Poppy's Brooklyn Heights - Henry St
48 Henry Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BREAKAST
- SEASONAL FRITTATA | VEG, GF$8.50
sweet potato + rosemary tortilla espanola
- ORANGE BLOSSOM OVERNIGHT OATS | V, GF, HAS NUTS$8.00
gluten-free oats, tahini, chia seeds, oat milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, clove, cocoa powder, nuts, fruit | GF, HAS NUTS
- EGG SANDWICH$12.00Out of stock
scrambled eggs, cooper's american cheese, chili aioli, pickled vegetables on a portuguese muffin AVAILABLE UNTIL 11AM MONDAY - FRIDAY ONLY. AVAILABLE SATURDAY + SUNDAY UNTIL 1PM ONLY.
- POPPY'S BREAKFAST WRAP$12.00Out of stock
lavash, cooked greens, scrambled eggs, pickled vegetables, tahini sauce + feta AVAILABLE UNTIL 11AM MONDAY - FRIDAY ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 1PM SATURDAY + SUNDAY ONLY
- LIL CHICK$10.00Out of stock
PASTRIES
- FIG LEAF + CARDAMOM MORNING BUN$6.00
ingredients: butter, flour, yeast, salt, fig leaf, cardamom, sugar, lemon zest
- BISCUIT$6.00
large, flaky buttermilk biscuit, with a crispy crust and soft center. flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, butter, buttermilk
- CITRUS HONEY SUMAC SCONE$6.00
crispy, buttery scone, with a soft center, topped with textured salt flour, sugar, butter, heavy cream,
- CORN MUFFIN$5.25
honey buttered corn muffin at the intersection of sweet and savory! ingredients: Buttermilk, Flour, Sugar, Butter, Salt, Eggs, Raw Sugar, Honey, Baking Powder, Cornmeal
- LEMON POPPY LOAF$5.50
moist lemon poppy seed pound cake
- BANANA BREAD | V$5.50
ingredients: banana, coconut milk, brown sugar, sugar, grapeseed oil, flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, cocoa nibs
- CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$4.50
Poppy's signature chocolate chip cookies. Chewy, chocolatey, not too sweet + topped with flaky sea salt. ingredients: Butter, Flour, Chocolate, Eggs, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Vanilla Extract, Salt
- CHOCOLATE TAHINI BROWNIE | GF$5.50
ingredients: chocolate, butter, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, gluten free all-purpose flour (Cornstarch, White Rice Flour, Brown Rice Flour, Milk Powder, Tapioca Flour, Potato Starch and Xanthan Gum), cocoa powder, salt, tahini, sesame seeds
- CARROT PISTACHIO CAKE | GF, HAS NUTS$8.50
Our spiced carrot cake is made with pistachio, almond flour, coconut flour and topped with tangy citrus cream cheese frosting. Topped with carrot chips, pistachios, and candied kumquat. Ingredients: Baking powder, salt, cinnamon, cardamom, cocoa powder, coconut flour, almond flour, arrowroot, dark brown sugar, sugar, eggs, grapeseed oil, carrot, pistachio, cream cheese, vanilla, white chocolate, orange zest, lemon zest, kumquat GF, has nuts
- RHUBARB CRUMB BAR | GF, HAS NUTS$7.00
Tart lemon custard sits on top of a salty, slightly savory crust made with cornmeal, almond flour and thyme. Ingredients: Butter, Sugar, Almond Flour, Corn Flour, Maldon, Thyme, Eggs, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Gelatin
- HOUSEMADE FOCACCIA | VEG$7.00
orange, feta, olives, parsley + chives
- SPINACH + FETA SWIRL$7.00Out of stock
savory laminated pastry filled with spinach, feta cheese, scallions and topped with za'atar + sesame seeds. Spinach Feta Swirl-Butter, Flour, Yeast, Salt, Spinach, Feta, Scallion, Wild thyme, Oregano, Sumac, and Sesame seeds
