Romaine Lettuce with Bacon, Romano Cheese, Croutons and Red Onions Tossed with our House Caesar Dressing.
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Red Bell and Pepperoncini Peppers.
Buff Chick Salad
Crispy Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Mixed Greens, Red Bell Peppers , Onion, Croutons and Blue cheese dressing
Small Greek
Small Ceasar
House Salad Lg W Spiedie
Side Orders
Extra Sauce
Desserts
CHEF FEATURES
Small
SM New York Style
SM Chicago Style
SM The Works Pizza
SM The Original Pizza ( Not A Plain Pizza)
Extra Virgin Olive oil, stone ground tomatoes and basil, with slices of fresh mozzarella
SM Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
SM Mashed Potato Pizza
SM Chicken Alfredo Pizza
SM Greek Pizza
SM Piazza Special
SM Custom
Large
LG New York Style
LG Chicago Style
LG The Works Pizza
LG The Original Pizza ( Not A Plain Pizza)
Extra Virgin Olive oil, stone ground tomatoes and basil, with slices of fresh mozzarella
LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
LG Mashed Potato Pizza
LG Chicken Alfredo Pizza
LG Greek Pizza
LG Piazza Special
LG Custom
LG Meatlover
XL
XL New York Style
XL The Works Pizza
XL The Original Pizza
Extra Virgin Olive oil, stone ground tomatoes and basil, with slices of fresh mozzarella
XL Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza
XL Mashed Potato Pizza
XL Chicken Alfredo Pizza
XL Greek Pizza
XL Piazza Special
XL Custom
XL Meatlover
Sheet
SH Party Size Sheet Pizza
SHEET Buffalo Chicken Pizza
SHEET Chicken Alfredo Pizza
SHEET Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
SHEEET Custom
SHEET Greek Pizza
SHEET Mashed Potato Pizza
SH Piazza Special
SHEET The Original Pizza ( Not A Plain pizza)
SHEET The Works Pizza
Traditional Calzone
Small Stromboli
Large Stromboli
HALF TRAY
Half Pan Garden Salad
Half Pan Antipasto Salad
Half Pan Greek Salad
Half Pan Buffalo Chicken Salad
Half Pan Rigatoni Parm
Half Pan Rigatoni Bianco
Half Pan Spicy Sausage
Half Pan Penne with Meat Sauce
Half Pan Fettuccini Alfredo
Half Pan Manicotti Parm
Half Pan Ravioli
Half Pan Lasagna
24 hour advance notice required
Half Pan Chicken Parm
Half Pan Chicken Marsala
Half Pan Chicken Piccata
Half Pan Eggplant Parm
FULL TRAY
Full Tray Garden Salad
Full Tray Antipasto Salad
Full Tray Greek Salad
Full Tray Buffalo Salad
Full Rigatoni Parm
Full Rigatoni Boanco
Full Pan Spicy Sausage
Full Pan Penne With Meat Sauce
Full Tray Fettuccini Alfredo
Full Tray Mannicoti Parm
Full Pan Baked Lasagna
Full Tray Chicken Parm
Full Tray Chicken Marsala
Full Tray Chicken Piccata
Full Pan Eggplant Parm
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
