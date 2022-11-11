- Home
La Tolteca Wilkes Barre 200 Mundy St
200 Mundy St
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
Popular Items
Lunch
Lunch Fajitas
A lunch sized portion of sizzling fajitas with grilled chicken or steak, onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
L Burrito San Jose
Lunch sized burrito filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans. Drizzled with cheese sauce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
L Burrito chicken spinach
One flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and sautéed spinach. Topped with a creamy spinach sauce. Served with rice and beans.
L Fajita Burrito
One burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak, sautéed onions topped with cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
L Burrito Deluxe
One beef or chicken burrito with beans topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with a side of rice and beans.
L Enchiladas Suizas
Two chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy tomatillo sauce, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
L Spinach Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with sauteed spinach and topped with a creamy poblano pepper sauce. Served with rice.
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs with fried tortillas, ranchero salsa, crema, cheese and avocado.
L Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken, either fried or soft, topped with sour cream and cheese sauce. Served with a side of rice and beans.
L Quesadilla Rellena
Shredded beef or chicken quesadilla with a side of crema salad and rice.
Gringa
Grilled steak or chicken quesadilla with onions and melted cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans.
L Spinach And Chicken enchiladas
LUNCH SEAFOOD CHIMICHANGA
Appetizers
Fresh table side guacamole
Grilled pineapple guacamole
Hass avocado, lime juice, grilled pineapple, sundried tomatoes, jalapeños, red onions, goat cheese and cilantro.
Empanadas
Four empanadas two chicken and two beef served with perico relish and green tomatillo sauce.
Cheese dip
Chicken wings (10)
Chorizo queso fundido
Mexican Sausage and melted cheese served in a sizzling skillet.
Camarones fundidos
Chopped grilled shrimp with onions and melted cheese served in a sizzling skillet.
Pollo Fundido
Chopped grilled chicken with onions and melted cheese, served in a sizzling skillet.
Large Cheese Dip
BEAN DIP
Nachos
Nacho Bowl
Crispy chips topped with a mix of gilled chicken, applewood bacon and chorizo, topped with refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and pickled jalapeños.
Shrimp Nachos
Grilled shrimp with sautéed onions and bell peppers.
Fajita Nachos
Nachos piled high with peppers, onions and your choice of the following: Grilled steak and chicken loaded · · $15.95 Grilled steak, chicken and grilled shrimp · · $18.00
Nachos Supreme
Ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
FAJITA NACHOS TEXAS
NACHO DE POLLO
NACHO DE BEEF
Soups & Salads
Tolteca Soup
Chicken soup with queso fresco, sour cream, avocado, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, cheese, black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Chicken Fajita Salad
Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado slices and cheese.
Tolteca Salad
Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms over shredded lettuce, avocado slices, tomatoes and cheese.
La Flaka Chopped Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, roasted corn, black beans, cucumbers, queso fresco and tortilla strips with a piquin chile raspberry vinaigrette. Add Grilled chicken · · $4 Grilled steak · · $5 Grilled shrimp · · $6
Spinach and Apple Salad
Spinach, apple, red onion, cucumber, pepitas, queso fresco with a honey vinaigrette dressing. Add Grilled chicken · · $4 Grilled steak · · $5 Grilled shrimp · · $6
Enchiladas
Spinach and Chicken Enchiladas
Three chicken enchiladas filled with sauteed spinach and topped with a creamy poblano sauce. Served with a side of rice.
Enchilada Chipotle
Three enchiladas, one shredded beef, one ground beef and one chicken. Topped with a creamy chipotle sauce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Yolanda
Three enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, topped with enchilada sauce. Served with rice and a guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Suizas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy tomatillo sauce and queso fresco. Served with a side of rice.
Enchiladas Supreme
Four enchiladas, one chicken, one ground beef, one shreded beef and one cheese. Garnished with sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.
ENCHILADAS BANDERA
Burritos
Philly Steak Burrito
Sliced steak meat, onions, mushrooms and roasted poblano peppers. Drizzled with cheese sauce.
Carnitas Burrito
One flour tortilla filled with pork confit, rice, beans and guacamole dip. Drizzled with cheese sauce and a side of tomatillo sauce.
Burrito San Jose
A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans. Finished with cheese sauce and pico de gallo.
Burritos Fajita (2)
Two burritos filled with steak or chicken, onions and topped with cheese sauce and sour cream and served with a side of rice and beans.
Spinach Chicken Burrito
One flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, beans and onions. Topped with a spinach and cheese sauce.
Burrito Mex
Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans and onions. Topped with guacamole dip, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Chimichanga Dinner
Two flour tortillas, either filled with shredded beef or chicken, drizzled with cheese sauce, sour cream and served with a side of rice and beans
Burrito chipotle
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, peppers, rice and beans. Drizzled with a creamy chipotle sauce, sour cream and mango pico de gallo.
Burrito Hawaiiano
One flour tortilla filled with shrimp, pineapple, onions and rice. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de mango.
Burritos Deluxe
Quesadillas
Quesadillas Rancheras
One quesadillas with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Filled with beans, cheese and onions. Served with crema salad.
Quesadilla Rellena
Two quesadillas with shredded beef or chicken and choice of rice or beans.
Quesadilla del Mar
One quesadilla filled with grilled shrimp, beans, onions and melted cheese. Served with crema salad.
Spinach and Chicken Quesadilla
A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken
Fajitas
Chicken Fajita
Grilled tender sliced chicken.
Beef Fajita
Grilled tender sliced steak
Shrimp Fajita
Mixed Fajita
Grilled tender sliced chicken, steak.
Texas Fajita
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp.
Veggie Fajita
Fresh grilled peppers, carrots, mushrooms, squash, tomato and onions.
Fajitas Vallarta
A mix of chorizo Mexican Sausage, grilled chicken and steak.
Fajitas Veracruz
Grilled tender shrimp and chicken.
Fajitas for two
The perfect mix of beef, chicken, shrimp and pork.
Shrimp Fajita For 2
Steaks
Molcajete Azteca
A traditional feast! A hot volcanic stone bowl filled with juicy rib-eye steak, chicken breast, grilled shrimp, poblano peppers, onions, pineapple chunks and a homemade pastor salsa topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas. FEEDS 2 PEOPLE
Piña Loka
Grilled pineapple filled with chicken, steak, peppers and onions in al pastor sauce, topped with melted cheese. Served with white rice and flour tortillas.
El Paisano
Your choice of a 12 oz T-bone steak or a grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, mushroom, onions and peppers. Drizzled with cheese sauce, served with a side of rice and beans.
Chori Steak
Grilled 12oz T-bone steak topped with chorizo with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Carnitas Dinner
Tender pork cubes in a citrus and Mexican spices marinade. Pork is slowly roasted until golden and is served with pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas.
Churrasco a La Mexicana
Grilled skirt steak served with fried plantains and a guacamole salad.