- CLEMENTINE CORRIANDER BUN$8.00
brioche bun twisted with vanilla coriander sugar and covered in a tangy buttermilk clementine glaze
- PASSION FRUIT LINZER SHORTBREAD$4.50
buttery vanilla shortbread with tart passion fruit curd filling INGREDIENTS: Shortbread: Vanilla, Butter, Sugar, Flour, Salt, Passion Fruit Curd: Sugar, Passion Fruit Juice, Salt, Eggs, Gelatin
- LAMB ROLL$8.00
house made lamb sausage with warming spices, dried apricot + feta, wrapped in our flakey galette dough and topped with zaatar and maldon. only available saturday + sunday while supplies last! ingredients: ground lamb, potato, red onion, feta, garlic, dried apricots, paprika, cinnamon, clove, fennel seed, aleppo pepper, parsley, eggs, salt, puff pastry, sesame seeds, za'atar
LUNCH
- CHICKEN CUTLET SANDWICH$16.00
Fried chicken cutlet sandwich with a rosemary aioli and slaw. fried chicken cutlet: tamari, eggs, bread crumbs red onion, fennel, cabbage, olive oil, salt, pepper, white wine vinegar rosemary aioli
- ARTICHOKE + MOZZARELLA SANDWICH | VEG, HAS NUTS$14.00
marinated artichokes, basil + arugula pesto (made with almonds), mozzarella, arugula on runner + stone baguette
- TURKEY SANDWICH$16.00
housemade turkey, little gems, grafton cheddar cheese, housemade pickled vegetables, green goddess aioli on runner + stone potato levain
- KALE SALAD WITH CHICKEN$16.00Out of stock
kale, spicy pepitas (maple, butter, cayenne, salt), shaved fennel, roasted pear (olive oil, salt, pepper, clove, nutmeg), charred shallot vinaigrette (shallot, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, pomegranate molasses, salt, white wine vinegar), shredded chicken.
- KALE SALAD$14.00Out of stock
kale, spicy pepitas (maple, butter, cayenne, salt), shaved fennel, roasted pear (olive oil, salt, pepper, clove, nutmeg), charred shallot vinaigrette (shallot, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, pomegranate molasses, salt, white wine vinegar).
- BRAISED GOJUCHANG CHICKEN WITH SEASONAL VEGETABLES + COCONUT RICE | NUTS, SESAME$16.00
braised chicken thigh (onion, garlic, ginger, gojuchang, tamari, brown sugar, mirin, sesame oil, chicken stock), coconut rice, mixed herbs, herby chutney (jalapeno, cashews, lime juice, maple syrup, coconut chips, mint, cilantro) AVAILABLE STARTING AT 11AM
- CUP OF GINGER BEEF BONE BROTH$8.00
- CUP OF SOUP$10.00
daily selection. available after 12pm
- VEGGIE MARKET BOWL | VEG$16.00
fatoush salad (lettuce, tomato, cucumber, scallion, parsley, mint), jammy egg, labneh, poppy's fermented hot sauce (fermented fresno peppers, carrots, garlic, onion, salt, rice wine vinegar), sumac dressing + za'atar pita crisps
- GREEN SALAD | VEG$16.00Out of stock
little gem, marinated white beans ( lemon, olive oil, salt, pepper, calabrian chili), grilled green beans, shaved parmesan, rosemary almonds, caesar dressing ( capers, lemon, garlic, red wine vinegar, citrus aioli)
- MARKET BOX$20.00
a rotating protein marinated in ras el hanout (cumin, ground ginger, salt, pepper, ground cinnamon, ground coriander, cayenne, ground allspice, ground cloves. Plus a seasonal grain + vegetable. please call the store at 646-459-2716 to see what our daily offerings are for your order.
- HOUSEMADE FOCACCIA | VEG$7.00
orange, feta, olives, parsley + chives
PREPARED FOODS
- BUCKWHEAT SALAD | GF, V, HAS NUTS$14.00
buckwheat, cucumbers, beets, red onions, toasted almonds, parsley, dill, mint + lemon dill vinaigrette (dijon, lemon juice, agave, olive oil, dill, salt + pepper)
- SPRING ORECCHIETTE SALAD | VEG$14.00
orecchiette, spring peas, shaved parmesan, parsley, garlic, olive oil, lemon, salt + pepper
- GREEN BEAN SALAD | GF, V, HAS NUTS$14.00
sautéed green beans, radishes, white beans, capers, pickled red onions, pine nuts, parsley + aleppo pepper
- CAULIFLOWER + MUSHROOMS | GF, VEG$14.00
cauliflower + cremini mushrooms, chickpeas, toasted sunflower seeds, pepperoncini peppers, parsley + yogurt dill dressing (yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil, dill, garlic powder, salt + pepper)
- TUNA SALAD$14.00Out of stock
Canned ortiz tuna, dijon mustard, canola oil, lemon, garlic, pepper, celery, dill, scallion, lemon + aioli
- ZA'ATAR CHICKEN SALAD | GF$16.00
Creamy salad with organic chicken thighs, za'atar, tahini, lemon, olive oil, salt pepper, cucumbers, parsley, scallion, mint, garlic, canola oil
- CHICKPEA SALAD | GF, VEG$14.00
tasty chickpeas mixed with scallions, dill, halloumi, fennel, cucumber, apple cider, dijon, honey, salt, pepper, olive oil, lemon
- EGG SALAD | GF$10.00
organic eggs, organic crème fraîche, grainy mustard, white wine vinegar, lemon, dill + scallions.
- ARTICHOKE TAPENADE | GF, VEG$12.00
artichoke and pepperoncini topped with chili flake, mayo, olives + parmesan
- HUMMUS | GF, V$10.00
mashed organic chickpeas, blended with tahini, roasted garlic, lemon juice, and aleppo
- LABNEH | GF$10.00
organic whole milk yogurt with olive oil + za’atar
- GREEN TAHINI | GF, HAS SESAME$9.00
tahini with cilantro, garlic, cumin, lemon juice, water
- GREEN FALAFEL | GF, V$20.00
6 pieces of green falafel made with chickpeas, onion, jalapeno, garlic, cilantro, parsley, rice flour, salt, baking powder, cardamom, cumin.
- SPINACH FRITTERS | GF, VEGAN$20.00
Crispy fritters made with spinach, onions, garlic, turmeric, curry powder, chickpea flour, sugar, salt.
- ROTISSERIE CHICKEN$32.00Out of stock
pasture-raised + brined overnight. one of the most flavorful, juiciest rotisserie chickens. gluten free. 3-4 lbs. comes whole. available daily starting at 3PM! placing an online order for PICK UP earlier in the day? please write in the notes section at the check out screen what time you will arrive and we will have it ready for you! only available for pick up orders, NOT delivery.
- HALF-ROTISSERIE CHICKEN$16.00
our pasture-raised + brined overnight. one of the most flavorful, juiciest rotisserie chickens halved for your convenience.
- CHICKEN DINNER$36.00
1/2 rotisserie chicken, roasted seasoned potatoes + daily salad. serves 2. AVAILABLE DAILY STARTING AT 12PM!
- ZA'ATAR STEAK$24.00
- TURKEY MEATBALLS$22.00
6 large meatballs made with turkey, onion, garlic powder, bread crumbs, egg, ricotta, parmesan, chili flakes, cabbage, blistered cherry tomatoes, basil, olive oil, butter, and salt.
- CHICKEN CUTLET BOX$12.00
sliced fried chicken cutlet with a side of basil aioli.
- MATZO BALL SOUP$20.00
32oz. chicken broth, matzo balls (matzo meal, eggs, canola oil, seltzer, baking powder), carrots + dill
- SPINACH + WHITE BEAN SOUP | VEG, GF$20.00
32oz. soup with white beans, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, rosemary, spinach, red chili flakes, lemon, and parmesan.
