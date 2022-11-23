Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Neighborhood Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

100 Huntersville-Concord Road

Huntersville, NC 28078

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Mediterranean Chicken Wrap
Mexi Chicken Wrap

Benedicts

Crab Cake Benedict

$14.50

poached eggs over two lump crab cakes on an English muffin

Classic Benedict

$12.50

poached eggs over Canadian bacon on an English muffin

Florentine Benedict

$12.50

poached eggs over spinach, sliced tomato, red onion on an English muffin

California Benedict

$14.50

poached eggs over sliced avocado, bacon, grilled tomato slices, on an English muffin

Caprese Benedict

$12.50

poached eggs over sliced tomato, mozzarella, pesto with fresh basil

Country benedict

$13.50

Salmon benedict

$17.00

Ranchero Benedict

$14.00

Sloppy joe benedict

$14.00

Breakfast Meats SIDES

Ham

$4.50

Bacon

$4.50

Turkey Bacon

$4.50

Sausage Patty

$4.50

Breakfast Sides

Add One Egg

$2.00

Add Two Eggs

$3.00

Avocado

$3.75

Biscuits & Gravy

$3.75

Black Beans

$3.75

Egg White Upgrade

$1.75

Fruit

$3.75

Grits

$3.75

Home Fries

$3.75

Oatmeal

$3.75+

One quiche

$6.00

Pancake side

$1.50

Sliced Tomato

$3.75

Yogurt & Granola

$3.75

French Toast Slice

$1.50

French T. w/pecans, straw & blue berries

$2.50

Egg Burrito & Sandwiches

Build Your Own Burrito

$11.00

Choose One from Each Category. Extras are .75 each

Runners Sandwich

$9.95

egg whites, avocado, roasted turkey, tomato and pesto on nine-grain toast

Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.50

Egg White Upgrade

$1.75

6 breakfast sandwich, 6burrrito's fruit platter 2 veggie burritos

$187.00

Eggs and Omeletes

California Omelet

$12.75

fresh avocado mash, bacon, tomato, red onion and asiago cheese

Egg White Scramble

$12.75

turkey, spinach, grape tomatoes and pepper jack cheese

Egg White Upgrade (Plate)

$2.00

Greek Frittata

$12.75

feta cheese, onion, tomato, spinach and Kalamata olives

Greek Omelet

$12.75

feta cheese, onion, tomato, spinach and Kalamata olives

Grill Combo

$12.75

two eggs, one pancake, one meat side and one classic side

Jalapeno Omelet

$12.75

turkey, jalapenos, tomato and pepper jack cheese

Napa Valley Omelet

$12.75

baby spinach, mushrooms, tomato, fresh basil and goat cheese

Ranchero Scrambler

$13.50

chorizo, roasted corn, tomatoes, jalapenos, tortilla strips and cheddar cheese

Runners Omelet

$13.50

egg whites, turkey, roasted vegetables, brie with avocado

Three Egg Plate

$8.75

Two Egg Plate

$7.95

Veggie Frittata

$12.00

onions, tomatoes, spinach, black olives and feta

Western Omelet

$12.75

ham, peppers, onions, and pepper jack cheese

Veggie Omelet

$12.00

Chorizo Omlete

$12.50

Crab Omlete

$16.00

Blackened Shrimp Omlete

$16.00

Smoked sausage oml

$13.00

Huevos rancheros

$15.00

Build Your Own Omlete

$9.00

Smoked chorizo oml

$15.50

House Specialties

Breakfast Burrito

$11.50

eggs, chorizo, bacon, home fries, black beans, red chile sauce, cheddar cheese and sour cream

Breakfast Enchiladas

$11.50

two eggs your way in two corn tortillas, topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese and red chile sauce with a side of black beans

Egg While Upgrade (Burrito)

$1.75

Lox Bagel

$13.00

cream cheese, capers, tomato, bacon and avocado with a classic side

Lox Platter

$13.50

a toasted bagel, cream cheese, capers, red onion, tomato, chopped hard-boiled egg

Quiche of the Moment

$12.00

fresh fruit and a petite house salad or your choice of sides

Breakfast pizza

$10.00

Chorizo frittata

$14.00

Steak scramble

$25.00

Kids Menu

Kids French Toast

$8.00

includes drink and side

Kids Pancakes

$8.00

includes drink and side

Kids Two Eggs & Toast

$8.00

includes drink and side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

includes drink and side

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

includes drink and side

Kids PB&J

$8.00

includes drink and side

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

includes drink and side

Kids Yogurt & Granola

$8.00

includes drink and side

Bacon add on per slice

$1.00

Sausage add on per patty

$2.00

Pancakes/Waffles/French Toast

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.50+

served with your choice of a classic side or a meat side

Buttermilk Waffles

$10.50

Classic French Toast

$10.50

dusted with powdered sugar

Nate's Fantastic French Toast

$11.50

stuffed with peanut butter or Nutella and banana with your choice of strawberry or blueberry preserves

Pecan Crusted French Toast

$11.50

candied pecans topped with mixed berries and powdered sugar

Half order French toast

$5.75

Strawberry Creme Cheese stuffed French Toast Special

$12.00

Chicken bacon waffle

$13.00

Raisin oatmeal pancakes

$13.00

Cranberry bacon

$13.00

Oreo pancake

$13.00

Breakfast Condiments

Hollandaise Sauce

$0.50

Gravy

$1.00

Red Chilli Sauce

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Oatmeal

Oatmeal with brown sugar, pecans, strawberries and blueberries

Cup (or as extra side)

$3.75

Bowl

$6.00

Supreme Cup (or as a side)

$5.00

Supreme Bowl

$7.00

Appetizers

Charcuterie board

$14.00

Hummus plate

$10.00

Classic Sides

Chips

$3.75

Cole Slaw

$3.75

Fruit

$3.75

Mac and Cheese (Bowl)

$6.50

Mac and Cheese (Cup)

$3.75

Pasta Salad

$3.75

Potato Salad

$3.75

Roasted Veggies

$3.75

Soup (bowl)

$6.00

Soup (cup)

$4.00

Tuscan Quinoa

$3.75

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.00

Seasonal Cobbler

$5.00

Cake from Local Bakery

$6.00

Keylime pie

$4.00

Lunch Condiments

Sour Cream

$0.75

Mayo

Red Chilli Sauce

$1.00

Gravy

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Pesto Sauce

$0.75

Zesty Italian

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Dijon Vinaigrette

$0.50

Pomegranate Vinaigrette

$0.50

Strawberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Soy Sesame Vinaigrette

$0.50

Citrus Herb Vinaigrette

$0.50

Paninis

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$11.50

bacon, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, tomato and spinach

Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini

$11.50

provolone, tomato, white onion on white bread

Cordon Bleu Panini

$11.50

grilled chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, honey mustard on sourdough bread

The Cali Panini

$11.50

cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomato, avocado on sourdough bread

Mediterranean Chicken Panini

$11.50

balsamic, hummus, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta, tomato

Chicken bacon ranch parm, side choice

$11.50

Turkey

$13.00

Salads

Asian Salad

$14.00

field greens, chicken, cucumbers, carrots, Mandarin oranges, crispy wontons with a soy sesame dressing

Blackened shrimp salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$10.50

romaine hearts, croutons and parmesan

Cafe Salad

$10.50

field greens, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, grape tomato and asiago

Cobb Salad

$14.00

field greens, chicken, bacon, avocado, egg, tomatoes, red onion and bleu cheese crumbles

Crab cake salad

$16.00

Field Greens w/Blackened Shrimp

$13.75

dried cranberries, goat cheese, chickpeas and candied pecans

Field Greens w/Chicken

$12.00

dried cranberries, goat cheese, chickpeas and candied pecans

Greek Salad

$12.00

field greens, onion, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, cucumbers, pepperoncini and feta

Quinoa Salad

$11.50

roasted vegetables, grape tomatoes and sliced avocado topped with drizzled balsamic reduction

Small Cafe Salad

$5.50

Sandwiches

Add Egg

$1.50

Add Egg White

$2.00

Cafe Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

grilled chicken, bacon, fresh avocado, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, Monterey jack and pesto mayo on a brioche bun

Chicken parm

$14.00

Classic BLT

$11.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayo on classic white bread

Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.50

lettuce, tomato, red onion, creamy Cajun remoulade on a brioche bun

Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.50

house made with lettuce and tomato on multigrain bread

Salmon BLT

$17.00

Tammy's egg salad

$12.50

The Club

$12.50

turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayo on sourdough bread

Sloppy joe

$14.00

Soups/Combos

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$6.00

Cup of Soup & Half Sandwich

$11.00

Choice of: Chicken Salad, Grilled Cheese, BLT or Small Café Salad

Cup of Soup of the Day

$4.00

Buffalo dip cup

$4.00

Specialty Crafted Burgers

Black & Bleu Burger

$12.50

bacon and bleu cheese

Bacon & Cheddar Burger

$12.50

Carolina Burger

$12.50

topped with chili and slaw

Pimento Cheeseburger

$12.50

Hangover Burger

$12.50

topped with a fried egg and chili

Egg White Upgrade (Hangover Burger)

$1.75

Build Your Own Burger

$11.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken w/Bacon Wrap

$11.50

buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomato

Spinach Turkey Wrap

$12.50

tomato, red onion, goat cheese, avocado and sweet chili sauce

Mexi Chicken Wrap

$11.50

field greens, roasted corn, tomatoes, jalapenos, black beans, cheddar and ranch dressing

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$11.50

honey mustard, Monterey jack, lettuce, red onion and tomato

Asian Chicken Wrap

$11.50

soy sesame vinaigrette, Mandarin oranges, carrots, cucumber, crispy wontons and spring greens mix

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.50

romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and caesar dressing

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$11.50

balsamic, hummus, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta, tomatoes, pepperoncinis and field greens

12 wraps- side salad CATERING ITEM

$150.00

Santa fe wrap

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice Kids Cup

Arnold Palmer (50/50 Tea Lemonade)

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk Kids Cup

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee Kids Up

Coke

$3.00

Coke Kids Cup

Cranberry

$4.00

Cranberry Juice Kids Cup

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee Kids Cup

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke Kids Cup

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper Kids Cup

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Chocolate Kids Cup

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade Kids Cup

Milk

$3.00

Milk Kids Cup

OJ

$4.00

OJ Kids Cup

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice Kids Cup

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Kids Cup

Tea (Hot)

$3.00

Tea - Half sweet and unsweet

$3.00

Tea - Sweet Kids Cup

Tea Kids Cup - Unsweet

Tea Sweet

$3.00

Tea Unsweet

$3.00

Water (Hot in cup)

Water Dine In

Water Kids Cup

Water To Go

Club soda

$2.00

Iced coffee

$3.00

Virgin BM

$5.00

Hi C punch

$3.00

Hi C punch kids cup

Bagles

Plain bagel

$1.00

Bagel with cream cheese

$1.75

Bread Options

Biscuit

$1.00

Brioche bun

$1.00

English Muffin

$1.00

Multi-grain toast

$1.00

No toast or bread

Rye toast

$1.00

White toast

$1.00

Avacado toast slice

$7.00

Watermelon Mint

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Breakfast Lunch Brunch and Cocktails

Location

100 Huntersville-Concord Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

