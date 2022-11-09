Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar

1,879 Reviews

$$

132 w plant st

Winter Garden, FL 34787

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FULL - ITALIAN SAUSAGE
FRENCH DIP
GF WEDGE

SHARE & SIDES

AHI TUNA POKE

AHI TUNA POKE

$16.99

rare tuna tossed in Poke style sauce

BAKED CHEESE & TOMATO

$14.99

CREAMY TOMATO BISQUE, WARM GOAT CHEESE AND CREAM CHEESE BLEND, GARLIC BREAD

BLACK N WHITE CHIPS

BLACK N WHITE CHIPS

$9.99

freshly made chips, housemade feta dressing & balsamic glaze

JERK CHICKEN WINGS

$16.99

dry rub jerk seasoned, kale & vegetable slaw with roasted sesame dressing. dipping sauce

LOADED POTATO DIP

LOADED POTATO DIP

$12.99

roasted potato wedges, sour cream dip, bacon

MOZZ, TOMATO & PROSCUITTO

$12.99

PRETZEL BITES

$11.99

PRETZEL BITES WITH MUSTARD-WIT BEER CHEESE DIP

ROASTED EDAMAME

ROASTED EDAMAME

$8.99

salt & pepper, garlic, crushed red pepper

SHAKSHUKA

$10.99

roasted tomatoes, red peppers, onions, feta cheese, poached egg, focaccia

TERIYAKI SALMON SPRING ROLLS-2

TERIYAKI SALMON SPRING ROLLS-2

$8.99

Teriyaki glazed salmon, bok choy, Napa cabbage, carrots, with Yum Yum sauce

TERIYAKI SALMON SPRING ROLLS-4

$12.99

Teriyaki glazed salmon, bok choy, Napa cabbage, carrots, with Yum Yum sauce

TERIYAKI SALMON SPRING ROLLS-6

$15.99

SIDE CHIPS

$4.99

Housemade potato chips

SIDE FRESH SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$4.99

roasted right from the market

SIDE PLAIN FLAT

$3.99

SIDE ROASTED RED POTATOES

$5.99

wedged & lightly seasoned

SIDE SMASHED RED POTATOES

$5.99

housemade recipe

SIDE URBAN CHICKEN SALAD

$5.99

SIDE WHIPPED SWEET POTATO

$5.99

brown sugar & butter

FLATBREADS

HALF - BUFFALO CHICKEN

HALF - BUFFALO CHICKEN

$8.99

bleu cheese, caramelized onions, gouda, mozzarella, wing sauce, celery

HALF - THE BLACK & BLEU

HALF - THE BLACK & BLEU

$10.99

sliced ribeye, bleu cheese, red peppers, spinach, mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic glaze

HALF - ITALIAN SAUSAGE

HALF - ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$8.99

sundried tomato pesto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, caramelized onions, romano cheese

HALF - MEDITERRANEAN VEGETABLE

HALF - MEDITERRANEAN VEGETABLE

$8.69

sun dried tomato pesto, Kalamata olives, portobellos, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, feta & five cheese blend

HALF - SMOKEY HAWAIIAN

HALF - SMOKEY HAWAIIAN

$8.99

sweet chili sauce, chipotle BBQ chicken, bacon, mozzarella, pineapple-jalapeno salsa

HALF - SPICY CHICKEN ALFREDO

$8.99

ROASTED CHICKEN, SPICY ROMANO SAUCE, BACON, 5 CHEESE BLEND, SCALLIONS

HALF - STANDBY

HALF - STANDBY

$8.69

marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

HALF - TURKEY, PEAR, & BRIE

HALF - TURKEY, PEAR, & BRIE

$8.99

mozzarella, honey-mustard drizzle

FULL - BUFFALO CHICKEN

FULL - BUFFALO CHICKEN

$15.99

bleu cheese, caramelized onions, gouda, mozzarella, wing sauce, celery

FULL - THE BLACK & BLEU

FULL - THE BLACK & BLEU

$19.99

sliced ribeye, bleu cheese, red peppers, spinach, mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic glaze

