Nucleus Raw Foods Wilkes-Barre
15 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Welcome to our online ordering! Our current restaurant hours are 10am-4pm, Tuesday-Friday. Nucleus Raw Foods is raw, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and organic. We offer banana-based smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold pressed juices and organic raw food made from scratch. We are located at 67-69 Public Square in the Luzerne Bank Building.
Location
67-69 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