- RED LENTIL CURRY | V$20.00
32oz. soup filled with cashew, onion, carrot, potato, ginger, mustard seeds, turmeric, curry powder, garam masala, chili powder, salt, cumin, clove, lemon juice, tomatoes, coconut milk, red lentils, basil, and cilantro.
- FROZEN CHICKEN STOCK (32OZ)$18.00
- FROZEN BEEF BONE BROTH (32OZ)$22.00
Beef broth filled with onions, carrot, celery, apple cider vinegar, thyme, parsley, garlic, ginger, and maldon salt. Also available hot and fresh in a 12oz cup in the cafe.
- FROZEN BISCUITS$20.00
pack of 4 fully baked frozen biscuits
- FROZEN MAC + CHEESE | VEG$24.00
cavatelli elbow pasta, topped with sharp vermont white cheddar, fontina cheese, breadcrumbs + nutmeg
- FROZEN PIGS IN A BLANKET$25.00
beef hot dogs rolled in puff pastry topped with an egg wash
- FROZEN PESTO | HAS NUTS, GF$14.00
almonds, parmesan, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, arugula + basil.
- FROZEN COOKIE DOUGH$26.00
frozen cookie dough log, makes 6 cookies
- POPPY'S HOT SAUCE$10.00
house-made hot sauce made with fermented fresno peppers, carrots, garlic, onion, salt, rice wine vinegar for a kick.
- CITRUS POPPYSEED VINAIGRETTE | V, GF$8.00
finishing vinaigrette with rice vinegar, orange juice, agave nectar, dijon mustard, grapeseed oil, poppyseeds, salt, and pepper.
- FROZEN RED PESTO | V, NUTS$12.00
sundried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, almonds, garlic, sugar, red chili flake, salt, olive oil, castelvatrano olives, basil
BEVERAGES
- drip coffee$4.00
black fox drip coffee
- decaf drip coffee$4.00
black fox drip coffee
- au lait$4.25
black fox drip coffee + your choice of steamed milk
- decaf au lait$4.25
- cold brew$4.50
black fox cold brew
- latte$5.00
black fox espresso + your choice of milk.
- americano$4.00
two shots of espresso + hot water
- cappuccino$4.75
black fox espresso + steamed milk foam.
- flat white$4.50
- cortado$4.00
black fox espresso + your choice of milk.
- espresso$3.00
black fox espresso
- macchiato$3.50
black fox espresso + a dash of frothy steamed milk of your choice.
- mocha$5.50
black fox espresso, our house made cocoa mix + your choice of milk
- cardamom maple latte$6.00
black fox espresso, housemade cardamom maple syrup + your choice of milk.
- dona turmeric latte$6.00
dona turmeric blend + your choice of milk.
- dona chai latte$6.00
dona chai + your choice of milk.
- matcha latte$6.00
matcha blended with your choice of milk.
- hot tea$4.00
dona tea
- rose latte$6.50
black fox espresso + your choice of milk w/ housemade rose syrup.
- iced tea$4.50
your choice of dona herbal, black, or green unsweetened iced tea.
- seasonal lemonade$6.00
- seasonal arnold palmer$6.00
- hot cocoa$6.00
poppy's hot cocoa made with valrhona chocolate + your choice of steamed milk.
- steamed milk (8oz)$1.50
steamed milk of your choice
- lemon spindrift$2.50
- raspberry lime spindrift$2.50
- yuzu something + nothing$2.50
- cucumber something + nothing$2.50
- raw mermaid lemonade$11.00
- drought green juice$13.00
- drought beet juice$13.00
- saratoga sparkling water$2.50
- saratoga still water$2.50
- natalie's orange juice$5.00
16oz
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
seasonal, simple, approachable + beautiful food. cafe + catering. @poppysbrooklyn
48 Henry Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201