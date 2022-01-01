  • Home
Tour of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC www.tourofitalykitchen.com 850-727-8794 850-765-7198

No reviews yet

3813 N Monroe St #21

Tallahassee, FL 32303

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat Lasagna
Chicken Alfredo
Greek Salad

Appetizers

Burrata

$9.00

Italian milk cheese made from mozzarella and cream stuffed with stracciatella and cream. Served with toasted garlic bread

Brushetta

$8.00

Toasted garlic bread served with tomato, garlic, fresh basil, olive oil, and navy beans

Tour Of Italy Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Fresh made Italian bread made in-house with mozzarella, Gorgonzola, feta, and garlic butter with a side of homemade marinara sauce

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Served with a side of marinara

Baked Stuff Mushroom

$9.00

Stuffed with artichoke and spinach and ricotta

Ensalada Caprese

$8.50

Slices of mozzarella and ripen tomatoes, garnished with chopped basil leaves. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Minestrone Soup

$5.00

Vegetable soup with zucchini, squash, potatoes, carrots, and navy beans

( ½ Doz) Garlic Rolls

$2.50

(1doz) Garlic Rolls

$4.25

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.00

Served with marinara (4oz)

Pasta

Meat Lover’s Spaghetti

$16.00

Savory spaghetti with generous portion of sliced Italian sausage and meatballs, topped with our homemade meat sauce. For $2 more, the dish can be loaded with mozzarella cheese and baked in the oven.

Linguine Pompeii

$14.00

Linguine with fresh spinach, tomatoes, garlic, artichokes, olive oil in white wine sauce.

Spaghetti Marinara

$10.00

Spaghetti Aglio Olio

$12.00

Spaghetti with olive oil, fresh garlic, red pepper flakes, and parsley, topped with parmesan cheese

Penne alla Vodka

$13.00

Spaghetti W/ Meatballs and Marinara

$13.00

Spaghetti W/ Meat Sauce

$13.00

Spaghetti W/ Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, and Marinara

$13.00

Veal Parmigiana

$18.00

Deep fried veal covered with homemade marinara and topped with melted mozzarella. Served with a side of pasta

Veal Marsala

$17.50

Pan-fried veal topped with marsala wine and mushroom reduction. Served over pasta

Veal Picatta

$17.50

Pan-fried veal topped with lemon garlic butter sauce and capers. Served over pasta

Chicken Marsala

$16.50

Pan-fried chicken topped with marsala wine and mushroom reduction. Served over pasta

Chicken Picatta

$16.50

Pan-fried chicken topped with lemon garlic butter sauce and capers. Served over pasta

Grilled Chicken Parmigiana W/ Zucchini Noodles

$16.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.00

Deep fried chicken covered with homemade marinara and topped with melted mozzarella. Served with a side of pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.00

Deep fried eggplant covered with homemade marinara and topped with melted mozzarella. Served with a side of pasta

Tour Of Italy

$21.00

Your choice of three: Meat Lasagna, Eggplant Lasagna, Fettuccine Alfredo, Chicken Parmigiana, Eggplant Parmigiana, Veal Parmigiana, Spaghetti Meatballs, Eggplant Florentine

Eggplant Florentine

$16.00

Freshly made fried Eggplant rolled and stuffed with ricotta cheese and fresh spinach. Served with a side of pasta

Mozzaluna Italian Sausage Ravioli

$13.50

Served in homemade classic marinara sauce and baked in our pizza stone oven with mozzeralla cheese

Stuffed Meat Shells

$13.50

Stuffed with our seasoned ground meat and cheese blend, topped with homemade marinara sauce ad mozzarella cheese

Stuffed Shells W/Mushroom & Spinach

$13.50

Shells stuffed with mushroom, spinach, and cheese blend, topped with homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Tour Of Italy’s Stuffed Shell Trio

$13.50

Three shells stuffed with of each type of our Stuff Shell dishes: one shell stuffed with mushroom, spinach, and cheese blend; one shell stuffed with ground beef; and one shell stuffed with cheese. Topped with homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, and then baked in our pizza stone oven

Meat Lasagna

$14.25

Baked lasagna layered with seasoned cooked beef, three cheeses, and topped with homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Lasagna

$14.25

Freshly baked eggplant, three cheeses, and topped with homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Stuffed Cheese Shells

$11.50

Baked Ziti

$11.50

Baked Mozzarella Ravioli

$11.50

Butter Parmesan Ravioli

$11.50

Shrimp Alfredo W/ Broccoli

$18.00

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.00

Pizza

10" BYO Pizza

$8.50

10" Pizza Napoleon

$11.00

Toppings includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, garlic

10" All Meat Pizza

$11.00

Toppings includes pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, and ham

10" Bahama Pizza

$11.00

Toppings include ham and pineapples

10" Floransa Pizza

$11.00

Toppings include mushroom, spinach, tomatoes, and garlic

10" Maria’s Pizza

$11.00

Ricotta based pizza with fresh tomatoes and basil toppings

10" Pianco Pizza

$11.00

Ricotta based pizza with fresh spinach and olive oil

10" Margheritta Pizza

$11.00

Pizza sauce based with fresh mozzarella slices and garnished with basil

10" Spinach Alfredo & Chicken Pizza

$13.00

10" Prosciutto Arugula Pizza

$13.00

Pesto based pizza topped with zucchini, prosciutto, fresh arugula, and garlic

10" Supreme Pizza

$13.00

Topped with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushroom, onion, black olives, ans green peppers

10" Hawaiian King Pizza

$13.00

14" BYO Pizza

$11.00

14" Pizza Napoleon

$15.00

Toppings includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, garlic

14" All Meat Pizza

$15.00

Toppings includes pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, and ham

14" Bahama Pizza

$15.00

Toppings include ham and pineapples

14" Maria’s Pizza

$15.00

Ricotta based pizza with fresh tomatoes and basil toppings

14" Floransa Pizza

$15.00

Toppings include mushroom, spinach, tomatoes, and garlic

14" Margheritta Pizza

$15.00

Pizza sauce based with fresh mozzarella slices and garnished with basil

14" Pianco Pizza

$15.00

Ricotta based pizza with fresh spinach and olive oil

14" Spinach Alfredo & Chicken Pizza

$17.25

14" Prosciutto Arugula Pizza

$17.25

Pesto based pizza topped with zucchini, prosciutto, fresh arugula, and garlic

14" Supreme Pizza

$17.25

Topped with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushroom, onion, black olives, ans green peppers

14" Hawaiian King Pizza

$17.25

16" BYO Pizza

$13.00

16" Margheritta Pizza

$17.00

Pizza sauce based with fresh mozzarella slices and garnished with basil

16" Pizza Napoleon

$17.00

Toppings includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, garlic

16" All Meat Pizza

$17.00

Toppings includes pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, and ham

16" Bahama Pizza

$17.00

Toppings include ham and pineapples

16" Floransa Pizza

$17.00

Toppings include mushroom, spinach, tomatoes, and garlic

16" Maria’s Pizza

$17.00

Ricotta based pizza with fresh tomatoes and basil toppings

16" Pianco Pizza

$17.00

Ricotta based pizza with fresh spinach and olive oil

16" Spinach Alfredo & Chicken Pizza

$20.25

16" Prosciutto Arugula Pizza

$20.25

Pesto based pizza topped with zucchini, prosciutto, fresh arugula, and garlic

16" Supreme Pizza

$20.25

Topped with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushroom, onion, black olives, ans green peppers

16" Hawaiian King Pizza

$20.25

18" BYO Pizza

$14.50

18" Margheritta Pizza

$19.00

Pizza sauce based with fresh mozzarella slices and garnished with basil

18" Pizza Napoleon

$19.00

Toppings includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, garlic

18" All Meat Pizza

$19.00

Toppings includes pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, and ham

