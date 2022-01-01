- Home
The Deck
No reviews yet
2901 NE Marine Dr
Portland, OR 97211
Order Again
Apps
HALF Bay Shrimp Cocktail
Bay shrimp served with cocktail sauce, fresh lemon, tomato garnish & Ritz crackers
FULL Bay Shrimp Cocktail
Bay shrimp served with cocktail sauce, fresh lemon, tomato garnish & Ritz crackers
Roasted Hummus & Chips
Steak Bites
Tederloin steak seared to perfection. Served with a side of garlic toast & horseradish sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Steamer Clams
Two pounds of clams in our house-made garlic butter & wine sauce. Served with garlic toast
Calamari
Tents & rings served woth a sode of chipotle aioli
Basket of Cheese Curds
Spinach Dip With Pita
Burger Sliders
Chowder, Salads & Wraps
Cup of Clam Chowder
New-England style clam chowder made fresh in-house
Side Garden Salad
Side Caesar
Bowl of Clam Chowder
New-England style clam chowder made fresh in-house
Full Garden Salad
Full Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons & ceaser dressing
Oregon Bay Shrimp Salad
Crisp romainne, bay shrimp piled high, tomato, cucumbers & oios. Served with a side of your choice of dressing! Dressing Choices: Rach, Bleu Cheese, Italia, Ceaser, Balsamic Viaigrette & Southwest Rach
Veggie Wrap
bulgur wheat, carrots, cauliflower, red bell pepper, cilantro, parsely dressing in an Italian vin.
Turkey Wrap
Spicy Chicken Wrap
Baskets
Soft Tacos
Burgers & Sandwiches
Reuben
Grilled pastrami & sauerkraut with melted swiss cheese and our house-made Deck Sauce served on grilled marble rye
Cheeseburger
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onios, our house-,ade Deck Sauce, all on a grilled bun. Add bacon for $1
Bacon Pesto Grilled Cheese
Deck Burger
Hawaiian Burger
Impossible Veggie Burger
Philly Cheesesteak
Chapman Bleu
Sides
Basket of Fries
Coleslaw
Side of Tortilla Chips & Salsa
Garlic Toast
6oz side of queso
Basket of Chips
Basket of Waffle Fries
Basket of Cheese Curds
BOWL Greek Pasta Salad
BOWL Sun Dried Tomato Penne Salad
Side Sun Dried Tomato Penne
Side Greek Pasta Salad
Side Pita Bread
Young Sailors
Fountain Drinks
From Bar
Extra Kids Drink
Hand-Crafted Lemonades
Cocktails
Angry Balls
Blended Pina Colada
Blended Strawberry Colada
Blended Daquiri
Blended Strawberry Daquiri
Blended Marg
Blended Strawberry Margerhita
BFK
Beautiful
Blue Hawaiian
Bloody Mary
Black Opal
Coffee Nudge
Babe Breeze
AMF
Cozmo
B52
Black Russia
Cool-Aid
Dark 'N Stormy
Duck Fart
Fuzzy Naval
Grapefruit Lemon Drop
Gibson
Gimlet
Green Tea
Grasshopper
Greyhound
Hot Tottie
Hot Buttered Rum
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Jager Bomb
John Daily
Kamikaze
Kamikaze Shot
Lemon Drop
Well Long Island Ice Tea
Lynchburg Lemonade
Manhattan
Madras
Martiini
Mimosa
Mojito
Mexican Coffee
Midori Sour
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Orgasm
Peppermint Patty
Purple Rain
Purple Hooter
Red Bull Vodka
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Skinnny Margarita
Spainsh Coffee
Sprtizer
Tequila Sunrise
Tokyo Tea
Tom Collins
Washington Apple
White Gummy
White Russian
TS Long Island
Shark Bite
Triple Rum Punch
Deck Marg
Cadillac Marg
Spicy Mango Margarita
Red Crush
Southern Whiskey Sour
Tropical White Wine Sangria
Titos Moscow Mule
Peaches N' Tea
Huckleberry Lemonade
Mai Tai
Corona Rita
Kentucky Mule
Draft Beer Pints
Liquor
Well Vodka
Wild Roots Huckleberry
Wild Roots Peach
Crater Lake
Ketel One
Tito's
Monopolowa
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Smirnoff Watermelon
Grey Goose
Absolut Mandrin
Absolut Citron
Absolut Raspberry
Stoli Vanilla
Stoli Blueberry
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Wild Roots Huckleberry
DBL Wild Roots Peach
DBL Crater Lake
DBL Ketel One Peach
DBL Ketel One
DBL Tito's
DBL Monopolowa
DBL Deep Eddy
DBL Smirnoff Orange
DBL Smiroff Blueberry
DBL Smirnoff Citrus
DBL Smirnoff Vanilla
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Absolut Raspberry
Well Gin
Tanqueray
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks Gin
DBL Well Gin
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Hendricks
Well Rum - Barbarossa Silver
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Sailor Jerry's
Don Q Coconut
Kraken
Montego Bay Gold Rum
Cruzan Spiced Rum
Monarch 151
Myers Original Dark Rum
Captian Morgan
DBL Well Rum
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Sailor Jerry's
DBL Don Q Coconut
DBL Kraken
DBL Cruzan 151
DBL Myers Rum
Well Tequila - Reposado Piedra Azul
Well Tequila - Blanco Piedra Azul
Casamigos Reposado
Cazadores
Don Julio
Espolon Blanco
Lunazul Anejo
Lunazul Blanco
Lunazul Reposado
Mezcal Banhez
Pueblo Viejo - Reposado
Pueblo Viejo - Blanco
Patron Silver
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Don Julio
DBL Cazadores
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Lunazul Reposado
DBL Epsolon
Well Whiskey - Old Taylor
Bulliet Burbon
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Peach
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam's
Maker's Mark
Pendleton
Seagram's 7
Screwall Peanut Butter
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Black Velvet
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Bulliet Burbon
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Pendleton
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Jameson
DBL Fireball
DBL Seagram's 7
DBL Crown Royal Apple
DBL Maker's Mark
DBL Jim Beam's
Well Scotch - Clan McGregor
Dewars
Glen Livet
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Dewars
DBL Glen Livet
Well Brandy - Korbel
Hennessy
Remy Martin VSOP
DBL Hennessy
DBL E&J
Bailey's
Disaronno - Ameretto
Drambuie
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Midori
DeKuypers Schnapps - Flavored
Mr Boston Melon
DBL Bailey's
DBL Tuaca
DBL Midoria
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Grand Marnier
Bottled/Cans
CAN Coors Silver Bullet
Bud Light
Modelo Especial
Corona
Light Corona LIGHT
Mango White Claw
Raspberry White Claw
San Juan Huckleberry Seltzer
Two Towns - Marionberry
Two Towns - Pineapple
Two Towns - Original
Black Butte Porter
N/A Beer Crüx IPA
Cold Water IPA
Michelob Ultra
Wine
Bottles of Wine
Pitchers of Beer
PITCHER of Pacifico
PITCHER of Boneyard
PITCHER of Sector 7 IPA
PITCHER of pFriem Pilsner
PITCHER of Widmer Hefeweizen
PITCHER of Kona Big Wave
PITCHER of Coors Light
PITCHER of Oakshire Amber Ale
PITCHER of Nature Calls
Pitcher Timber Joey
Pitcher 10 Barrel Sour Crush
Buckets
Growlers
Coors Light Growler
Buoy IPA - Growler
Pacifico - Growler
pFriem Pilsner - Growler
Widmer Hefe - Growler
Boneyard IPA - Growler
Deschutes Fresh Squeezed - Growler
Oakshire Amber - Growler
Von Ebert's Volatile Substance - Growler
Empty Growler
Grow-Refill Coors Light
Grow-Refill Buoy IPA
Grow-Refill Pacifico
Grow-Refill pFriem Pilsner
Grow-Refill Widmer Hefe
Grow-Refill Boneyard IPA
Grow-Refill Kona Big Wave
Grow-Refill Oakshire Amber
Grow-Refill VEB Volatile Substance
Beer
Liquor
Beanie
Blanket - Blue
Hat - Soft Cap
Longsleeve - Blue Jean
Longsleeve - Creme
Sweatshirt - Black
Sweatshirt - Blue
Sweatshirt - Black TALL
Sweatshirt - Blue TALL
Tank-Top - Men's Charcoal
Tank-Top Women's Coral
Tank-Top - Women's Turquoise
T-Shirt - White Unisex
T-Shirt - Black Unisex
Open Food
$1 Open Food
$2 Open Food
$3 Open Food
$4 Open Food
$5 Open Food
$6 Open Food
$7 Open Food
$8 Open Food
Dog Patty
Burger Patty
Buffalo Steak Quesadilla
Extra Piece of Cod
Salmon a la carte
Chicken a la carte
Employee RootBeer
Employee Red Bull
KITCHEN CLOSED
Corkage Fee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2901 NE Marine Dr, Portland, OR 97211