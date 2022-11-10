Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Atrium Restaurant

40 Reviews

$$$

613 SJ Strauss Ln

Kingston, PA 18704

Buffalo Chicken
Tuna Melt
Boneless Bites

Drinks

Soda

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Flavored Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Guava Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Flavored Iced Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Bottled water

$2.50

Pure Leaf

$2.75

Canned Soda

$1.25

Soup

Cup

$4.00

Bowl

$5.00

French Onion Crock

$5.50

Quarts of Soup

$10.25

1/2 Price Quarts

$5.13Out of stock

Chopped Salads

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Classic Caesar

$8.50

Atrium Salad

$9.50

Apple Walnut Salad

$9.50

Pear & Proscuitto Arugula Salad

$13.00

Spinach salad

$9.50

ABC Cobb

$14.00

Fiesta Salad

$10.00

Kale Pad Thai Salad

$10.00

Grape Feta

$9.50

Caprese

$10.00

Pacific

$9.50

Club Salad

$12.00

Salad Platter

$11.00

House Salad

$8.00

Greek

$9.50

Bob Salad

$9.50

Open Faced Tuna

$10.00

Open Faced Chicken Salad

$10.00

Berry Salad

$12.00

Burgers & Dogs

Atrium Burger

$10.00

Atrium Dog

$5.50

Cheese Burger

$10.00

Hamburger

$9.50

Sandwiches

Corned Beef

$10.00

Reuben

$10.50

Rachel

$10.00

Roasted Turkey

$9.75

Smoked Turkey

$9.75

Honey Baked Ham

$9.50

Roast Beef

$9.75

Italian

$10.00

BLT-A

$8.50

Tuna Salad

$9.00

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Caprese

$9.00

Crabby Melt

$13.00

Tuna Melt

$9.50

Chicken Salad Melt

$9.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Spicy Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Egg Salad

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Small Bites

Boneless Bites

$7.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Mac & Cheese

$5.00+

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.50

House Made Pasta Salad

$5.00+

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$6.50

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$6.50

Scoop of Egg Salad

$6.50

Bag of Chips

$0.50

Stewed Tomatoes

$2.00

Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$9.50

Side House Salad

$3.00

Half It Your Way

1/2 Sandwich 1/2 Soup

$13.00

1/2 Salad 1/2 Soup

$13.00

1/2 Panini 1/2 Salad

$13.00

1/2 Salad 1/2 Sandwich

$13.00

1/2 Panini 1/2 Soup

$13.00

Panini's

Buffalo Chicken

$9.50

Chicken Pesto

$9.50

Honey Chipotle

$10.00

Fresh Mozzarella

$9.00

Cheesesteak

$10.00

Veggie

$9.50

Roast Turkey

$9.50

Sm Turkey Avocado

$10.00

Spicy Italian

$10.00

Chicken Cordon Blue

$11.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip

$0.75

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$0.75

Brownies

$4.00

Muffin

$3.00

Special Desert

$3.00

Cheese Cake

$5.00

$1 split charge

Split Charge

$1.00

Kids Menu

Children's Platter Grilled Chicken, Fruit And Pasta

$6.50

Diced Grilled Chicken, Fresh Fruit and our House Pasta Salad

Cheese Quesadilla With Fruit And Pasta

$6.50

Kid Grilled Cheese With Fruit And Pasta

$6.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

613 SJ Strauss Ln, Kingston, PA 18704

Directions

Map
