Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches

Nucleus Raw Foods Wilkes-Barre

15 Reviews

67-69 Public Square

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Avocado
Pennsylvanian Punch
Cinnamon Bun

Smoothie Specials

Fall Delight

$7.99

Banana, Fall Spice, Cacao Nibs, Maca, Cashews, Dates

Super C

$7.49

Deluxe Smoothies

Blue

$8.99

Banana, Blue Spirulina, Vanilla, Pineapple, Mango

Jane

$9.49

Banana, Dragon Fruit (Pitaya), Pineapple, Coconut Meat, Blue Spirulina, Ginger

Goodnow

$8.99

Banana, Cacao Powder, Cacao Nibs, Flax, Hemp Nut

Shroom-çai (pronounced Shroom-sigh-ee)

$9.49

Banana, Lions Mane, Turkey Tail, Cordyceps, Reishi, Acai, Goji Berries, Dates

Purple Paula

$8.99

blueberry, cashew, cacao nibs, maca

Journeycake

$8.99

Banana, Blue Spiruilna, Hemp Nut, Ginger, Mango, Strawberry

Swamp

$9.49

Banana, Spirulina, Chlorella, Camu Camu, Hemp, Ginger

Chaga Maca Choo Choo

$8.99

Green Smoothies

Kale Cheesecake

$7.49

Green

$6.99

banana, apple, greens

Grun

$7.99

banana, greens, strawberry, cacao

Mother Nature

$7.49

banana, apple, greens, hemp protein

Protein

$7.49

banana, hemp protein

Tala

$7.49

banana, greens, mango, coconut

Verde

$7.49

banana, apple, greens, ginger, lemon

Spirulina Smoothies

Escape Velocity

$8.49

banana, spirulina, mixed berry, dates

Shannon

$8.49

banana, spiurlina, hemp nut, chia seeds, flax seeds, ginger

Chocolate Smoothies

Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.49

Chocolate Chocolate Chip

$7.49

banana, cacao, cacao nibs, vanilla

Chocolate Delight

$7.49

banana, cashew, maca, cacao nibs

Chocolate Strawberries

$7.49

banana, strawberries, cacao, hempl

Strawberry Chip

$7.49

Chocolate Shake

$7.49

chocohaldi (new)

$8.49

banana, cacao, turmeric, flax seeds

Fruity Smoothies

Pitaya Cheesecake

$7.99

Acai

$7.49

banana, acai, strawberry, dates

Blueberry Bo Berry

$7.49

banana, blueberry, strawberry, dates

Bob Junior

$7.99

Banana, Strawberry, Cashew, Vanilla

Blueberry Cheezecake

$7.49

banana, cherry, cashew, lemon

Pina Colada

$7.49

banana, pineapple, coconut

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.49

banana, strawberry, dates, maca

Tropical Sunshine

$7.49

banana, pineapple, mango, hemp

Savory Smoothies

Cinnamon Bun

$7.49

banana, date, cinnamon

Sergeant Roy

$7.49

banana, hemp seed nut, mesquite pod, cinnamon, vanilla

Build a Smoothie

Build a Smoothie

$6.49

banana, filtered water, & choice of one fruit or superfood

Homemade Cold Pressed Juices

Pennsylvanian Punch

Carrot, Apple, Pineapple, Beet, Lemon, Ginger, Kale,

Homemade Ice Pops

Punch Pop

$3.50Out of stock

Living Juice (cold pressed bottled outsourced)

Fresh Start

$7.00

Green Vitality

$7.00

Pineapple Punch

$7.00

Red Radiance

$7.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Sesame Veggies

$8.99

Cauliflower Rice, Broccoli, Carrot, Red Bell Pepper, Pickled Jalapenos, Onion, topped off with Miyagi Sauce & Sesame Seeds.