18" Bahama Pizza

$19.00

Toppings include ham and pineapples

18" Floransa Pizza

$19.00

Toppings include mushroom, spinach, tomatoes, and garlic

18" Maria’s Pizza

$19.00

Ricotta based pizza with fresh tomatoes and basil toppings

18" Pianco Pizza

$19.00

Ricotta based pizza with fresh spinach and olive oil

18" Spinach Alfredo & Chicken Pizza

$22.25

18" Prosciutto Arugula Pizza

$22.25

Pesto based pizza topped with zucchini, prosciutto, fresh arugula, and garlic

18" Supreme Pizza

$22.25

Topped with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushroom, onion, black olives, ans green peppers

18" Hawaiian King Pizza

$22.25

BYO Sicilian Pizza

$15.00

Gourmet Sicilian Pizza

$21.00

Specialty Sicilian Pizza

$24.25

Calzones / Stromboli

Veggie

$12.00

Combo

$12.00

All Meat

$12.00

Create Your Own Calzone

$11.00

Stromboli

$10.00

Cheese Calzone

$8.50

Seafood Dishes

Honey Bourbon Salmon

$20.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo With Spicy Italian Sausage

$18.00

Salads

House Salad

$3.00+

Greek Salad

$7.25+

Chef Salad

$7.25+

Antipasto Salad

$7.25+

Caesar Salad

$7.25+

Caeser with Chicken

$9.50+

Caeser with Shrimp

$9.50+

Side Dishes

Side Spaghetti W/Marinara

$5.00

Side Spaghetti W/Meatball

$7.00

Side Spaghetti W/Sausage

$7.00

Side spaghetti W/ Meat Sauce

$7.00

Side Fettuccine W/Alfredo

$7.00

Side Meatball

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Side Italian Sausage

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti W/Butter

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti W/Marinara

$5.00

Kids Ziti W/Butter

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti W/Meatball

$7.00

Kids Fettuccine W/Alfredo

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers (3) W/ Fries and 8oz Drink

$10.00

Extras

Extra Side Marinara

$0.65

Extra Side Alfredo

$2.25

Extra Side Salad Dressing

$0.65

Extra Side Meat Sauce

$1.50

Extra Pasta Sauce (4oz)

$2.00

Pasta

Spaghetti W/ Marinara

$9.25

Spaghetti W/ Meatballs

$9.25

Spaghetti W/ Meat Sauce

$9.25

Baked Ziti W/ Marinara

$9.25

Baked Ziti W/ Meat Sauce

$9.25

Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.25

Butter Parmesan Mozzarella Ravioli

$9.25

Baked Mozzarella Ravioli

$9.25

Stuffed Cheese Shells

$9.25

LUNCH Meat Lasagna

$9.25

Sausage Ravioli

$9.25

Salads

Greek Salad

$9.25

Caesar Salad

$9.25

Lunch House Salad

$9.25

Soup and Salad

Soup and Salad

$9.25

Bowl of Soup of the day and Small Specialty Salad of your choice

Calzone Special

Calzone Lunch Special

$9.25

Subs

Meatball Sub

$9.25

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.25

Eggplant Sub

$9.25

Sausage Sub

$9.25

Italian Combo Sub

$9.25

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.25

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$9.25

Caprese Sub

$9.25

Sausage with Onion & Green Peppers Sub

$9.25

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Medium (20) Ozfountain Drinks And Iced Tea

$3.00

Large(30) Oz Fountain Drinks And Iced Tea

$3.50

S. Pellegrino

$5.00

Lucky Goat Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$1.80

Kids Drink

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Beer

Smirnoff

$5.00

Redd's

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Desserts

New York Style Cheesecake

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Chocolate Covered Canolli

$4.00

Belgium Chocolate Moussecake

$6.00

Catering Special #1

Catering Special #1

$15.00

Catering Special #2

Catering Special #2

$12.00

Catering Special #3

Catering Special #3

$10.00

Catering Special #4 Pizza

Large 16” Pizzas For 5 Gourmet Pizzas With Salad

$150.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Family Owned and Operated Restaurant featuring Italian cuisine. Offering Dine In, Dine Out, Take Out, Delivery and Curbside Pick Up.

Website

Location

3813 N Monroe St #21, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Directions