FULL - ITALIAN SAUSAGE

FULL - ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$15.99

sundried tomato pesto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, caramelized onions, romano cheese

FULL - MEDITERRANEAN VEGETABLE

FULL - MEDITERRANEAN VEGETABLE

$14.99

sun dried tomato pesto, Kalamata olives, portobellos, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, feta & five cheese blend

FULL - SMOKEY HAWAIIAN

FULL - SMOKEY HAWAIIAN

$15.99

sweet chili sauce, chipotle BBQ chicken, bacon, mozzarella, pineapple-jalapeno salsa

FULL - SPICY CHICKEN ALFREDO

$15.99

ROASTED CHICKEN, ROMANO SAUCE, BACON, FIVE CHEESE BLEND, SCALLIONS

FULL - STANDBY

FULL - STANDBY

$14.99

marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

FULL - TURKEY, PEAR, & BRIE

FULL - TURKEY, PEAR, & BRIE

$15.99

mozzarella, honey-mustard drizzle

HANDHELDS & MORE

AHI TUNA TACOS

$18.99

2 TACOS-RARE TUNA IN A POKE STYLE SAUCE, DRESSED SLAW, SESAME SEEDS, URBAN SALAD

CHIMICHURRI PORTOBELLO BURGER

$16.99

Lake Meadow Naturals grass fed BUTTER BURGER, CHIMICHURRI, PORTOBELLOS. HOUSEMADE CHIPS

FRENCH DIP

FRENCH DIP

$22.99

ribeye, provolone, garlic-infused butter on a french baguette, side Urban salad

FRESH FISH TACOS

FRESH FISH TACOS

$16.99

blacken seasoned, pineapple-jalapeno slaw, side Urban salad

GRASS FED BURGER

GRASS FED BURGER

$16.99

Certified Angus Beef 1/2 lb ground chuck, Lettuce-Tomato-Onion, pickle, housemade chips

KOREAN BULGOGI TACOS

KOREAN BULGOGI TACOS

$16.99

chopped beef marinated in Korean BBQ, slaw, with housemade potato chips

SALMON BLT

SALMON BLT

$20.99

fresh North Atlantic salmon, Lake Meadow Naturals thick cut bacon, arugula, tomato, mustard aioli, side Urban salad

TURKEY CLUB

TURKEY CLUB

$18.99

roasted turkey breast, Lake Meadow Naturals thick cut bacon, smoked gouda, feta vinaigrette slaw, garlic baguette, side Greek salad

URBAN CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

URBAN CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$14.99

Signature recipe, side Urban salad

PLATES-AFTER 4 PM

BONE-IN PORK CHOP

BONE-IN PORK CHOP

$26.99

Lake Meadow Naturals Duroc heritage pork chop, roasted sweet potato mash, seasonal vegetables

CEDAR PLANK SALMON

CEDAR PLANK SALMON

$25.99

fresh North Atlantic Salmon, twice baked sweet potato, seasonal vegetables

CHIMICHURRI BISTRO

$26.99

Shoulder tender, roasted red potatoes, seasonal vegetable. Chimichurri.

FARMERS BLEND MEATLOAF

FARMERS BLEND MEATLOAF

$21.99

Lake Meadow Naturals grass fed beef, heritage pork, & pork belly blend, mushroom demi-glace, smashed red potatoes, seasonal vegetables

