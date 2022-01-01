Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vineapple Cafe

71 PINEAPPLE STREET

BROOKLYN, NY 11201

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Iced Latte
Breakfast Sandwich

Brunch Food

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$15.00

House Made Pickles, Ricotta Cheese, Balsamic Glaze, Everything Spice, On Caputo's Olive Bread

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Scrambled Eggs, Asiago Fresca Cheese, Jalapenos, Pickled Onions, and your choice of Avocado, or Chorizo, or Prosciutto, or Bacon. Served with a side of Rosemary and Pecorino Roasted Potatoes.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Scrambled eggs with asiago cheese, arugula and our house made tomato jam. On your choice of a Kaiser Roll or Bagel.

Brunch Quinoa Bowl with Poached Egg

Brunch Quinoa Bowl with Poached Egg

$20.00

Quinoa, Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Mixed Greens, Shallot Vinaigrette, Drizzled with Salsa Verde.

Cookies & Cream French Toast

Cookies & Cream French Toast

$18.00Out of stock

Brioche French Toast with Oreo Cookies, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, and Bananas.

Egg Scramble on Toast

Egg Scramble on Toast

$14.00

Fall Greens, Roasted Mushrooms, Salsa Verde, Caputo's Olive Bread, Chives

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Roasted Pepper Hollandaise, Sourdough Toast, Prosciutto di Parma, Fall Greens

Kale, Apple & Goat Cheese Salad

Kale, Apple & Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Topped with Goat Cheese, Apples, Cranberries, Hazelnuts, and Shallot Vinaigrette. (v)

Pineapple B.L.A.T

Pineapple B.L.A.T

$18.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pane Bianco, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Spicy Mayo. Served with Parmesan Roasted Potatoes.

Chicken & Pesto Panini

Chicken & Pesto Panini

$16.00

Mozzarella, Mixed Greens, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic, Nut-Free Pesto on Caputo's Ciabatta Bread.

Seasonal Omelette

Seasonal Omelette

$18.00

Omelette with butternut squash, roasted shallots, and goat cheese. Served with arugula salad.

Yogurt and Granola Bowl

Yogurt and Granola Bowl

$12.00

Greek Yogurt, Seasonal Fresh Fruits and Jam, Homemade Granola, Toasted Coconut.

Vineapple Brunch Burger

Vineapple Brunch Burger

$24.00Out of stock

Black Angus Burger topped with Pineapple Marmalade, Bacon, Brie Cheese, Pickled Onions, Arugula, and spicy mayo. Served with a side salad.

The Italian Stallion

$18.00

With Assorted Cured Salumi, Provolone, Olive Tapenade, and Pepperoncinis.

Brunch Sides

Crispy Bacon

Crispy Bacon

$8.00
Parmesan Roasted Potatoes

Parmesan Roasted Potatoes

$6.00
Side Scrambled Egg

Side Scrambled Egg

$3.00
Side Poached Egg

Side Poached Egg

$3.00
Side Fried Egg

Side Fried Egg

$3.00
Side of Toast

Side of Toast

$3.00
Side of Avocado

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Enjoy our incredible selection of coffee drinks made with freshly roasted Devocion coffee beans. All espresso-based beverages are made with a double shot regardless of size.
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Our house-made drip coffee made with Devocion Toro beans. 12oz or 16oz.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Double shot of espresso. Approximately 1.5-2oz.

Americano

Americano

$3.50

Double shot of espresso on hot water. 8 or 12oz.

Latte

Latte

$4.75

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk of choice. 8oz or 12oz.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75

Double shot of espresso with foamy steamed milk of choice. 8oz or 12oz.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.50

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk of choice. 8oz or 12oz.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk of choice. 5oz.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75

Double shot of espresso topped with steamed milk of choice. 4oz.

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.50

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk of choice and our housemade chocolate sauce. 8oz or 12oz.

Lavendar Latte

$6.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

Our house drip coffee with steamed milk of choice. 12, or 16oz.

Hot Tea

$3.50

Choose from a delightful section of Harney & Son's Fine Teas. 12oz or 16oz.

Chai Latte

$5.00

Harney & Son's Chai Concentrate blended with your steamed milk of choice. 8oz or 12oz.

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Lightly sweetened Matcha Powder dissolved in your steamed milk of choice. 8oz or 12oz.

Matcha Tea

$5.00

Lightly sweetened Matcha Powder dissolved in hot water. 8oz or 12oz.

Turmeric Latte

$5.00

Lightly Turmeric Powder, with delicious warm spices, dissolved in your steamed milk of choice. 8oz or 12oz.

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Our housemade chocolate sauce, dissolved in your steamed milk of choice. 8oz or 12oz.

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Our housemade chocolate sauce with Krakow Organic Peppermint Syrup, dissolved in your steamed milk of choice. 8oz or 12oz.

Steamed Milk

$3.00

Your steamed milk of choice. 8oz or 12oz.

London Fog

London Fog

$5.75

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk of choice. 8oz or 12oz.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Double shot of espresso, with steamed milk of choice and our housemade Pumpkin Spice Syrup. 8oz or 12oz.

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Espresso

$3.50

Iced Americano

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.75

Iced Cappuccino

$4.75

Iced Cortado

$4.00

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.50

Iced Lavender Latte

$6.00

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00

Iced Turmeric Latte

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Bottled Drinks

Just Water

Just Water

$3.25

16.9oz.

Martinelli's Apple Juice

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$4.00

10oz.

Natalie's Orange Juice

Natalie's Orange Juice

$5.00

16oz.

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$4.00

16.9oz.

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$4.00

11oz.

San Pellegrino Limonata

San Pellegrino Limonata

$4.00

11oz.

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.50

12oz.

Jarritos Pineapple Soda

Jarritos Pineapple Soda

$3.00
Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

$3.00

Betty buzz ginger beer

$5.00

Betty buzz tonic

$5.00

Betty buzz lemon lime

$5.00

Betty buzz Meyer lemon

$5.00

Betty buzz grapefruit

$5.00

Pastry

Croissant

Croissant

$4.00Out of stock
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$5.00
Banana Walnut Muffin

Banana Walnut Muffin

$4.00
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock
Morning Glory Muffin

Morning Glory Muffin

$4.00
Good Batch Ginger Molasses Cookie

Good Batch Ginger Molasses Cookie

$5.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Scone

Chocolate Chip Scone

$5.00Out of stock
Rhubarb Scone

Rhubarb Scone

$5.00Out of stock
Cheddar-Chives Biscuit

Cheddar-Chives Biscuit

$4.00Out of stock
Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$5.00Out of stock
Morning Bun

Morning Bun

$5.00Out of stock
Sufganiyot - Jam Filled Donut

Sufganiyot - Jam Filled Donut

$4.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00Out of stock
Good Batch Confetti Cookie

Good Batch Confetti Cookie

$5.00
Good Batch Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie

Good Batch Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00
Good Batch Banana Bread

Good Batch Banana Bread

$5.00Out of stock
Good Batch Pumpkin Bread

Good Batch Pumpkin Bread

$5.00Out of stock
Good Batch Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

Good Batch Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Hungry Gnome Everything Biscuit

$4.00

Hungry Gnome Breakfast Bar

$6.00

Bagels and Bialys

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.00
Whole Wheat Bagel

Whole Wheat Bagel

$2.00
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$2.00
Sesame Bagel

Sesame Bagel

$2.00
Poppy Seed Bagel

Poppy Seed Bagel

$2.00
Cinnamon Rasin Bagel

Cinnamon Rasin Bagel

$2.00

Egg Bagel

$2.00
Bialy

Bialy

$2.00

What's a Bialy? Often called the Jewish English Muffin, the bialy is softer, chewier, and lighter, with no hole in the middle. Kossar's makes them by hand with only 4 ingredients. All-natural wheat flour, kosher salt, water, and brewer’s yeast.

Retail

12oz Devocion Whole Beans

12oz Devocion Whole Beans

$16.00
Lenka Bar

Lenka Bar

$3.00
Matcha Bar 30g Jar

Matcha Bar 30g Jar

$32.00
Matcha Bar 80g Jar

Matcha Bar 80g Jar

$50.00

Pineapple Glass

$8.00

Reusable Vineapple Bag

$3.00

stojo 12oz Cup

$15.00

stojo 16oz Cup with Straw

$16.00

stojo 20oz Sports Bottle

$25.00

stojo 8oz Cup

$15.00

stojo kid's cup

$15.00

stojo sandwich box

$20.00

Vineapple Bottle Opener

$4.00

Vineapple Built Hot Tumbler

$26.00

Vineapple Cafe Mug

$10.00

Vineapple Camper Mug

$12.00

Vineapple Hat

$20.00

Vineapple Keychain

$2.00

Vineapple Kids Tee

$15.00

Vineapple Metal Straw

$2.00

Vineapple Sweatshirt

$45.00

Vineapple Tee Shirt

$20.00

MOREISH Desserts

MOREISH Dessert- Praline Pud

MOREISH Dessert- Praline Pud

$8.00Out of stock
MOREISH Dessert- Salt of the Earth Pud

MOREISH Dessert- Salt of the Earth Pud

$8.00Out of stock
MOREISH Dessert- S'mores Pud

MOREISH Dessert- S'mores Pud

$8.00Out of stock
MOREISH Dessert- Berry Mess

MOREISH Dessert- Berry Mess

$8.00Out of stock
MOREISH Dessert- Cookies & Cream Mess

MOREISH Dessert- Cookies & Cream Mess

$8.00Out of stock
MOREISH Dessert- Chocolatey Uno Mas Leche

MOREISH Dessert- Chocolatey Uno Mas Leche

$8.00Out of stock
MOREISH Dessert- Berry Vanilla Chiffon

MOREISH Dessert- Berry Vanilla Chiffon

$8.00Out of stock

MOREISH Dessert- Dulce Lemon Cake

$8.00Out of stock
MOREISH Dessert- Black Forest Cake

MOREISH Dessert- Black Forest Cake

$8.00Out of stock
MOREISH Dessert- Berry Cheesecake

MOREISH Dessert- Berry Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Mochidoki Mochi

Mochidoki- Vanilla Chip (4pc)

Mochidoki- Vanilla Chip (4pc)

$12.00Out of stock
Mochidoki- Matcha (4pc)

Mochidoki- Matcha (4pc)

$12.00
Mochidoki- Vegan Mango (4pc)

Mochidoki- Vegan Mango (4pc)

$12.00
Mochidoki- Strawberry (4pc)

Mochidoki- Strawberry (4pc)

$12.00
Mochidoki- Purple Sweet Potato (4pc)

Mochidoki- Purple Sweet Potato (4pc)

$12.00Out of stock

Pressed Juices

Pressed Juices- Greens with Ginger

Pressed Juices- Greens with Ginger

$7.50Out of stock
Pressed Juices- Strawberry Basil Lemonade

Pressed Juices- Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$7.50Out of stock

Pressed Juices- Sweet Citrus

$7.50Out of stock
Pressed Juices- Vitality Shot

Pressed Juices- Vitality Shot

$4.50Out of stock
Pressed Juices- Wellness Shot

Pressed Juices- Wellness Shot

$4.50Out of stock

Grab & Go Snacks

Deep River Potato Chips

$3.00Out of stock

Lenka Bar

$3.00

Protein Power Ball

$4.50

Say Yes Bar

$4.50

Siete Grain Free Chips

$4.00

Stroopwafel GF

$5.00

Jars By Dani

Out of stock

Rx Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Rx Oats

$6.00

Olive Oil

1923 EVOO 250ml

1923 EVOO 250ml

$10.00
Fattoria EVOO 750ml

Fattoria EVOO 750ml

$50.00
Black Truffle EVOO 250ml

Black Truffle EVOO 250ml

$25.00
Red Pepper EVOO 250ml

Red Pepper EVOO 250ml

$16.00

Balsamics

2 Year Aged Balsamic 250ml

2 Year Aged Balsamic 250ml

$35.00
Balsamic Crema IGP Glaze 250ml

Balsamic Crema IGP Glaze 250ml

$15.00
White Truffle Balsamic Glaze 250ml

White Truffle Balsamic Glaze 250ml

$15.00
Aged Balsalmic 10 Year 250ml

Aged Balsalmic 10 Year 250ml

$35.00

Spreads & Veg

Sun Dried Tomatoes

Sun Dried Tomatoes

$10.00
Artichoke Hearts

Artichoke Hearts

$10.00
Truffle Butter

Truffle Butter

$20.00
Black Truffle Sauce

Black Truffle Sauce

$20.00

Betty Buzz

BB Ginger- COMP

$5.00

BB Lemon Lime-COMP

$5.00

BB Meyer Lemon Club Soda-COMP

$5.00

BB Grapefruit-COMP

$5.00

BB Tonic Water-COMP

$5.00

BB Ginger

$5.00

BB Lemon Lime

$5.00

BB Meyer Lemon Club

$5.00

BB Grapefruit

$5.00

BB Tonic Water

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Coffee, cocktails, dinner, brunch.

71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN, NY 11201

