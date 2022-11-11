- Home
- /
- Wilkes Barre
- /
- Burgers
- /
- Philly's Phinest
Philly's Phinest
418 Reviews
$$
610 Carey Ave
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
N/A Beverage
Doles Straw Lemonade
Aquafina Water
Brisk
Bubbly Blackberry
Bubbly Cherry
Cherry Pepsi
Crush Grape
Crush Orange
Crush Pineapple
Crush Watermelon
Diet Dr. Pepper
Diet Mountain Dew
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper Cream
Dr. Pepper
Sierra Mist
Fountain
Gatorade White
Orange Gatorade
Gatorade Red
Gatorade Yellow
Gatorade Blue
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Bubly
Mountain Dew
Mountain Dew Blue
Mountain Dew Red
Mountain Dew Orange
Pepsi Diet Cherry
Mug Root Beer
Pepsi
Employee Drink
Twister Tropical Fury $1.79
Pepsi Max
Pure Leaf Lemon
Pureleaf Cherry Hibiscus
Pureleaf Extra Sweet Tea
Pureleaf Honey Greentea
Pureleaf MangoHibiscus
Pureleaf Peach
Pureleaf Peach Hibiscus
Pureleaf Raspberry
Pureleaf Sweet Tea
Pureleaf Unsweet Green Tea
Pureleaf Unsweet Lemon
Pureleaf Unsweetened
Twister Fruit Punch
Twister Strawberry Kiwi
Teahouse Fuji Apple
Teahouse Sicilian Honey Suckel
Teahouse Wild Blackberry
Tropicana Apple
Tropicana Island Punch
Tropicana Orange Juice
Tropicana Pineapple Mango
Twister Blue Raz
Twister Cherry Blast
Coffee
Cherry Pepsi Zero
Brisk 2L
Crush Orange 2L
Crush Grape 2L
Crush Fruit Punch
Crush Pineapple 2L
Crush Watermellon 2L
Diet Dr. Pepper 2L
Diet Pepsi 2L
Diet Sierra Mist 2L
Dr. Pepper 2L
Ginger Ale 2 L
Mountain Dew 2L
Mugg Rootbeer 2L
Pepsi 2L
Sierra Mist 2L
Cherry Pepsi 2L
Strawberry Lemonade 2ltr
Fountain Pitcher
Chips
Herrs 3.49
Middlesworth $2.99
Middlesworth BBQ $2.99
Middlesworth $.99
Middleswoth BBQ $.99
Middlesworth SC Onion $.99
Middlesworth $.50
Middlesworth BBQ $.50
Middlesworth Sour cream and Onion $.50
HERRS Crisp and Tasty Big $2.99
HERRS BBQ $3.49
HERRS Sour Cream and Onion
HERRS Crispy and Tasty
HERRS BBQ $1.99
HERRS Kettle Russett
HERRS Kettle Honey Siracha
HERRS Kettle Horseradish Cheddar
HERRS Ripples $349
HERRS Salt and Vinegar $3.49
HERSS Salt and Vinegar $1.99
HERRS Sour Cream and Onion $1.69
HERRS BBQ 1.99
HERRS Popcorn
HERRS Pretzels
HERRS Sourdough Bitesize
1 Cookie
3 Cookies
Middlesworth Curly Puffs
Flavored By Phillt
Starters
Deep Fried Cheese Ravioli
Popcorn Chicken
French Fries
Pierogies
4 Pierogies served with sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded Mushrooms
Dynabites
Jalepeno and cheddar bites deep fried, 6 to an order
Chicken Fingers
Fried Veggies
A mixture of fried veggies served with horseradish
Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites
Chicken, ham and cheese- served with a side of honey mustard
Chicken Tacos
Mini fried chicken tacos, served with salsa and sour cream
Potato Pancakes
Mini potato pancakes served with sour cream
Curly Fries
Buffalo Bites
Funnel Fries
Corn Nuggets
Served with Maple syrup
Chicken Fries
Onion Rings
Crab Fries
Mac An Cheese Wedges
Buffalo Fried Cauliflower
Spicy Pickle Chips
Salad
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, croutons and onions
Tossed Salad add Tuna Salad
Tossed salad with a scoop of homemade tuna salad
Tossed Salad add Chicken Salad
Tossed salad with scoop of homemade chicken salad
Antipasto
Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Boiled Ham, Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, hot pepper, sweet pepper, tomato, onion, black olives and romaine lettuce
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, carrots, cucumbers, broccoli and black olives and homemade croutons
Garden Salad Chicken
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, broccoli, black olives, homemade croutons topped with grilled chicken
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parm Cheese, black olives, fresh baked croutons and our homemade Caesar Dressing
Caesar Salad with Chicken
Romaine Lettuce, Parm Cheese, black olives, fresh baked croutons and our homemade Caesar Dressing topped with grilled chicken
Daily Double
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, carrots, cucumber and croutons topped with a scoop of tuna salad and a scoop of chicken salad
Chef Salad
Garden salad topped with ham, turkey, American Cheese, and egg wedges
Buffalo Bite Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onions, carrots, cucumber and croutons topped with buffalo bites and mozzarella cheese
Pittsburgh Steak Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onions, carrots and cucumber topped with french fries, chopped steak and American Cheese
Pittsburgh Chicken Steak Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onions, carrots and cucumber topped with french fries, chopped chicken and American Cheese
Southwestern Ranch Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrots and croutons, egg, bacon, fried chicken and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with tangy ranch dressing
Chopped Cobb Salad
Lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, egg wedges, cucumbers, onions, carrots, broccoli, shredded cheese, and bacon
Chopped Cobb Salad with Chicken
Lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, egg wedges, cucumbers, onions, carrots, broccoli, shredded cheese, bacon and grilled chicken.
Petite Hoagies
Petite Roast Beef
House sliced roast beef on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
Petite Italian
Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami and ham served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
Petite Cheese
America, Swiss, and Provolone served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
Petite Turkey
Fresh sliced turkey served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
Petite Tuna
House made tuna salad served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
Petite Ham
In house sliced ham served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
Petite American
Turkey and Roast Beef served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
Petite Veggie
Provolone Cheese, broccoli, black olives, cucumber, and carrots served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
Petite Chicken Wing
Provolone Cheese, fried chicken tenders, mild wing sauce and blue cheese
Petite Chicken Parmigiana
Provolone Cheese, fried chicken, sauce and oregano
Petite BLT Hoagie
Lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo
Petite Cheeseburger Hoagie
Grilled burger, Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
Petite Chicken Finger Hoagie
Chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato, mayo and American Cheese
Regular Hoagies
Regular Roast Beef
In house sliced Roast beef served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
Regular Italian
Capicola, Genoa Salami, Ham served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
Regular Cheese
America, Swiss and Provolone Cheeseserved on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
Regular Turkey
In house sliced Turkey served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
Regular Tuna
House made tuna salad served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
Regular Ham
In house sliced hame served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
Regular American
Roast Beef and Turkey served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
Regular Veggie
Cucumbers, carrots, broccoli, black olives, served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
Regular Chicken Wing
Provolone , fried chicken tenders, mild wing sauce and blue cheese
Regular Chicken Parmigiana
Provolone Cheese, fried chicken tenders, sauce and oregano
Regular BLT Hoagie
Lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo
Regular Cheeseburger Hoagie
Grilled burger, Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
Regular Chicken Finger Hoagie
Chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato, mayo and American Cheese