OVEN ROASTED HALF CHICKEN

$25.99

ROASTED GARLIC CREAM SAUCE, MARBLE POTATOES, SEASONAL VEGGIES

VEGETABLE PASTA

VEGETABLE PASTA

$14.99

SUMMER SQUASH, ZUCCHINI, RED BELL PEPPERS OVER ANGEL HAIR WITH SUN DRIED TOMATO PESTO

LUMP CRABCAKES

$29.99

Panko crusted, marble potatoes, seasonal veggie

SPICY CHICKEN & SHRIMP PASTA

$22.99

CAVATAPPI PASTA, SPICY ROMANO SAUCE, TOMATOES, SCALLIONS

DESSERT

BREAD PUDDING

$9.99

Bourbon bread pudding

DESSERT FEATURE

$9.99

NY Style Cheesecake by Tracy's Gourmet Cheesecake with fresh strawberries

KEY LIME PIE

$9.99

Mike's Key Lime pie

BEVERAGES

DIET PEPSI

$2.49

FIJI WATER LARGE

$2.99

FIJI WATER SMALL

$1.99

GINGERALE

$1.29

IBC ROOTBEER

$1.95

ICED TEA

$2.49

LEMONADE

$2.49

PEPSI

$2.49

SARATOGA LG

$2.99

SARATOGA SM

$1.99

SPRITE

$2.49

SOUPS & SALADS

GF CAESAR SALAD

GF CAESAR SALAD

$11.99

romaine, parmesan, GF croutons

GF GREEK SALAD

GF GREEK SALAD

$13.99

cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, Kalamata & green olives, feta vinaigrette

GF ROASTED BEET SALAD

GF ROASTED BEET SALAD

$13.99

freshly roasted beets, goat cheese, walnuts, arugula, walnut vinaigrette

GF URBAN SALAD

GF URBAN SALAD

$11.99

mixed greens, golden raisins, sunflower seeds, goat cheese, signature honey vinaigrette

GF WEDGE

GF WEDGE

$13.99

iceburg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon bits, bleu cheese & balsamic vinaigrette

FLAT BREADS

GF BUFFALO CHICKEN

GF BUFFALO CHICKEN

$19.99

bleu cheese, caramelized onions, gouda, mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic glaze

GF THE BLACK & BLEU

GF THE BLACK & BLEU

$24.99

sliced ribeye, bleu cheese, red peppers, spinach, mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic glaze

GF ITALIAN SAUSAGE

GF ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$19.99

sundried tomato pesto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, caramelized onions, romano chees

GF MEDITERRANEAN VEGETABLE

GF MEDITERRANEAN VEGETABLE

$18.99

sun dried tomato pesto, Kalamata olives, portobellos, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, feta & five cheese blend

GF SMOKEY HAWAIIAN

GF SMOKEY HAWAIIAN

$19.99

sweet chili sauce, chipotle BBQ chicken, bacon, mozzarella, pineapple-jalapeno salsa

GF SPICY CHICKEN ALFREDO

$19.99

ROASTED CHICKEN, SPICY ROMANO SAUCE, BACON, 5 CHEESE BLEND, SCALLIONS

GF STANDBY

GF STANDBY

$18.99

marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

GF TURKEY, PEAR, & BRIE

GF TURKEY, PEAR, & BRIE

$19.99

mozzarella, honey-mustard drizzle

HANDHELDS & MORE

GF BURGER

GF BURGER

$16.99

1/2 lb ground chuck, Lettuce-Tomato-Onion, housemade chips

GF CHIMICHURRI PORTOBELLO BURGER

$16.99

Lake Meadow Naturals grass fed beef, heritage pork, pork belly & mushroom blend, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato slice, side Urban salad

GF FRESH FISH TACOS

GF FRESH FISH TACOS

$16.99

blacken seasoned, pineapple-jalapeno slaw, corn shells, side Urban salad

GF KOREAN BULGOGI TACOS

GF KOREAN BULGOGI TACOS

$16.99

chopped beef marinated in Korean BBQ, slaw, with housemade potato chips

GF SALMON BLT

GF SALMON BLT

$19.99

fresh North Atlantic salmon, Lake Meadow Naturals thick cut bacon, arugula, tomato, mustard aioli, side Urban salad

SHARE & SIDES

GF BLACK N WHITE CHIPS

GF BLACK N WHITE CHIPS

$8.99

freshly made chips, housemade feta dressing & balsamic glaze

GF FIRE ROASTED ARTICHOKE & SPINACH

$11.99

cheesy dip, with tortilla chips

GF FRESH SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$5.99

roasted right from the market

GF LOADED POTATO DIP

GF LOADED POTATO DIP

$11.99

roasted potato wedges, sour cream dip, bacon

GF ROASTED CHIK'N WINGS

$16.99
GF ROASTED EDAMAME

GF ROASTED EDAMAME

$8.99

salt & pepper, garlic, crushed red pepper

GF SMASHED RED POTATOES

$5.99

our special house recipe

GF WHIPPED SWEET POTATO

$5.99

brown sugar & butter

GF MOZZARELLA, TOMATO & PROSCUITTO

$12.99

FRESH AND LOCAL, BALSAMIC GLAZE, BASIL

GLUTEN FREE - PLATES

GF BONE-IN PORK CHOP

$25.99

Lake Meadow Naturals Duroc heritage pork chop, roasted sweet potato mash, seasonal veggies

GF CEDAR PLANK SALMON

$25.99

fresh North Atlantic Salmon, twice baked sweet potato, seasonal vegetables

GF CHIMICHURRI BISTRO

$24.99Out of stock

GF OVEN ROASTED HALF CHICKEN

$24.99

lemon-caper butter sauce, smashed potatoes, roasted asparagus

KIDS MENU

KID'S CHEESE FLATBREAD

$8.99

KID'S CHICKEN TERIYAKI SKEWERS

$8.99

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

KID'S MAC-N-CHEESE

$6.99

KID'S PASTA

$6.99

KID'S PASTA with CHICKEN

$9.99

KID'S PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$9.99

KID'S SALAD

$4.99

SIDE SALMON

$8.99
URBAN SALAD

URBAN SALAD

$11.99

mixed greens, golden raisins, sunflower seeds, goat cheese, signature honey vinaigrette

SIDE SHRIMP

$8.99

SIDE STEAK

$9.99

BOTTLE & CAN BEER

3 DAUGHTERS KEY LIME CIDER

$7.29

BLUE MOON

$6.99

BOLD CITY MAD MANATEE

$7.29

BUD LIGHT

$5.29

BUDWEISER

$5.29

CARIBE PINEAPPLE CIDER

$7.29

CIGAR CITY JAI ALAI

$7.29

COORS LIGHT

$5.29

CORONA LIGHT

$6.99

FAT TIRE

$6.99

FLORIDA BREWERY GATOR LAGER

$7.29Out of stock

HEINEKEN 0 (NA)

$6.99

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.49

MILLER LITE

$5.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

132 w plant st, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Directions

Gallery
Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar image
Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar image
Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar image
Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

RusTeak Ocoee
orange star4.5 • 2,672
1681 Amazing Way Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
Loop Cafe - 13790 BRIDGEWATER CROSSINGS BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
13790 BRIDGEWATER CROSSINGS BLVD Windermere, FL 34786
View restaurantnext
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - West Colonial
orange star4.8 • 636
7320 W Colonial Dr Orlando, FL 32818
View restaurantnext
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - Winter Garden
orange starNo Reviews
16418 New Independence Parkway Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Feather & Quill
orange star4.5 • 658
4757 The Grove Drive Windermere, FL 34786
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside - Windermere
orange star4.5 • 3,821
6516 Old Brick Road, Ste 130 Windermere, FL 34786
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Winter Garden

NYPD Pizza - Winter Garden
orange star4.7 • 4,143
16118 Marsh Rd WINTER GARDEN, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
orange star4.7 • 512
16112 Marsh Road Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Harrell's Hot Dogs & Cold Cones - 54 W Plant St
orange star4.5 • 116
54 W Plant St Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - #57 -Winter Garden, FL
orange star5.0 • 1
13750 W. Colonial Drive Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston