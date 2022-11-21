- Home
- /
- Wilkes Barre
- /
- Red Leaf Salad Company: Wilkes-Barre
Red Leaf Salad Company: Wilkes-Barre
No reviews yet
413 Arena Hub Plaza
Wilkes-Barre Township, PA 18702
Custom Creation (Online)
Salad (Online)
Includes your choice of greens, up to 5 base toppings and dressing. Additional toppings as priced. Please Alert us to any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Grain Bowl (Online)
Includes your choice of greens, grains, up to 5 base toppings and dressing. Additional toppings as priced. Please Alert us to any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Wrap (Online)
Includes your choice of greens, up to 5 base toppings and dressing. Additional toppings as priced. Please Alert us to any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Signature Salad (Online)
Ain't No Thang Salad (Online)
Romaine topped with carrots, celery, red cabbage, cauliflower, crispy jalapenos, bleu cheese and buffalo chicken. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Bleu Cheese. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
The Cardini Salad (Online)
Romaine lettuce topped with chicken, croutons and parmesan cheese. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Caesar. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Back Mountain Cobb Salad (Online)
Iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, egg and turkey. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Ranch. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
The Crazy Caprese Salad (Online)
Spinach topped with fresh basil, double mozzarella and double tomatoes. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Balsamic Vinaigrette. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Crunchy Fruit & Feta Salad (Online)
Spinach topped with oranges, grapes, pears, apples, sunflower seeds, feta cheese and candied walnuts. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Balsamic Vinaigrette. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Greek Salad (Online)
Romaine lettuce topped with artichokes, banana peppers, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions and tomatoes. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Greek. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
The Powerhouse Salad (Online)
Romaine lettuce topped with black beans, chick peas, double egg, edamame, cheddar and quinoa. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is White Balsamic Vinaigrette. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Roman Empire Salad (Online)
Spinach topped with tomatoes, banana peppers, black olives, parmesan cheese, pepperoni, red onions and tri-colored rotini. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Italian. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Southwest Salad (Online)
Romaine lettuce topped with avocado, banana peppers, black beans, cheddar, quinoa, corn and tortilla strips. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Creamy Southwest. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Taco Salad (Online)
Romaine lettuce topped with cooper cheese, corn, kidney beans, jalapeños, taco beef and tortilla strips. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Taco Sauce. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Signature Wrap (Online)
Ain't No Thang Wrap (Online)
Your choice of Wrap + Romaine topped with carrots, celery, red cabbage, cauliflower, crispy jalapenos, bleu cheese and buffalo chicken. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Bleu Cheese. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
The Cardini Wrap (Online)
Your choice of Wrap + Romaine lettuce topped with chicken, croutons and parmesan cheese. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Caesar. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Back Mountain Cobb Wrap (Online)
Your choice of Wrap + Iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, egg and turkey. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Ranch. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
The Crazy Caprese Wrap (Online)
Your choice of Wrap + Spinach topped with fresh basil, double mozzarella and double tomatoes. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Balsamic Vinaigrette. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Crunchy Fruit & Feta Wrap (Online)
Your choice of Wrap + Spinach topped with oranges, grapes, pears, apples, sunflower seeds, feta cheese and candied walnuts. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Balsamic Vinaigrette. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Greek Wrap (Online)
Your choice of Wrap + Romaine lettuce topped with artichokes, banana peppers, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions and tomatoes. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Greek. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
The Powerhouse Wrap (Online)
Your choice of Wrap + Romaine lettuce topped with black beans, chick peas, double egg, edamame, cheddar and quinoa. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is White Balsamic Vinaigrette. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Roman Empire Wrap (Online)
Your choice of Wrap + Spinach topped with tomatoes, banana peppers, black olives, parmesan cheese, pepperoni, red onions and tri-colored rotini. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Italian. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Southwest Wrap (Online)
Your choice of Wrap + Romaine lettuce topped with avocado, banana peppers, black beans, cheddar, quinoa, corn and tortilla strips. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Creamy Southwest. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Taco Wrap (Online)
Your choice of Wrap + Romaine lettuce topped with cooper cheese, corn, kidney beans, jalapeños, taco beef and tortilla strips. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Taco Sauce. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Signature Grain Bowl (Online)
Ancient Sweetness (Online)
Spinach + Ancient Grain topped with almonds, apples, cheddar cheese, chow mein noodles, craisins, grapes and oranges. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is soy ginger. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Five-7-Oh (Online)
Spinach + Tri-Colored Rotini topped with bacon, bell peppers, chickpeas, cucumbers, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms and red onions. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Italian. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
The Far East (Online)
Spinach + Quinoa topped with broccoli, carrots, chow mein noodles, oranges, red cabbage, sliced almonds and edamame. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is sweet carrot ginger. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
The Farmhouse (Online)
Romaine + Farro topped with black olives, cauliflower, corn, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, peas and pepper jack cheese. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is parmesan peppercorn. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
The Green Machine (Online)
Kale + Farro topped with shrimp, avocado, bell peppers, broccoli, celery, cucumbers, edamame and peas. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is parmesan peppercorn. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
The Iron [Wo]Man (Online)
Arugula Blend + Quinoa topped with broccoli, beets, celery, peas, goat cheese, sunflower seeds and strawberries. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is soy ginger. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
The New World (Online)
Spring Mix + Quinoa topped with bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, corn, mozzarella and red cabbage. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is spicy verde. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Upstream (Online)
Arugula Blend + Quinoa topped with salmon, avocado, fresh basil, bell peppers, corn, red onions and tomatoes. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is balsamic vinaigrette. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Soup (Online)
Beverages (Online)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
The premier salad shop and dining destination in the Wilkes-Barre area.
413 Arena Hub Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township, PA 18702