Avotizer

$6.49

taco shell stuffed with tomato, avocado, white sauce

Chick - a - dilla

$6.49

crispy taco shell, cashew chicken, bell pepper, tomato, onion, white sauce

Crab Cakes (Appetizer)

$8.49

small bed of greens or sprouts topped off with 2 cashew crab cakes, tomato, onion, white sauce

Buffalo Crab Cakes (New!)

$8.49

2 cashew crab cakes, buffalo sauce, carrot, tomato, onion on top of a small bed of greens

Side Salad

$6.99

greens, tomato, carrot, red pepper, celery, house dressing

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$10.49

a heaping of eggplant bacon, greens or sprouts, tomato, cashew white sauce

Bacon Avocado & Tomato Sandwich

$11.49

smashed avocado, topped with eggplant bacon, greens or sprouts, tomato, cashew white sauce

Buffalo (New!)

$10.49

Nucleus

$10.49

veggie pattie, greens or sprouts, tomato, onion, nucleus sauce

Jalapa

$11.49

veggie pattie, eggplant bacon, greens or sprouts, pickled jalapenos, onion, ketchup, nucleus sauce

Backyard

$11.49

veggie pattie, eggplant bacon, greens or sprouts, pickles, onion, bbq sauce, nucleus sauce

Sloppy Dave

$10.49

cashew spicy chick'n, celery, & bleu tahini sloppily piled between two slices of raw living bread with your choice of greens or sprouts

Sloppy Miyagi

$10.49

Build a Dish

Sesame Chick'n

$9.99

Avocado

$9.99

avocado, greens or sprouts, tomato, carrot, onion, white sauce

Chick’n

$9.99

cashew chick'n, greens or sprouts, tomato, white sauce

Original Taco

$9.99

veggie meat, greens or sprouts, tomato, onion, white sauce

Spicy Chick’n

$9.99

spicy cashew chick'n, greens or sprouts, celery, bleu tahini

Toona

$9.99Out of stock

cashew tuna, tomato, carrot, pickles, white sauce

Sides

Side of Eggplant Bacon

$5.00

Crispy Eggplant Bacon

Side of Crabcakes

$5.00

2 Crispy Crabcakes

Side of Sesame Rice

$4.00Out of stock

Cauliflower Rice, Broccoli, Miyagi Sauce, Sesame Seeds

Cookies

Chocolate Bon-Bon

$5.00

Cookie Dough

$5.00

Pumpkin

$5.00

Cookie Special

$6.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Welcome to our online ordering! Our current restaurant hours are 10am-4pm, Tuesday-Friday. Nucleus Raw Foods is raw, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and organic. We offer banana-based smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold pressed juices and organic raw food made from scratch. We are located at 67-69 Public Square in the Luzerne Bank Building.

Website

Location

67-69 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

Directions

Gallery
Nucleus Raw Foods image
Nucleus Raw Foods image
Nucleus Raw Foods image

Similar restaurants in your area

Atrium Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 40
613 SJ Strauss Ln Kingston, PA 18704
View restaurantnext
KJ's Pickle Barrel
orange star4.5 • 13
355 Market St Kingston, PA 18704
View restaurantnext
Nucleus Raw Foods - Luzerne
orange star4.9 • 436
63 Main St Luzerne, PA 18709
View restaurantnext
Philly's Phinest
orange star4.3 • 418
610 Carey Ave Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
View restaurantnext
Beta Bread Bakery
orange star4.8 • 59
404 S State St Clarks Summit, PA 18411
View restaurantnext
Woodies
orange starNo Reviews
632 Centre St Freeland, PA 18224
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wilkes-Barre

El Rey Azteca
orange star4.5 • 3,395
681 Kidder St Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View restaurantnext
Philly's Phinest
orange star4.3 • 418
610 Carey Ave Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wilkes-Barre
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Mountain Top
review star
No reviews yet
Scranton
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Jermyn
review star
No reviews yet
Jim Thorpe
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Lehighton
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Tannersville
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
Stroudsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston