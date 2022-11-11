BG picView gallery

La Tolteca Wilkes Barre 200 Mundy St

200 Mundy St

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

Popular Items

Spinach Chicken Burrito
Shrimp Fried Rice

Lunch

Lunch Fajitas

$11.95

A lunch sized portion of sizzling fajitas with grilled chicken or steak, onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.

L Burrito San Jose

$10.95

Lunch sized burrito filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans. Drizzled with cheese sauce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

L Burrito chicken spinach

$10.95

One flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and sautéed spinach. Topped with a creamy spinach sauce. Served with rice and beans.

L Fajita Burrito

$10.95

One burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak, sautéed onions topped with cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

L Burrito Deluxe

$10.50

One beef or chicken burrito with beans topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with a side of rice and beans.

L Enchiladas Suizas

$10.50

Two chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy tomatillo sauce, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

L Spinach Enchiladas

$9.95

Two corn tortillas filled with sauteed spinach and topped with a creamy poblano pepper sauce. Served with rice.

Huevos Rancheros

$10.95

Two eggs with fried tortillas, ranchero salsa, crema, cheese and avocado.

L Chimichanga

$10.95

Flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken, either fried or soft, topped with sour cream and cheese sauce. Served with a side of rice and beans.

L Quesadilla Rellena

$10.50

Shredded beef or chicken quesadilla with a side of crema salad and rice.

Gringa

$11.50

Grilled steak or chicken quesadilla with onions and melted cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans.

L Spinach And Chicken enchiladas

$10.95

LUNCH SEAFOOD CHIMICHANGA

$11.95

Appetizers

Fresh table side guacamole

$14.50

Grilled pineapple guacamole

$15.95

Hass avocado, lime juice, grilled pineapple, sundried tomatoes, jalapeños, red onions, goat cheese and cilantro.

Empanadas

$12.00

Four empanadas two chicken and two beef served with perico relish and green tomatillo sauce.

Cheese dip

$6.95

Chicken wings (10)

$12.95

Chorizo queso fundido

$13.00

Mexican Sausage and melted cheese served in a sizzling skillet.

Camarones fundidos

$15.00

Chopped grilled shrimp with onions and melted cheese served in a sizzling skillet.

Pollo Fundido

$14.00

Chopped grilled chicken with onions and melted cheese, served in a sizzling skillet.

Large Cheese Dip

$13.00

BEAN DIP

$8.95

Nachos

Nacho Bowl

$14.95

Crispy chips topped with a mix of gilled chicken, applewood bacon and chorizo, topped with refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and pickled jalapeños.

Shrimp Nachos

$18.00

Grilled shrimp with sautéed onions and bell peppers.

Fajita Nachos

$15.00

Nachos piled high with peppers, onions and your choice of the following: Grilled steak and chicken loaded · · $15.95 Grilled steak, chicken and grilled shrimp · · $18.00

Nachos Supreme

$11.50

Ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

FAJITA NACHOS TEXAS

$17.00

NACHO DE POLLO

$9.50

NACHO DE BEEF

$9.50

Soups & Salads

Tolteca Soup

$9.50

Chicken soup with queso fresco, sour cream, avocado, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

Taco Salad

$10.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.50

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, cheese, black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Chicken Fajita Salad

$13.95

Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado slices and cheese.

Tolteca Salad

$18.50

Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms over shredded lettuce, avocado slices, tomatoes and cheese.

La Flaka Chopped Salad

$11.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, roasted corn, black beans, cucumbers, queso fresco and tortilla strips with a piquin chile raspberry vinaigrette. Add Grilled chicken · · $4 Grilled steak · · $5 Grilled shrimp · · $6

Spinach and Apple Salad

$11.00

Spinach, apple, red onion, cucumber, pepitas, queso fresco with a honey vinaigrette dressing. Add Grilled chicken · · $4 Grilled steak · · $5 Grilled shrimp · · $6

Enchiladas

Spinach and Chicken Enchiladas

$16.95

Three chicken enchiladas filled with sauteed spinach and topped with a creamy poblano sauce. Served with a side of rice.

Enchilada Chipotle

$16.95

Three enchiladas, one shredded beef, one ground beef and one chicken. Topped with a creamy chipotle sauce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Yolanda

$16.95

Three enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, topped with enchilada sauce. Served with rice and a guacamole salad.

Enchiladas Suizas

$16.95

Three chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy tomatillo sauce and queso fresco. Served with a side of rice.

Enchiladas Supreme

$16.95

Four enchiladas, one chicken, one ground beef, one shreded beef and one cheese. Garnished with sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

ENCHILADAS BANDERA

$17.00

Burritos

Philly Steak Burrito

$15.95

Sliced steak meat, onions, mushrooms and roasted poblano peppers. Drizzled with cheese sauce.

Carnitas Burrito

$15.95

One flour tortilla filled with pork confit, rice, beans and guacamole dip. Drizzled with cheese sauce and a side of tomatillo sauce.

Burrito San Jose

$15.95

A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans. Finished with cheese sauce and pico de gallo.

Burritos Fajita (2)

$16.50

Two burritos filled with steak or chicken, onions and topped with cheese sauce and sour cream and served with a side of rice and beans.

Spinach Chicken Burrito

$16.50

One flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, beans and onions. Topped with a spinach and cheese sauce.

Burrito Mex

$16.95

Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans and onions. Topped with guacamole dip, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Chimichanga Dinner

$15.95

Two flour tortillas, either filled with shredded beef or chicken, drizzled with cheese sauce, sour cream and served with a side of rice and beans

Burrito chipotle

$16.50

Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, peppers, rice and beans. Drizzled with a creamy chipotle sauce, sour cream and mango pico de gallo.

Burrito Hawaiiano

$16.95

One flour tortilla filled with shrimp, pineapple, onions and rice. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de mango.

Burritos Deluxe

$15.95

Quesadillas

Quesadillas Rancheras

$16.95

One quesadillas with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Filled with beans, cheese and onions. Served with crema salad.

Quesadilla Rellena

$14.95

Two quesadillas with shredded beef or chicken and choice of rice or beans.

Quesadilla del Mar

$18.95

One quesadilla filled with grilled shrimp, beans, onions and melted cheese. Served with crema salad.

Spinach and Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00

A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken

Fajitas

Served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell pepers and onions. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Chicken Fajita

$18.50

Grilled tender sliced chicken.

Beef Fajita

$19.50

Grilled tender sliced steak

Shrimp Fajita

$21.95

Mixed Fajita

$19.95

Grilled tender sliced chicken, steak.

Texas Fajita

$22.50

Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp.

Veggie Fajita

$17.50

Fresh grilled peppers, carrots, mushrooms, squash, tomato and onions.

Fajitas Vallarta

$21.00

A mix of chorizo Mexican Sausage, grilled chicken and steak.

Fajitas Veracruz

$22.95

Grilled tender shrimp and chicken.

Fajitas for two

$34.00

The perfect mix of beef, chicken, shrimp and pork.

Shrimp Fajita For 2

$38.99

Steaks

Molcajete Azteca

$35.00

A traditional feast! A hot volcanic stone bowl filled with juicy rib-eye steak, chicken breast, grilled shrimp, poblano peppers, onions, pineapple chunks and a homemade pastor salsa topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas. FEEDS 2 PEOPLE

Piña Loka

$22.95

Grilled pineapple filled with chicken, steak, peppers and onions in al pastor sauce, topped with melted cheese. Served with white rice and flour tortillas.

El Paisano

Your choice of a 12 oz T-bone steak or a grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, mushroom, onions and peppers. Drizzled with cheese sauce, served with a side of rice and beans.

Chori Steak

$24.50

Grilled 12oz T-bone steak topped with chorizo with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Carnitas Dinner

$19.50

Tender pork cubes in a citrus and Mexican spices marinade. Pork is slowly roasted until golden and is served with pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas.

Churrasco a La Mexicana

$28.95

Grilled skirt steak served with fried plantains and a guacamole salad.

CARNE AZADA

$19.95

Tacos

Three Tacos in corn tortilla served with your choice of rice or black beans.
California Fish Tacos

California Fish Tacos

$17.50

Your choice of flour or corn tortillas filled with fish fillet, topped with red cabbage and a creamy chipotle sauce.