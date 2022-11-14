Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
American

KJ's Pickle Barrel

13 Reviews

$

355 Market St

Kingston, PA 18704

Popular Items

Club
Hipster
Italian

Signature

Anchor

$8.95

Buffalo style Roasted Chicken Breast with Bleu Cheese Dressing on a Sub Roll

Banker

$9.75

Apple Wood Smoked Ham , Bacon, Cheddar & Honey Mustard On a Toasted Sub roll

Barn Yard

$9.95

Ham Turkey Roast Beef American & Mayo on a Sub Roll

Bavarian

$8.95

Ham & Cheese With Spicy Mustard On Toasted Pretzel Bun

Big Cheese

$7.95

American , Copper & Cheddar Cheese With Bacon Pressed Inside Grilled Sourdoug

Big Dillicious

$8.95

Turkey Ham Or Roast Beef With Choice Of cheese Between Our Sliced Deli Pickle

Black & Bleu

$9.50

Roast Beef Mayo Black Pepper Blue Cheese Crumbles On Toasted Sub Roll

BLT

$7.95

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato On Choice of Bread

Brutus

$8.95

Oven Roasted Chiken Breast Provolone Cheese & Caesar Dressing On sub roll

Catina's Garden Wrap

$6.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Carrots & American Cheese inside a wrap

Club

$8.95

Blt With Ham Turkey or Roast Beef on Your Choice Of bRead

Conflict

$8.95

Turkey Cooper Roasted Red Pepper Onions Tomato Srirach Sauce Toasted On Multigrain

Cordon Bleu

$8.95

Oven Roasted Chicken Applewood Smoked Ham Swiss & Honey Mustard On a Toasted Sub Roll

Crusher

$9.75

Smoked Turkey Baked Ham Swiss Cheese Thin Sliced Dili Pickle & Spicy Mustard Grilled on Sub Roll

Downtown Dipper

$9.95

Angus Roast Beef Cheddar Cheese & Horseradish sauce on a Toasted Sub Roll & Served with au jus

Garcia

$9.75

Bacon Turkey Roasted Beef Cooper Sharp Roasted Red Pepper Mayo & Mustard on sub roll

Hipster

$8.95

Oven Roasted Turkey Melted Cooper Cheese & Chitople Mayo On a Toasted sub roll

Italian

$8.95

Capicola Ham Genoa Salami Pepperoni Provolonce Cheese on a sub roll

KJ Caprese Panini

$7.95

Fresh Mozarella Tomato And Basil Drizzled With A Light Chile Oil & Pressed In a ciabatta Roll

Lenape

$9.50

Angus Roast Beer Cheddar Cheese Roasted Red Pepper & Horseradish Sauce on a Toasted Sub Roll

Mayor

$14.95

Nearly a Proud of Pastrami & Spicy Mustard on Rye

Meatball

$8.95

Meatball Marinara & Provolone Cheese on a toasted sub roll

Mid-Town

$8.95

Pastrim Swiss Cheese Wickles Dirty Dill & Spicy mustard Toasted on Rye

Olivia

$8.95

Grilled chicken bacon & Ranch inside a wrap

Rachel

$8.95

raoasted turkey swiss cheese cole slaw & thousand island dressing grilled on rye

Renny

$9.50

Our Classic Italian With Fresh Roasted Garlic On a Toasted Sub Roll

Reuben

$8.95

Corned Beef Swiss Cheese sauerkraut & Thousand Island Dressing Grilled rye

Rodeo

$9.50

Oven Roasted Chiicken Cooper Bacon & Sweet Baby rays BBQ Sauce On Toasted Sourdoughh

Stanley

$8.95

Oven Toasted Chicken Cheddar Cheese Honey Mustard On a Toasted Kaiser Roll

Uptown

$9.50

Pastrami Swiss Cole Slaw & Bacon Aoili on a toasted sub roll

Franklin

$8.95

Build Your Own

BYO $7.95

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Tuna Salad

$6.95+

Chicken Salad

$6.95+

Egg Salad

$5.95+

Cheesesteaks

Select Shaved Sirloin, Original Cheez Whiz & Fried Onions

Legend Cheesesteak

$9.95

Select Shaved Sirloin, Aged Sharp Provolone & Fried Onions

Legend Whiz Cheesesteak

$9.95

Select Shaved Sirloin, Original Cheez Whiz & Fried Onions

57 Coop Deville

$9.95

Select Shaved Sirloin, Cooper, Fried Onions & Heinz Ketchup

Ghost of South Street

$9.95

Select Shaved Sirloin, Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese & Fried Onions

GPS

$9.95

Select Shaved Sirloin, Aged Sharp Provolone & Fresh Roasted Garlic

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.95

Shaved Chicken Breast, Aged Sharp Provolone & Fried Onions

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.95

Shaved Chicken Breast, Aged Sharp Provolone & Buffalo Sauce

Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.95

Shaved Chicken Breast, Cooper & Chipotle Mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak

$9.95

Shaved Chicken Breast, Aged Sharp Provolone, Bacon & Ranch Dressing

Nashville Hot Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.95

Shaved Chicken Breast, Aged Sharp Provolone and Nashville Hot Sauce

Hot Dogs

Plain

$2.95

Chili Dog

$3.95

Gherkins

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Sliced American Cheese Grilled On Sourdough

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$5.95

Ham or Turkey American Cheese Lettuce & Tomato on Half Sub Roll

Kid's Turkey & Cheese

$5.95

Capicola Ham Genoa Pepperoni Provolone Cheese On Half Sub Roll

Kid's Italian

$5.95

Meatballs American Cheese & Marinara on Half Sub Roll

Kid's Meatball

$5.95

Salads

Garden

$4.95+

Romaine Lettuce ,Tomato, Cucumber ,Onion & Shredded Carrot

Chef

$9.75

Romaine Lettuce , Garden Veggies , Ham ,Turkey ,Hard Boiled Egg & Chedar Cheese

Antipasto

$9.75

Romaine Lettuce , Capicola , Ham , Olives , Pepper & Provolone Cheese

Cobb

$9.95

Romaine Lettuce , Tomato , Bacon , Roast Chicken , Hard Boiled Egg , Avocado & Blue Cheese

Chicken Caeser

$9.95

Grilled Chicken , Shaved Parmesan Cheese , Croutons on a Bed of Romaine with Caesar Dressing

Soups

Crock French Onion

$4.95

Chicken Noodle

$3.95+

Chili

$3.95+Out of stock

Baked Potato

$3.95+

Wicked

Moe Honey

$8.95

Applewood Smoked Ham, Lobitz Local Honey , Cream Cheese & Wickels Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno Relish Pressed in a Pretzel Roll

Smoke & Fire

$9.50

Smoked Turkey , Bacon & Ghost Pepper Jack & Bacon Aioli Grilled On Sub Roll

Spicy BBQ Chicken

$8.95

BBQ Chicken Breast Habano Jack Cheese & Franks Red Hot on a Toasted Croissant

Wasabi Tuna Melt

$8.95

Tuna Salad Copper Cheese & Wasabi Sauce a Toasted Sub Roll

Wicked Buffalo

$8.95

Buffalo Chicken Breast Sriracha Ranch Melted American & Wickles Spicy Red Sandwich Spread on a Toasted Sub Roll

Wicked Tuna Melt

$8.95

Tuna Salad Melted Swiss & wickles Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno Relish on a Toasted Sub Roll

Wicked Turkey

$8.95

Oven Roasted Turkey & Cooper Cheese With Mayo & Wickles Spicy Red Sandwich Spread on a Sub Roll

Sides

Macaroni Salad

$2.50+

Red Potato Salad

$2.50+

Pasta Salad

$2.50+

Cole Slaw

$2.50+

Cheddar Mac Salad

$2.50+

Middleswarth BBQ Large

$0.99

Middleswarth BBQ Small

$0.50

Herr's

$2.29

Lay's

$0.99Out of stock

Sun Chips

$1.29

Pickles

Big Deli Pickle

$1.95

House Pickle Med

$3.50

House Pickle Large

$4.95

Breakfast

Bagel

$2.95

Egg Sandwich

$3.95

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.95Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.25Out of stock

White Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Baklava

$2.95

Pickle Cookie

$0.95Out of stock

Pickle Cookie Jar

$5.00Out of stock

Catering

Tray 10

$43.00

Tray 12

$52.00

Tray 14

$59.00

Signature 10

$47.00

Signature 12

$55.00

Signature 14

$63.00

Meat & Cheese 10

$41.50

Meat & Cheese 12

$49.50

Meat & Cheese 14

$57.50

6 Foot Sub

$109.95

Cookie Tray (Assorted)

$39.95

Salad Platter (Serves 10)

$39.95

Drinks

Fountain

$2.50

Bottled Soft Drink

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coca Cola Bottle

$2.25

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.25

Pepsi Bottle

$2.25

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.25

Calypso Bottle

$2.25

La Colombe Draft Latte

$3.00

Peace Tea

$2.25

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.25

Snapple

$2.25

Boylan's

$2.25

San Pellegrino

$2.25

Arizona

$2.25

Gold Peak Tea

$2.25

Juice Box

$1.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$1.95+

Tea

$1.95+

Cold Brew

$3.95

Retail Coffee Boxes

La Colombe Corsica

$12.95

La Colombe Monte Carlo Decaf

$12.95

La Colombe Burundi

$17.95

Wickles Jars

Dirty Dill Chips

$5.75

Wickles Jar

$4.50

Delivery Charges

$2 Delivery Charge

$2.00

$3 Delivery Charge

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

355 Market St, Kingston, PA 18704

Directions

Food & Fire BBQ Taphouse - Moosic
orange star4.3 • 712
7041 Shoppes Blvd Moosic, PA 18507
View restaurantnext
