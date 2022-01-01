Wilkes Barre restaurants you'll love
More about eden-a vegan cafe - Wilkes-Barre
eden-a vegan cafe - Wilkes-Barre
136 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre
|Popular items
|Turkey Club
|$8.75
4 Triangle Triple Decker of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on wheat toast
|The "In A Pickle" Pizza
|$9.75
A 9" Round Personal Pizza with a base of our House Made Ranch, covered with a layer of Dill Pickle Chips, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, and more Dill Weed sprinkled on top
|Eden's Reuben Sandwich
|$9.75
Thinly Sliced & Grilled Vegan Roast Beef with our blend of Vegan Mozzarella Cheeses, Sauerkraut & our own “10,000 Islands Sauce” on Rye Bread, pressed to perfection on our Panini Grill
More about Nucleus Raw Foods
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Nucleus Raw Foods
67-69 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre
|Popular items
|Jalapa
|$10.99
veggie pattie, eggplant bacon, greens or sprouts, pickled jalapenos, onion, ketchup, nucleus sauce
|Sesame Veggies
|$8.99
Cauliflower Rice, Broccoli, Carrot, Red Bell Pepper, Pickled Jalapenos, Onion, topped off with Miyagi Sauce & Sesame Seeds.
|Shannon
|$7.49
banana, spiurlina, hemp nut, chia seeds, flax seeds, ginger
More about Bistro On Hudson
SEAFOOD
Bistro On Hudson
115 Hudson Rd, Plains Twp
|Popular items
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$29.99
|Bowl Shrimp Bisque
|$7.99
|Cup Shrimp Bisque
|$5.99
More about Philly's Phinest
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Philly's Phinest
610 Carey Ave, Wilkes-Barre
|Popular items
|Sm. Pizza
|$7.99
Fresh ingredients- small is 12"- 8 slices
|Monster Cheesesteak
Just steak and American cheese
|Petite Cheesesteak
|$7.99
Classic Philly cheesesteak, comes just steak and cheese.
More about MVD
MVD
128 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre
|Popular items
|Truffled Polenta Bites
|$8.00
Pan Fried with Sliced Mushroom Garnish and Parmiggiano Reggiano
|Corn Bacon Empanada
|$4.50
Fresh Corn, Bacon, Scallions, & Fontina
|Mini Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
|$8.00
Homemade Graham Cracker Crust, Served with Fresh Berries and Whipped Cream
More about The Frog Pond Pub
The Frog Pond Pub
131 Coal St, Wilkes-Barre
More about La Tolteca Wilkes Barre
La Tolteca Wilkes Barre
200 Mundy St, Wilkes-Barre
More about La Tolteca Public Square - WB
La Tolteca Public Square - WB
21 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre
More about Newtown Cafe
Newtown Cafe
724 Hazle Street, Hanover Township