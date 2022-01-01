Tour of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC www.tourofitalykitchen.com 850-727-8794 850-765-7198
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Local Family Owned and Operated Restaurant featuring Italian cuisine. Offering Dine In, Dine Out, Take Out, Delivery and Curbside Pick Up.
Location
3813 N Monroe St #21, Tallahassee, FL 32303
