Verde Latin

No reviews yet

9818 Gilead Rd b107

Huntersville, NC 28078

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.95

Soda Water

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Pelligrino

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Choco Milk

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Cappuccino

$5.00

Evian 750 Ml

$6.50

Latte

$5.50

Caramelo Latte

$6.00

Peregrino Small

$3.00

Food

Appetizers

Empanadas

$12.00

Choice of chicken, shrimp or ropa vieja(shredded beef) turnovers, pico de gallo, avocado sauce. Three per order

Guacamole

$11.00

Premium hass avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice.

Ecuadorian Ceviche

$13.00

Shrimp, Fired roasted vinaigrette, guacamole, mango salad.

Montaditos

$13.00

Double fried green plantains, avocado sauce, pickled jalapeño, pico de gallo. Choice of Yucatan style chicken, Cuban style shredded beef or Puerto Rican style shrimp.

Calamar Al Chipotle Dulce

$12.00

Calamari steak, chipotle mayo, spicy cocktail sauce.

Camarones Capeados

$13.00

Lobster beer-battered fried shrimp, chipotle lime glaze, mango slaw.

Mexican flag

$16.00

Fresh Guacamole, Spicy Cheese dip, Homemade salsa

Tres Quesos (Cheese Dip)

$8.00

Roasted Poblano pepper Cheese dip.

Chicken Soup

$7.00

Half Guac

$5.00

Ceviche la Pasion

$12.00

Shrimp, passion fruit, mango, coconut, red onion, cilantro, avocado.

Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Lobster Broth, shrimp, tortilla chips, avocado slices, cilantro and onion.

El Tomatillo

$13.00

Shrimp, tomatillo, onion, cilantro, avocado.

Asopadito

$8.00

Main Course

Parrillada Argentina

$70.00

(Serves two or more) Grilled tenderloin steak, pork loin, ribs, chorizo blood sausage and chicken served over a bed of cheesy potatoes.

Latin Salmon

$19.00

Ancho rubbed cedar plank baked salmon, Spanish pisto manchego roasted vegetables, manchego cheese.

Chofan

$19.00

Dominican fried rice, pork, chicken, steak, calamari, chimichurri grilled shrimp, mushrooms, onions, peppers.

Ropa Vieja

$21.00

Sweet corn arepa, Cuban shredded beef, mix greens, avocado, jalapeño crema.

Pabellon Criollo

$21.00

Venezuelan style rice, black beans, shredded beef, sweet plantains, fried egg.

Mar Y Tierra

$24.00

Grilled steak, Colombian white corn arepa, grilled shrimp, cilantro chimichurri, ancho demi glace.

Pollo Relleno

$24.00

Bacon wrapped chicken breast, stuffed with chorizo and cheese. Served over a bed of sauteed spinach, tomato, onion and potatoes, drizzled with ancho demi-glace. Topped with pickled red onions.

Pibil

$18.00

Slow-cooked Yucatan-style pork, pickled red onions, salsa verde, rice, black beans, warm corn tortillas.

Mofongo De Yuca

$24.00

Fried yuca bowl, shrimp, scallops, calamari, fish, Puerto Rican salsa criolla, sliced avocado.

Arroz Con Mariscos

$25.00

Saffron rice, shrimp, mussels, calamari, clams, chorizo.

Enchiladas De Falda

$17.00

Three corn tortillas stuffed with Ancho-barbecue brisket. Served over a bed of rice and black beans. Topped with a cilantro-poblano cream sauce and chipotle slaw.

Enchiladas Suizas

$17.00

Three corn tortillas stuffed with Yucatan style stewed chicken. Served over a bed of rice and black beans. Topped with a roasted tomatillo cream sauce, cotija cheese and pickled jalapenos.

POLLO A LA PLANCHA

$19.00

Half Chicken marinated in Puerto Rican citrus mojo. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.

Mariscada

$22.00

Shrimp in a coconut creole sauce served with rice and beans.

Lomo Saltado

$22.00

Stir fried strips of marinated steak, red onions, tomatoes, soy sauce, cilantro, french fries. Served w/rice.

Nachos Verde

$17.00

Quesadilla La Reina

$18.00

Enchilada Del Mar

$26.00

Chicken Lunch Box

$15.00

Cubano Lunch Box

$15.00

Vegeterian

Veggie Arepa

$14.00

Sweet corn arepa, fire-roasted vegetables, jalapeno sour cream, spring mix, avocado

Veggie Fajita

$15.00

Bell pepper, mushrooms, onions, fire-roasted vegetables, beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo

Veggie Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla, beans, rice, fire-roasted veggies, pico de gallo, cheese, tomatillo cream sauce, and cactus peddles pico

Veggie Pabellon

$14.00

Fry plantains, beans, rice, fire-roasted veggies

Veggie Enchilada

$14.00

Tortilla, fire-roasted veggies, tomato ragout, cactus peddles pico, queso fresco. served with rice and beans

Veggie Taco

$12.00

Chipotle mayo, chipotle tortilla, jack cheese, avocado sauce, cotija cheese, pico de gallo

Tacos & Burritos

Slow roasted pork rice, beans, pico de gallo, tomato ragout, pickled onions

Carnitas Tacos

$13.00

Braised pork, onions, cilantro, tomatillo salsa, avocado salsa.

Verde Tacos

$14.00

Adobo marinated steak, jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, chipotle rouille, cotija cheese.

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Corn tortillas, lobster infused tempura battered white fish, chipotle slaw, pico de gallo, poblano tartar, tomatillo salsa.

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Corn tortillas, spicy shrimp, mango pico de gallo, avocado salsa, Jack cheese.

Campechano Tacos

$13.00

Corn tortillas, Mexican sausage, steak, Jack cheese, onions, cilantro, tomatillo salsa, avocado salsa. Served with rice and beans.

Chorizo Tacos

$13.00

Corn tortillas, Mexican sausage, Jack cheese, onion, cilantro, tomatillo salsa, avocado salsa. Served with rice and beans.

Tamarindo Chipotle Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, sweet and tangy tamarind, chipotle coleslaw, pickle onions, cilantro.

Ancho Honey Tacos

$14.00

Flour tortillas, beef brisket, sweet honey ancho barbecue sauce, chipotle coleslaw, pickled onions, cilantro.

Verde Burrito

$14.00

Flour tortilla, rice, beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro poblano cream sauce, choice of steak or chicken

Pibil Burrito

$14.00

Pastor Burrito

$14.00

Taco Pastor

$14.00

Fajitas & Sandwiches

Grilled Chimichurri Steak Fajita

$18.00

Served with pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, black beans, and warm corn or flour tortillas.

Grilled Tamarind-Chipotle Chicken Fajita

$16.00

Served with pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, black beans, and warm corn or flour tortillas.

Grilled Mango-Citrus Shrimp Fajita

$18.00

Served with pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, black beans, and warm corn or flour tortillas.

Fire Roasted Vegetables Fajita

$12.00

Steak, Chicken, Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

Served with pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, black beans, and warm corn or flour tortillas.

Chicken And Steak Fajitas

$21.00

Served with pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, black beans, and warm corn or flour tortillas.

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken, Cuban roll, chipotle mayo, bacon, onions, peppers, Jack cheese. w

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled steak, stick fries, caramelized onions, chipotle ketchup.

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

Cuban bread, pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard.

Chorizo Sandwich

$14.00

traditional argentine street sandwich. Spicy chorizo sausage, crusty bread, guacamole, pico de gallo, chimichurri, spicy mustard.

Chicken And Shrimp Fajitas

$21.00

Steak And Shrimp Fajitas

$21.00

Sides

Arepa Regular

$6.00

Arepa Sweet

$6.00

Beans

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Cilantro Fries

$5.00

Fire Roasted Veggies

$5.00

Maduros

$5.00

Pickled Jalapeños

$2.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Rice

$5.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Guac

$5.00

Side Tostones

$5.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Rice and Beans

$7.00

Pickled Onions

$1.00

Side Cheese Dip

$4.00

Side Cheese

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Side Of Chimichurri

$1.00

Side De Fajitas

$3.50

Yuca Bowl

$5.00

Yuca Fries

$5.00

Morcilla

$4.00

Family Fajita Beans

$8.00

Family Fajita Rice

$8.00

Mayo

$1.00

Poblano Cream Salsa 8 Oz

$4.50

Salsa Brava

$1.00

Family Rice

$8.00

Salads

Verde Salad

$11.50

Spring mix, mango, walnuts, red onion tomato, cucumber, citrus-truffle vunaigrette, cotija cheese.

Caeser Salad

$10.50

Romaine, cotija cheese, crouton, avocado-Caesar dressing.

Taco Salad

$10.50

Romaine, tomato, carrots, cucumber, red onion, cotija cheese, hacienda ranch.

Lunch

Ropa Vieja Lunch

$10.00

Cuban Style shredded beef, onions, peppers and tomato. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.

Pibil Lunch

$10.00

Slow cooked Yucatan style pork. Served with rice, beans and plantains.

Palomilla Lunch

$10.00

Thinly cut top round steak, grilled onins. Served with rice, beans and plantains.

Pork Lunch

$10.00

Thinly sliced pork steaks, grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and plantains.

Pollo A La Plancha Lunch

$10.00

Grilled chicken, ciitrus garlic mojo, grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and plantains.

Chorizo Lunch

$10.00

Mexican Sausage Served with rice beans and plantains.

Veggie Lunch

$10.00

Fire roasted veggies. Served with rice, beans and plantains.

Camaron Enchilado Lunch

$10.00

Shrimp in a creole sauce. Served with rice, beans and plantains.

Lomo Saltado Lunch

$10.00

Pollo Veracruzano

$10.00

Tilapia A La Plancha

$10.00

Family Pack

Family Fajita Steak

$45.00

For Five People Served with pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, black beans, warm corn, or flour tortilla. Comes with Cheese dip, salsa, and chips.

Family Fajita Chicken

$45.00

For Five People Served with pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, black beans, warm corn, or flour tortilla. Comes with Cheese dip, salsa, and chips.

ARROZ CON MARISCO FAMILIAR

$65.00

Feeds up to 6 Saffron rice shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, chorizo, onions, peppers, peas.

Family Quesadilla

$45.00

Feeds up to 6 Veracruz style stewed chicken, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, mushroom, bacon, spicy mayo.

Family Taco Bar

$45.00

Build your own Tacos (Chicken or Steak, Jack cheese, avocado sauce, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, chipotle mayo) Chips and Salsa, Cheese Dip

Nachos Party Pack

$35.00

Empanadas pack

$32.00

Churro Family

$15.00

Gucamole

$11.00

Tres Quesos

$8.00

Party Pack

$25.00

Tequila Tasting

Tequila Tasting

$50.00

KID'S MENU

Kid's Quesadilla

$4.80

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Steak

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid's Nachos

$6.00

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$5.40

Kid's Churro

$2.40

DESSERTS

Empanada De Guayaba

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$14.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Churros

$11.00

Crepa De Cajeta

$9.00

Tres Leches

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Carmelized Pineapple Empanadas

$10.00

Ice Cream

$2.50

TO GO

TO GO

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

9818 Gilead Rd b107, Huntersville, NC 28078

