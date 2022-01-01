Wilkes Barre restaurants you'll love

Wilkes Barre restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Wilkes Barre

Wilkes Barre's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Wilkes Barre restaurants

eden-a vegan cafe - Wilkes-Barre image

 

eden-a vegan cafe - Wilkes-Barre

136 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Club$8.75
4 Triangle Triple Decker of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on wheat toast
The "In A Pickle" Pizza$9.75
A 9" Round Personal Pizza with a base of our House Made Ranch, covered with a layer of Dill Pickle Chips, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, and more Dill Weed sprinkled on top
Eden's Reuben Sandwich$9.75
Thinly Sliced & Grilled Vegan Roast Beef with our blend of Vegan Mozzarella Cheeses, Sauerkraut & our own “10,000 Islands Sauce” on Rye Bread, pressed to perfection on our Panini Grill
More about eden-a vegan cafe - Wilkes-Barre
Nucleus Raw Foods image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Nucleus Raw Foods

67-69 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre

Avg 4.9 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jalapa$10.99
veggie pattie, eggplant bacon, greens or sprouts, pickled jalapenos, onion, ketchup, nucleus sauce
Sesame Veggies$8.99
Cauliflower Rice, Broccoli, Carrot, Red Bell Pepper, Pickled Jalapenos, Onion, topped off with Miyagi Sauce & Sesame Seeds.
Shannon$7.49
banana, spiurlina, hemp nut, chia seeds, flax seeds, ginger
More about Nucleus Raw Foods
Bistro On Hudson image

SEAFOOD

Bistro On Hudson

115 Hudson Rd, Plains Twp

Avg 3.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$29.99
Bowl Shrimp Bisque$7.99
Cup Shrimp Bisque$5.99
More about Bistro On Hudson
Philly's Phinest image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Philly's Phinest

610 Carey Ave, Wilkes-Barre

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sm. Pizza$7.99
Fresh ingredients- small is 12"- 8 slices
Monster Cheesesteak
Just steak and American cheese
Petite Cheesesteak$7.99
Classic Philly cheesesteak, comes just steak and cheese.
More about Philly's Phinest
MVD image

 

MVD

128 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Truffled Polenta Bites$8.00
Pan Fried with Sliced Mushroom Garnish and Parmiggiano Reggiano
Corn Bacon Empanada$4.50
Fresh Corn, Bacon, Scallions, & Fontina
Mini Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$8.00
Homemade Graham Cracker Crust, Served with Fresh Berries and Whipped Cream
More about MVD
The Frog Pond Pub image

 

The Frog Pond Pub

131 Coal St, Wilkes-Barre

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Frog Pond Pub
Restaurant banner

 

La Tolteca Wilkes Barre

200 Mundy St, Wilkes-Barre

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about La Tolteca Wilkes Barre
Restaurant banner

 

La Tolteca Public Square - WB

21 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about La Tolteca Public Square - WB
Restaurant banner

 

Newtown Cafe

724 Hazle Street, Hanover Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Newtown Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wilkes Barre

Cake

Cheesecake

Crab Cakes

