Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Pizza
Sandwiches

Philly's Phinest

418 Reviews

$$

610 Carey Ave

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Cheesesteak
French Fries
Lg. Pizza

N/A Beverage

Doles Straw Lemonade

$2.12

Aquafina Water

$2.12

Brisk

$2.12

Bubbly Blackberry

$2.12

Bubbly Cherry

$2.12

Cherry Pepsi

$2.12

Crush Grape

$2.12

Crush Orange

$2.12

Crush Pineapple

$2.12Out of stock

Crush Watermelon

$2.12Out of stock

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.12

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.12

Diet Pepsi

$2.12

Dr Pepper Cream

$2.12Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$2.12

Sierra Mist

$2.12

Fountain

$1.75

Gatorade White

$2.50

Orange Gatorade

$2.50

Gatorade Red

$2.50

Gatorade Yellow

$2.50

Gatorade Blue

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.12

Grapefruit Bubly

$2.12

Mountain Dew

$2.12

Mountain Dew Blue

$2.12

Mountain Dew Red

$2.12

Mountain Dew Orange

$2.12

Pepsi Diet Cherry

$2.12Out of stock

Mug Root Beer

$2.12

Pepsi

$2.12

Employee Drink

$1.41

Twister Tropical Fury $1.79

$1.99Out of stock

Pepsi Max

$2.12

Pure Leaf Lemon

$2.12

Pureleaf Cherry Hibiscus

$2.12Out of stock

Pureleaf Extra Sweet Tea

$2.12

Pureleaf Honey Greentea

$2.12Out of stock

Pureleaf MangoHibiscus

$2.12Out of stock

Pureleaf Peach

$2.12

Pureleaf Peach Hibiscus

$2.12Out of stock

Pureleaf Raspberry

$2.12

Pureleaf Sweet Tea

$2.12

Pureleaf Unsweet Green Tea

$2.12

Pureleaf Unsweet Lemon

$2.12

Pureleaf Unsweetened

$2.12

Twister Fruit Punch

$1.99

Twister Strawberry Kiwi

$1.99Out of stock

Teahouse Fuji Apple

$2.25

Teahouse Sicilian Honey Suckel

$2.25

Teahouse Wild Blackberry

$2.25Out of stock

Tropicana Apple

$2.30

Tropicana Island Punch

$2.30Out of stock

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.30

Tropicana Pineapple Mango

$2.30Out of stock

Twister Blue Raz

$1.99

Twister Cherry Blast

$1.99

Coffee

$1.00

Cherry Pepsi Zero

$2.12

Brisk 2L

$2.80

Crush Orange 2L

$2.80

Crush Grape 2L

$2.80

Crush Fruit Punch

$2.80Out of stock

Crush Pineapple 2L

$2.80

Crush Watermellon 2L

$2.80Out of stock

Diet Dr. Pepper 2L

$2.80

Diet Pepsi 2L

$2.80

Diet Sierra Mist 2L

$2.80Out of stock

Dr. Pepper 2L

$2.80

Ginger Ale 2 L

$2.80

Mountain Dew 2L

$2.80

Mugg Rootbeer 2L

$2.80

Pepsi 2L

$2.80

Sierra Mist 2L

$2.80

Cherry Pepsi 2L

$2.80

Strawberry Lemonade 2ltr

$2.80

Fountain Pitcher

$6.00

Chips

Herrs 3.49

$3.99

Middlesworth $2.99

$2.99

Middlesworth BBQ $2.99

$2.99

Middlesworth $.99

$0.99

Middleswoth BBQ $.99

$0.99

Middlesworth SC Onion $.99

$0.99

Middlesworth $.50

$0.50

Middlesworth BBQ $.50

$0.50

Middlesworth Sour cream and Onion $.50

$0.50

HERRS Crisp and Tasty Big $2.99

$3.49

HERRS BBQ $3.49

$3.49

HERRS Sour Cream and Onion

$3.49Out of stock

HERRS Crispy and Tasty

$1.99

HERRS BBQ $1.99

$1.99Out of stock

HERRS Kettle Russett

$1.99

HERRS Kettle Honey Siracha

$1.89Out of stock

HERRS Kettle Horseradish Cheddar

$1.99Out of stock

HERRS Ripples $349

$3.49

HERRS Salt and Vinegar $3.49

$3.49

HERSS Salt and Vinegar $1.99

$1.99

HERRS Sour Cream and Onion $1.69

$1.89Out of stock

HERRS BBQ 1.99

$1.99

HERRS Popcorn

$1.69

HERRS Pretzels

$1.99

HERRS Sourdough Bitesize

$1.89Out of stock

1 Cookie

$0.35

3 Cookies

$1.00

Middlesworth Curly Puffs

$0.99

Flavored By Phillt

$3.49

Starters

Perfect add ons to complete a meal

Deep Fried Cheese Ravioli

$6.25

Popcorn Chicken

$5.50

French Fries

$3.00

Pierogies

$4.75

4 Pierogies served with sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.25

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.75

Dynabites

$6.25

Jalepeno and cheddar bites deep fried, 6 to an order

Chicken Fingers

$6.75

Fried Veggies

$5.75

A mixture of fried veggies served with horseradish

Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites

$5.75Out of stock

Chicken, ham and cheese- served with a side of honey mustard

Chicken Tacos

$5.75

Mini fried chicken tacos, served with salsa and sour cream

Potato Pancakes

$5.75

Mini potato pancakes served with sour cream

Curly Fries

$2.99

Buffalo Bites

$6.75

Funnel Fries

$6.25

Corn Nuggets

$5.25

Served with Maple syrup

Chicken Fries

$5.75

Onion Rings

$3.75

Crab Fries

$3.75

Mac An Cheese Wedges

$5.99

Buffalo Fried Cauliflower

$5.99

Spicy Pickle Chips

$6.25

Salad

All salads made to order with fresh meats and vegetables

Tossed Salad

$4.25

Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, croutons and onions

Tossed Salad add Tuna Salad

$7.25

Tossed salad with a scoop of homemade tuna salad

Tossed Salad add Chicken Salad

$7.25

Tossed salad with scoop of homemade chicken salad

Antipasto

$10.25

Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Boiled Ham, Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, hot pepper, sweet pepper, tomato, onion, black olives and romaine lettuce

Garden Salad

$6.75

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, carrots, cucumbers, broccoli and black olives and homemade croutons

Garden Salad Chicken

$9.75

Lettuce, tomato, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, broccoli, black olives, homemade croutons topped with grilled chicken

Caesar Salad

$7.25

Romaine Lettuce, Parm Cheese, black olives, fresh baked croutons and our homemade Caesar Dressing

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$10.25

Romaine Lettuce, Parm Cheese, black olives, fresh baked croutons and our homemade Caesar Dressing topped with grilled chicken

Daily Double

$10.25

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, carrots, cucumber and croutons topped with a scoop of tuna salad and a scoop of chicken salad

Chef Salad

$10.25

Garden salad topped with ham, turkey, American Cheese, and egg wedges

Buffalo Bite Salad

$9.25

Lettuce, tomato, onions, carrots, cucumber and croutons topped with buffalo bites and mozzarella cheese

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$10.25

Lettuce, tomato, onions, carrots and cucumber topped with french fries, chopped steak and American Cheese

Pittsburgh Chicken Steak Salad

$10.25

Lettuce, tomato, onions, carrots and cucumber topped with french fries, chopped chicken and American Cheese

Southwestern Ranch Salad

$10.25

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrots and croutons, egg, bacon, fried chicken and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with tangy ranch dressing

Chopped Cobb Salad

$9.25

Lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, egg wedges, cucumbers, onions, carrots, broccoli, shredded cheese, and bacon

Chopped Cobb Salad with Chicken

Chopped Cobb Salad with Chicken

$12.25

Lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, egg wedges, cucumbers, onions, carrots, broccoli, shredded cheese, bacon and grilled chicken.

Petite Hoagies

Our hoagies are stuffed with hand sliced meats and served on a fresh baked Amoroso Roll (delivered daily) All hoagies are topped with Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano. Petite measures 6 inches.

Petite Roast Beef

$8.25

House sliced roast beef on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano

Petite Italian

$8.25

Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami and ham served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano

Petite Cheese

$8.25

America, Swiss, and Provolone served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano

Petite Turkey

$8.25

Fresh sliced turkey served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano

Petite Tuna

$8.25

House made tuna salad served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano

Petite Ham

$8.25

In house sliced ham served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano

Petite American

$8.25

Turkey and Roast Beef served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano

Petite Veggie

$8.25

Provolone Cheese, broccoli, black olives, cucumber, and carrots served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano

Petite Chicken Wing

$8.25

Provolone Cheese, fried chicken tenders, mild wing sauce and blue cheese

Petite Chicken Parmigiana

$8.25

Provolone Cheese, fried chicken, sauce and oregano

Petite BLT Hoagie

$8.25

Lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo

Petite Cheeseburger Hoagie

$8.25

Grilled burger, Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano

Petite Chicken Finger Hoagie

$8.25

Chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato, mayo and American Cheese

Regular Hoagies

Our hoagies are stuffed with hand sliced meats and served on a fresh baked Amoroso Roll (delivered daily) All hoagies are topped with Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano. Regular measures about 12 inches

Regular Roast Beef

$10.25

In house sliced Roast beef served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano

Regular Italian

$10.25

Capicola, Genoa Salami, Ham served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano

Regular Cheese

$10.25

America, Swiss and Provolone Cheeseserved on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano

Regular Turkey

$10.25

In house sliced Turkey served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano

Regular Tuna

$10.25

House made tuna salad served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano

Regular Ham

$10.25

In house sliced hame served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano

Regular American

$10.25

Roast Beef and Turkey served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano

Regular Veggie

$10.25

Cucumbers, carrots, broccoli, black olives, served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano

Regular Chicken Wing

$10.25

Provolone , fried chicken tenders, mild wing sauce and blue cheese

Regular Chicken Parmigiana

$10.25

Provolone Cheese, fried chicken tenders, sauce and oregano

Regular BLT Hoagie

$10.25

Lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo

Regular Cheeseburger Hoagie

$10.25

Grilled burger, Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano

Regular Chicken Finger Hoagie

$10.25

Chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato, mayo and American Cheese

Monster Hoagies

Our hoagies are stuffed with hand sliced meats and served on a fresh baked Amoroso Roll (delivered daily) All hoagies are topped with Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano. Monster measures about 16 inches

Monster Roast Beef

$14.25

In house sliced roast beef served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano

Monster Italian

$14.25

Capicola, Genoa Salami, Ham served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll wit