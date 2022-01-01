The Deck imageView gallery

The Deck

review star

No reviews yet

2901 NE Marine Dr

Portland, OR 97211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

HALF Bay Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00Out of stock

Bay shrimp served with cocktail sauce, fresh lemon, tomato garnish & Ritz crackers

FULL Bay Shrimp Cocktail

$17.49Out of stock

Bay shrimp served with cocktail sauce, fresh lemon, tomato garnish & Ritz crackers

Roasted Hummus & Chips

$6.00Out of stock

Steak Bites

$14.99

Tederloin steak seared to perfection. Served with a side of garlic toast & horseradish sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00Out of stock

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99Out of stock

Steamer Clams

$17.00

Two pounds of clams in our house-made garlic butter & wine sauce. Served with garlic toast

Calamari

$10.00Out of stock

Tents & rings served woth a sode of chipotle aioli

Basket of Cheese Curds

$12.99

Spinach Dip With Pita

$10.99Out of stock

Burger Sliders

$12.99

Chowder, Salads & Wraps

Cup of Clam Chowder

$7.99Out of stock

New-England style clam chowder made fresh in-house

Side Garden Salad

$6.49

Side Caesar

$6.49Out of stock

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$13.99Out of stock

New-England style clam chowder made fresh in-house

Full Garden Salad

$12.49

Full Caesar Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Crisp romaine, tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons & ceaser dressing

Oregon Bay Shrimp Salad

$17.49Out of stock

Crisp romainne, bay shrimp piled high, tomato, cucumbers & oios. Served with a side of your choice of dressing! Dressing Choices: Rach, Bleu Cheese, Italia, Ceaser, Balsamic Viaigrette & Southwest Rach

Veggie Wrap

$10.99Out of stock

bulgur wheat, carrots, cauliflower, red bell pepper, cilantro, parsely dressing in an Italian vin.

Turkey Wrap

$14.99

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Baskets

Fish & Chips

$18.99Out of stock

Golden crisp Halibut served with fries, our house-made coleslaw & tartar sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$18.99

8 jumbo shrimp served with fries, our house-made coleslaw & our housemade pineapple sauce

Chicken Tenders

$12.99Out of stock

Soft Tacos

Teriyaki Salmon Tacos

$19.99

Golden Cod Tacos

$18.49Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Steak Tacos

$15.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Reuben

$16.49

Grilled pastrami & sauerkraut with melted swiss cheese and our house-made Deck Sauce served on grilled marble rye

Cheeseburger

$15.99

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onios, our house-,ade Deck Sauce, all on a grilled bun. Add bacon for $1

Bacon Pesto Grilled Cheese

$15.49

Deck Burger

$16.99Out of stock

Hawaiian Burger

$16.49

Impossible Veggie Burger

$15.49Out of stock

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.49

Chapman Bleu

$16.99Out of stock

Sides

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.75

Side of Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$3.29

Garlic Toast

$1.75

6oz side of queso

$5.50

Basket of Chips

$1.10

Basket of Waffle Fries

$5.75

Basket of Cheese Curds

$12.99

BOWL Greek Pasta Salad

$8.49Out of stock

BOWL Sun Dried Tomato Penne Salad

$8.49

Side Sun Dried Tomato Penne

$3.50

Side Greek Pasta Salad

$3.50Out of stock

Side Pita Bread

$1.00

Desserts

Slice of Lemon Cake

$5.50

Oreo Mousse Cake

$5.50

Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.50

Specials

Salmon Burger

$15.99

Blackened Salmon Salad

$12.99

Young Sailors

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$8.99Out of stock

Two sliders made plain with cheddar cheese& served on toaster slider buns. Add LTO & Deck Sauce for no extra charge

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Sliders

$8.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

RC Cola

$3.99

Diet RC

$3.99

7-UP

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Water

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Hot Cocoa

$3.25

Coffee Refill

$0.75

From Bar

Root Beer - Henry Weinhard's

$4.39Out of stock

Redbull Original

$4.39Out of stock

SF Redbull

$4.39Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$4.39

Orange Juice

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$4.25

Grapefruit Juice

$4.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.25

Blended Virgin Drinks

$6.49

Erdinger

$4.99Out of stock

N/A Coors Edge

$4.99

Ginger Beer Refill

$0.99

Extra Kids Drink

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Hand-Crafted Lemonades

Craft Lemonade

$4.99

Craft Huckleberry

$5.99

Craft Peach

$5.99

Craft Strawberry

$5.99

Craft Watermelon

$5.99

Craft Blueberry

$5.99

Cocktails

Angry Balls

$8.75

Blended Pina Colada

$11.49

Blended Strawberry Colada

$11.49

Blended Daquiri

$11.49

Blended Strawberry Daquiri

$11.49

Blended Marg

$11.49

Blended Strawberry Margerhita

$11.49

BFK

$9.99

Beautiful

$10.99

Blue Hawaiian

$8.49

Bloody Mary

$9.49

Black Opal

$9.75

Coffee Nudge

$9.99

Babe Breeze

$7.99

AMF

$10.75

Cozmo

$9.00

B52

$10.00

Black Russia

$9.00

Cool-Aid

$7.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.50

Duck Fart

$9.00

Fuzzy Naval

$8.25

Grapefruit Lemon Drop

$9.99

Gibson

$7.75

Gimlet

$8.25

Green Tea

$8.99

Grasshopper

$7.50

Greyhound

$8.99

Hot Tottie

$10.50

Hot Buttered Rum

$8.25

Hurricane

$9.99

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$9.99

John Daily

$10.25

Kamikaze

$8.99

Kamikaze Shot

$7.75

Lemon Drop

$9.99

Well Long Island Ice Tea

$11.99

Lynchburg Lemonade

$14.99

Manhattan

$11.99

Madras

$8.99

Martiini

$11.99

Mimosa

$6.99Out of stock

Mojito

$8.99

Mexican Coffee

$8.99

Midori Sour

$8.25

Mudslide

$10.50

Old Fashioned

$10.99

Orgasm

$8.00

Peppermint Patty

$7.50

Purple Rain

$8.50

Purple Hooter

$7.75

Red Bull Vodka

$8.50

Rob Roy

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$8.50

Salty Dog

$8.99

Screwdriver

$7.99

Sea Breeze

$7.75

Sex on the Beach

$9.50

Sidecar

$8.75

Skinnny Margarita

$10.50

Spainsh Coffee

$8.25

Sprtizer

$6.75

Tequila Sunrise

$8.99

Tokyo Tea

$11.25

Tom Collins

$7.75

Washington Apple

$9.00

White Gummy

$8.75

White Russian

$8.99

TS Long Island

$15.50

Shark Bite

$10.99

Triple Rum Punch

$10.99

Deck Marg

$9.99

Cadillac Marg

$12.99

Spicy Mango Margarita

$11.99Out of stock

Red Crush

$11.99Out of stock

Southern Whiskey Sour

$12.99

Tropical White Wine Sangria

$12.99

Titos Moscow Mule

$11.99

Peaches N' Tea

$11.99

Huckleberry Lemonade

$11.99

Mai Tai

$9.99

Corona Rita

$10.99

Kentucky Mule

$9.99

Draft Beer Pints

Coors Light PINT

$4.00Out of stock

Pacifico PINT

$5.00

Widmer Hefe PINT

$5.00

pFriem Pilsner PINT

$5.00

Kona Big Wave PINT

$5.00

Boneyard IPA PINT

$5.00

VEB Sector 7 Hazy IPA PINT

$5.00

Oakshire Amber PINT

$5.00

10 Barrel Nature Calls IPA PINT

$5.00

10 Barrel Sour Crush

$5.00

Widmer Apricot Wheat

$5.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.49

Wild Roots Huckleberry

$9.99

Wild Roots Peach

$9.99

Crater Lake

$8.49

Ketel One

$10.99

Tito's

$8.99

Monopolowa

$7.99

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.49

Smirnoff Watermelon

$7.99

Grey Goose

$10.99

Absolut Mandrin

$7.99

Absolut Citron

$7.99

Absolut Raspberry

$7.99

Stoli Vanilla

$9.49

Stoli Blueberry

$9.49

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL Wild Roots Huckleberry

$15.00

DBL Wild Roots Peach

$15.00

DBL Crater Lake

$13.50

DBL Ketel One Peach

$16.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL Tito's

$13.50

DBL Monopolowa

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy

$13.50

DBL Smirnoff Orange

$13.00

DBL Smiroff Blueberry

$13.00

DBL Smirnoff Citrus

$13.00

DBL Smirnoff Vanilla

$13.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Absolut Raspberry

Well Gin

$5.99

Tanqueray

$8.49

Bombay Saphire

$9.99

Hendricks Gin

$9.99

DBL Well Gin

$8.00

DBL Tanqueray

$14.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$15.25

DBL Hendricks

$15.25

Well Rum - Barbarossa Silver

$5.99

Bacardi

$8.49

Bacardi Limon

$8.25

Sailor Jerry's

$8.49

Don Q Coconut

$7.99

Kraken

$8.99

Montego Bay Gold Rum

$6.49

Cruzan Spiced Rum

$6.99

Monarch 151

$7.49

Myers Original Dark Rum

$6.99

Captian Morgan

$8.49

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$13.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$13.50

DBL Sailor Jerry's

$13.50

DBL Don Q Coconut

$13.50

DBL Kraken

$13.50

DBL Cruzan 151

$13.00

DBL Myers Rum

$10.50

Well Tequila - Reposado Piedra Azul

$6.49

Well Tequila - Blanco Piedra Azul

$6.49

Casamigos Reposado

$11.49

Cazadores

$9.49

Don Julio

$11.49

Espolon Blanco

$9.49

Lunazul Anejo

$7.99

Lunazul Blanco

$7.99

Lunazul Reposado

$7.99

Mezcal Banhez

$10.99

Pueblo Viejo - Reposado

$6.99

Pueblo Viejo - Blanco

$6.99

Patron Silver

$11.49

DBL Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL Don Julio

$17.00

DBL Cazadores

$16.00

DBL Patron Silver

$18.50

DBL Lunazul Reposado

$13.50

DBL Epsolon

$16.00

Well Whiskey - Old Taylor

$5.49

Bulliet Burbon

$9.99

Bulliet Rye

$9.99

Crown Royal

$8.49

Crown Royal Apple

$8.49

Crown Royal Peach

$8.49

Fireball

$7.99

Jack Daniels

$8.49

Jack Daniels Fire

$8.49

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.49

Jameson

$8.99

Jim Beam's

$8.99

Maker's Mark

$8.99

Pendleton

$10.49

Seagram's 7

$7.49

Screwall Peanut Butter

$9.99

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL Black Velvet

$12.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$15.25

DBL Bulliet Burbon

$15.25

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.50

DBL Pendleton

$15.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$14.50

DBL Jameson

$14.00

DBL Fireball

$13.50

DBL Seagram's 7

$12.50

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$14.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$15.25

DBL Jim Beam's

$14.00

Well Scotch - Clan McGregor

$5.99

Dewars

$8.49

Glen Livet

$10.49

DBL Well Scotch

$8.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$13.50

DBL Dewars

$13.50

DBL Glen Livet

$16.00

Well Brandy - Korbel

$5.99

Hennessy

$10.99

Remy Martin VSOP

$11.99

DBL Hennessy

$16.00

DBL E&J

$13.50

Bailey's

$7.99

Disaronno - Ameretto

$8.49

Drambuie

$8.49

Frangelico

$8.49

Grand Marnier

$7.99

Jagermeister

$8.49

Kahlua

$7.99

Midori

$8.25

DeKuypers Schnapps - Flavored

$4.99

Mr Boston Melon

$5.99

DBL Bailey's

$13.50

DBL Tuaca

$13.50

DBL Midoria

$13.50

DBL Jagermeister

$13.50

DBL Kahlua

$13.50

DBL Drambuie

$13.50

DBL Frangelico

$13.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$13.50

Specials

San Juan Huckseltzer

$4.00

Apricot Wheat Beer

$5.99

Bottled/Cans

CAN Coors Silver Bullet

$4.99

Bud Light

$5.49

Modelo Especial

$5.49Out of stock

Corona

$5.49

Light Corona LIGHT

$5.49

Mango White Claw

$5.49

Raspberry White Claw

$5.49

San Juan Huckleberry Seltzer

$5.49

Two Towns - Marionberry

$5.49

Two Towns - Pineapple

$5.49

Two Towns - Original

$5.49

Black Butte Porter

$5.49

N/A Beer Crüx IPA

$4.99

Cold Water IPA

$5.49

Michelob Ultra

$4.49

Wine

GL House Chardonnay

$5.49

GL House Cab Sauvignon

$5.49

GL Maryhill Pinot Gris

$9.99

GL Maryhill Chardonnay

$9.49

GL Racal Pinot Noir

$9.49

GL Barnard Griffin Rose

$9.49

GL Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$13.99

GL Prosecco

$6.99

Corkage Fee

$15.00

GL Sauv Blanc

$9.99

Bottles of Wine

BTL Barnard Griffin Rose

$26.99

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$46.25

BTL Maryhill Pinot Gris

$26.99

BTL Maryhill Chard

$26.99

BTL Rascal Pinot Noir

$26.99

BTL House Cab Sauvignon

$16.50

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Pitchers of Beer

PITCHER of Pacifico

$19.99

PITCHER of Boneyard

$21.99

PITCHER of Sector 7 IPA

$21.99

PITCHER of pFriem Pilsner

$20.99

PITCHER of Widmer Hefeweizen

$21.99

PITCHER of Kona Big Wave

$20.99

PITCHER of Coors Light

$16.99

PITCHER of Oakshire Amber Ale

$20.99

PITCHER of Nature Calls

$17.99

Pitcher Timber Joey

$20.99

Pitcher 10 Barrel Sour Crush

$21.99Out of stock

Buckets

Bucket of Coronitas

$11.99

Growlers

Coors Light Growler

$17.00

Buoy IPA - Growler

$20.00

Pacifico - Growler

$20.00

pFriem Pilsner - Growler

$20.00

Widmer Hefe - Growler

$20.00

Boneyard IPA - Growler

$22.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed - Growler

$22.00

Oakshire Amber - Growler

$22.00

Von Ebert's Volatile Substance - Growler

$24.00

Empty Growler

$3.00

Grow-Refill Coors Light

$14.00

Grow-Refill Buoy IPA

$17.00

Grow-Refill Pacifico

$17.00

Grow-Refill pFriem Pilsner

$17.00

Grow-Refill Widmer Hefe

$17.00

Grow-Refill Boneyard IPA

$19.00

Grow-Refill Kona Big Wave

$19.00

Grow-Refill Oakshire Amber

$19.00

Grow-Refill VEB Volatile Substance

$21.00

Shift Drinks

Beer

$2.00

Signature Cocktail

$3.00

Well

$2.00

Call

$3.00

Top shelf

$4.00

Beer

HH Pacifico

$5.00

HH Boneyard IPA

$5.00

HH Hefe

$5.00

HH Coors Light CAN

$4.00

HH Coors DRAFT

$4.00Out of stock

Liquor

HH Vodka

$5.00

HH Tequila Blanco

$5.00

HH Whiskey

$5.00

HH Gin

$5.00

HH Rum

$5.00

HH Tequila Reposado

$5.00

Wine

HH Chardonnay

$4.50

HH Cab

$4.50

Cocktails

HH House Marg

$8.00

HH Triple Rum Punch

$9.00

Can / Bottle

HH Coors Light Can

$4.00

HH Mango White Claw

$4.00

HH Raspberry White Claw

$4.00

Food

HH Cod Taco (1)

$9.00Out of stock

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Hummus & Veggies

$6.00Out of stock

HH Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Steamer Clams

$17.00

Calamari

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Beanie

Beanie

$20.00

Blanket - Blue

Blue Blanket

$30.00

Hat - Soft Cap

Grey Soft Cap

$20.00Out of stock

Black Soft Cap

$20.00

Longsleeve - Blue Jean

Small Blue Jean Longsleeve

$30.00

Medium Blue Jean Longsleeve

$30.00

Large Blue Jean Longsleeve

$30.00

XL Blue Jean Longsleeve

$30.00

2XL Blue Jean Longsleeve

$30.00

Longsleeve - Creme

Large Longsleeve

$30.00

XL Longsleeve

$30.00

2XL Longsleeve

$30.00

Sweatshirt - Black

Sweatshirt XS

$40.00

Sweatshirt Small

$40.00

Sweatshirt Medium

$40.00Out of stock

Sweatshirt Large

$40.00

Sweatshirt XL

$40.00

Sweatshirt XXL

$40.00

Sweatshirt - Blue

Sweatshirt XS

$30.00

Sweatshirt Small

$30.00

Sweatshirt Medium

$30.00

Sweatshirt Large

$40.00

Sweatshirt XL

$30.00

Sweatshirt XXL

$30.00

Sweatshirt - Black TALL

Large Black Sweatshirt Tall

$45.00

XL Black Sweatshirt Tall

$45.00

2XL Black Sweatshirt Tall

$45.00

3XL Black Sweatshirt Tall

$45.00

Sweatshirt - Blue TALL

Large Blue Sweatshirt Tall

$45.00

XL Blue Sweatshirt Tall

$45.00

2XL Blue Sweatshirt Tall

$45.00

3XL Blue Sweatshirt Tall

$45.00

Tank-Top - Men's Charcoal

Mens XS Tank

$20.00

Mens Small Tank

$20.00

Mens Medium Tank

$20.00Out of stock

Mens Large Tank

$20.00

Mens XL Tank

$20.00

Mens XXL Tank

$20.00

Tank-Top Women's Coral

XS tank

$20.00Out of stock

Small Tank

$20.00

Medium Tank

$20.00Out of stock

Large Tank

$20.00Out of stock

XL Tank

$20.00Out of stock

XXL Tank

$20.00Out of stock

Tank-Top - Women's Turquoise

XS Tank

$20.00

Small Tank

$20.00

Medium Tank

$20.00

Large Tank

$20.00

XL Tank

$20.00Out of stock

XXL Tank

$20.00Out of stock

T-Shirt - White Unisex

XS Shirt

$20.00

Small Shirt

$20.00

Medium Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Large Shirt

$20.00

XL Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

XXL Shirt

$20.00

T-Shirt - Black Unisex

XS T-shirt

$20.00

Small T-shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Medium T-shirt

$20.00

Large T-shirt

$20.00

XL T-shirt

$20.00

XXL T-shirt

$20.00

Towel

Coral Towel

$15.00

Turquoise Towel

$15.00

Open Food

$1 Open Food

$1.00

$2 Open Food

$2.00

$3 Open Food

$3.00

$4 Open Food

$4.00

$5 Open Food

$5.00

$6 Open Food

$6.00

$7 Open Food

$7.00

$8 Open Food

$8.00

Dog Patty

$4.00

Burger Patty

$8.00

Buffalo Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Extra Piece of Cod

$4.00

Salmon a la carte

$8.00

Chicken a la carte

$6.00

Employee RootBeer

$1.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

KITCHEN CLOSED

Corkage Fee

$10.00

Food

Jet Boat Cheeseburger

$17.49

Jet Boat Hamburger

$17.49

Jet Boat Veggie Wrap

$17.49

Jet Boat Turkey Wrap

$17.49

Jet Boat Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.49

Jet Boat Bay Shrimp Salad

$17.49

Jet Boat Halibut Tacos

$17.49

Jet Boat Kids Sliders

$8.99

Jet Boat Kid's Tenders

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2901 NE Marine Dr, Portland, OR 97211

Directions

Gallery
The Deck image

Similar restaurants in your area

Saap Fusion Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2520 Columbia House Blvd Suite 108 Vancouver, WA 98661
View restaurantnext
The Cove Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
5731 SE Columbia Way Vancouver, WA 98661
View restaurantnext
Sparky's Pizza - Lombard
orange star4.4 • 853
7530 NE MLK Blvd Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext
Good Neighbor Pizzeria - 800 NE Dekum St
orange star4.4 • 535
707 NE Liberty street Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext
Breakside Brewery - Dekum
orange star4.5 • 2,120
820 NE Dekum St Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext
Campana
orange starNo Reviews
901 NE Oneonta Street Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Portland
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
North Portland
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Sellwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Southwest Portland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Southeast Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Mississippi
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Buckman
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston