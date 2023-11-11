The Night Kap Silverton
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Night Kap is a new, upcoming, & unique styled food truck that specializes in Southern Soul Food and is here to serve your late night hour desires
Location
6966 Plainfield Road, Silverton, OH 45236
