- Home
- /
- Huntersville
- /
- Ballantyne
- /
- Verde Latin
Verde Latin
No reviews yet
9818 Gilead Rd b107
Huntersville, NC 28078
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Empanadas
Choice of chicken, shrimp or ropa vieja(shredded beef) turnovers, pico de gallo, avocado sauce. Three per order
Guacamole
Premium hass avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice.
Ecuadorian Ceviche
Shrimp, Fired roasted vinaigrette, guacamole, mango salad.
Montaditos
Double fried green plantains, avocado sauce, pickled jalapeño, pico de gallo. Choice of Yucatan style chicken, Cuban style shredded beef or Puerto Rican style shrimp.
Calamar Al Chipotle Dulce
Calamari steak, chipotle mayo, spicy cocktail sauce.
Camarones Capeados
Lobster beer-battered fried shrimp, chipotle lime glaze, mango slaw.
Mexican flag
Fresh Guacamole, Spicy Cheese dip, Homemade salsa
Tres Quesos (Cheese Dip)
Roasted Poblano pepper Cheese dip.
Chicken Soup
Half Guac
Ceviche la Pasion
Shrimp, passion fruit, mango, coconut, red onion, cilantro, avocado.
Tortilla Soup
Lobster Broth, shrimp, tortilla chips, avocado slices, cilantro and onion.
El Tomatillo
Shrimp, tomatillo, onion, cilantro, avocado.
Asopadito
Main Course
Parrillada Argentina
(Serves two or more) Grilled tenderloin steak, pork loin, ribs, chorizo blood sausage and chicken served over a bed of cheesy potatoes.
Latin Salmon
Ancho rubbed cedar plank baked salmon, Spanish pisto manchego roasted vegetables, manchego cheese.
Chofan
Dominican fried rice, pork, chicken, steak, calamari, chimichurri grilled shrimp, mushrooms, onions, peppers.
Ropa Vieja
Sweet corn arepa, Cuban shredded beef, mix greens, avocado, jalapeño crema.
Pabellon Criollo
Venezuelan style rice, black beans, shredded beef, sweet plantains, fried egg.
Mar Y Tierra
Grilled steak, Colombian white corn arepa, grilled shrimp, cilantro chimichurri, ancho demi glace.
Pollo Relleno
Bacon wrapped chicken breast, stuffed with chorizo and cheese. Served over a bed of sauteed spinach, tomato, onion and potatoes, drizzled with ancho demi-glace. Topped with pickled red onions.
Pibil
Slow-cooked Yucatan-style pork, pickled red onions, salsa verde, rice, black beans, warm corn tortillas.
Mofongo De Yuca
Fried yuca bowl, shrimp, scallops, calamari, fish, Puerto Rican salsa criolla, sliced avocado.
Arroz Con Mariscos
Saffron rice, shrimp, mussels, calamari, clams, chorizo.
Enchiladas De Falda
Three corn tortillas stuffed with Ancho-barbecue brisket. Served over a bed of rice and black beans. Topped with a cilantro-poblano cream sauce and chipotle slaw.
Enchiladas Suizas
Three corn tortillas stuffed with Yucatan style stewed chicken. Served over a bed of rice and black beans. Topped with a roasted tomatillo cream sauce, cotija cheese and pickled jalapenos.
POLLO A LA PLANCHA
Half Chicken marinated in Puerto Rican citrus mojo. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
Mariscada
Shrimp in a coconut creole sauce served with rice and beans.
Lomo Saltado
Stir fried strips of marinated steak, red onions, tomatoes, soy sauce, cilantro, french fries. Served w/rice.
Nachos Verde
Quesadilla La Reina
Enchilada Del Mar
Chicken Lunch Box
Cubano Lunch Box
Vegeterian
Veggie Arepa
Sweet corn arepa, fire-roasted vegetables, jalapeno sour cream, spring mix, avocado
Veggie Fajita
Bell pepper, mushrooms, onions, fire-roasted vegetables, beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo
Veggie Burrito
Flour tortilla, beans, rice, fire-roasted veggies, pico de gallo, cheese, tomatillo cream sauce, and cactus peddles pico
Veggie Pabellon
Fry plantains, beans, rice, fire-roasted veggies
Veggie Enchilada
Tortilla, fire-roasted veggies, tomato ragout, cactus peddles pico, queso fresco. served with rice and beans
Veggie Taco
Chipotle mayo, chipotle tortilla, jack cheese, avocado sauce, cotija cheese, pico de gallo
Tacos & Burritos
Carnitas Tacos
Braised pork, onions, cilantro, tomatillo salsa, avocado salsa.
Verde Tacos
Adobo marinated steak, jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, chipotle rouille, cotija cheese.
Fish Tacos
Corn tortillas, lobster infused tempura battered white fish, chipotle slaw, pico de gallo, poblano tartar, tomatillo salsa.
Shrimp Tacos
Corn tortillas, spicy shrimp, mango pico de gallo, avocado salsa, Jack cheese.
Campechano Tacos
Corn tortillas, Mexican sausage, steak, Jack cheese, onions, cilantro, tomatillo salsa, avocado salsa. Served with rice and beans.
Chorizo Tacos
Corn tortillas, Mexican sausage, Jack cheese, onion, cilantro, tomatillo salsa, avocado salsa. Served with rice and beans.
Tamarindo Chipotle Chicken Tacos
Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, sweet and tangy tamarind, chipotle coleslaw, pickle onions, cilantro.
Ancho Honey Tacos
Flour tortillas, beef brisket, sweet honey ancho barbecue sauce, chipotle coleslaw, pickled onions, cilantro.
Verde Burrito
Flour tortilla, rice, beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro poblano cream sauce, choice of steak or chicken
Pibil Burrito
Pastor Burrito
Taco Pastor
Fajitas & Sandwiches
Grilled Chimichurri Steak Fajita
Served with pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, black beans, and warm corn or flour tortillas.
Grilled Tamarind-Chipotle Chicken Fajita
Served with pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, black beans, and warm corn or flour tortillas.
Grilled Mango-Citrus Shrimp Fajita
Served with pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, black beans, and warm corn or flour tortillas.
Fire Roasted Vegetables Fajita
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp Fajitas
Served with pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, black beans, and warm corn or flour tortillas.
Chicken And Steak Fajitas
Served with pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, black beans, and warm corn or flour tortillas.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, Cuban roll, chipotle mayo, bacon, onions, peppers, Jack cheese. w
Fish Sandwich
Steak Sandwich
Grilled steak, stick fries, caramelized onions, chipotle ketchup.
Cuban Sandwich
Cuban bread, pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard.
Chorizo Sandwich
traditional argentine street sandwich. Spicy chorizo sausage, crusty bread, guacamole, pico de gallo, chimichurri, spicy mustard.
Chicken And Shrimp Fajitas
Steak And Shrimp Fajitas
Sides
Arepa Regular
Arepa Sweet
Beans
Chips & Salsa
Cilantro Fries
Fire Roasted Veggies
Maduros
Pickled Jalapeños
Pico De Gallo
Rice
Shredded Cheese
Side Avocado
Side Guac
Side Tostones
Sour Cream
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
Rice and Beans
Pickled Onions
Side Cheese Dip
Side Cheese
Extra Dressing
Side Of Chimichurri
Side De Fajitas
Yuca Bowl
Yuca Fries
Morcilla
Family Fajita Beans
Family Fajita Rice
Mayo
Poblano Cream Salsa 8 Oz
Salsa Brava
Family Rice
Salads
Lunch
Ropa Vieja Lunch
Cuban Style shredded beef, onions, peppers and tomato. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
Pibil Lunch
Slow cooked Yucatan style pork. Served with rice, beans and plantains.
Palomilla Lunch
Thinly cut top round steak, grilled onins. Served with rice, beans and plantains.
Pork Lunch
Thinly sliced pork steaks, grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and plantains.
Pollo A La Plancha Lunch
Grilled chicken, ciitrus garlic mojo, grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and plantains.
Chorizo Lunch
Mexican Sausage Served with rice beans and plantains.
Veggie Lunch
Fire roasted veggies. Served with rice, beans and plantains.
Camaron Enchilado Lunch
Shrimp in a creole sauce. Served with rice, beans and plantains.
Lomo Saltado Lunch
Pollo Veracruzano
Tilapia A La Plancha
Family Pack
Family Fajita Steak
For Five People Served with pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, black beans, warm corn, or flour tortilla. Comes with Cheese dip, salsa, and chips.
Family Fajita Chicken
For Five People Served with pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, black beans, warm corn, or flour tortilla. Comes with Cheese dip, salsa, and chips.
ARROZ CON MARISCO FAMILIAR
Feeds up to 6 Saffron rice shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, chorizo, onions, peppers, peas.
Family Quesadilla
Feeds up to 6 Veracruz style stewed chicken, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, mushroom, bacon, spicy mayo.
Family Taco Bar
Build your own Tacos (Chicken or Steak, Jack cheese, avocado sauce, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, chipotle mayo) Chips and Salsa, Cheese Dip
Nachos Party Pack
Empanadas pack
Churro Family
Gucamole
Tres Quesos
Party Pack
Tequila Tasting
TO GO
Family Packs
Family Pack
Family Fajita Steak
For Five People Served with pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, black beans, warm corn, or flour tortilla. Comes with Cheese dip, salsa, and chips.
Family Fajita Chicken
For Five People Served with pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, black beans, warm corn, or flour tortilla. Comes with Cheese dip, salsa, and chips.
ARROZ CON MARISCO FAMILIAR
Feeds up to 6 Saffron rice shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, chorizo, onions, peppers, peas.
Family Quesadilla
Feeds up to 6 Veracruz style stewed chicken, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, mushroom, bacon, spicy mayo.
Family Taco Bar
Build your own Tacos (Chicken or Steak, Jack cheese, avocado sauce, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, chipotle mayo) Chips and Salsa, Cheese Dip
Nachos Party Pack
Empanadas pack
Churro Family
Gucamole
Tres Quesos
Party Pack
1\2 Pork Tray
1\2 Veg
1\2 Rice
1\2 Beans
1\2 Chz Quesadilla
1\2 GUAC
Family Ropa Vieja
Family Yucatan Pork
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
9818 Gilead Rd b107, Huntersville, NC 28078