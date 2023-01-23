Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

**NO RESIDENTIAL DELIVERIES**

review star

No reviews yet

1185 Preston St.

Livingston, TN 38570

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Medium Iced Cafe Mocha
Large Iced Cafe Mocha
Large Cafe Mocha

Cafe Mocha

A sweet creamy blend of your choice of flavors in steamed milk and our Thunderhead espresso.

Small Cafe Mocha

$4.54

Medium Cafe Mocha

$4.81

Large Cafe Mocha

$5.08

Drip Coffee

We serve a variety of locally roasted coffees out of Maryville, TN.

Small Coffee

$1.99

Medium Coffee

$2.25

Large Coffee

$2.74

Caramel Macchiato

This layered vanilla milk latte is topped with our thunderhead espresso and a delicious caramel drizzle.

Sm Macchiato

$4.54

Med Macchiato

$4.81

Lg Macchiato

$5.08

Cafe Latte

Our Lattes are a deliciously *creamy* blend of steamed milk and Thunderhead espresso.

Small Cafe Latte

$3.75

Medium Cafe Latte

$4.01

Large Cafe Latte

$4.26

Americano

The Americano is a simple blend of Thunderhead espresso and hot water.

Small Americano

$2.94

Medium Americano

$3.19

Large Americano

$3.47

Cappuccino

Our cappuccino is hot (foamy) blend of steamed milk and our Thunderhead Espresso.

Small Cappuccino

$3.74

Medium Cappuccino

$4.01

Large Cappuccino

$4.26

Breve

A rich and creamy blend of steamed half & half with our thunderhead espresso.

Sm Breve

$4.54

Med Breve

$4.81

Lg Breve

$5.08

Espresso

Our Thunderhead Espresso is a rich blend of Fair Trade, Organic espresso beans that are shade grown.

Espresso

$2.00

Cortado

$2.74

Iced Mocha Latte

A satisfyingly sweet blend milk and espresso, paired with the flavor of your choice.

Small Iced Cafe Mocha

$4.54

Medium Iced Cafe Mocha

$5.08

Large Iced Cafe Mocha

$5.88

1 Gallon

$29.00

Cold Brew

Our iced coffee is a strong and bold brew of our signature house coffee.

Small Cold Brew

$2.94

Med Cold Brew

$3.47

Large Cold Brew

$4.01

Iced Caramel Macchiato

This layered vanilla milk iced latte is topped with our thunderhead espresso and a delicious caramel drizzle.

Sm Iced Macchiato

$4.54

Medium Iced Macchiato

$5.08

Large Iced Macchiato

$5.88

Frappuccino

The Frappe is a decadent coffee "milkshake". Its sweet creamy flavors give a delicious contrast to the bold espresso and topped with fluffy whipped cream.

Sm Frappe

$4.81

Med Frappe

$5.32

Large Frappuccino

$6.15

Kids Frappe

$4.28Out of stock

Iced Americano

The iced americano is a clean and crisp combination of our Thunderhead espresso and ice water.

Small Iced Americano

$3.19

Medium Iced Americano

$3.74

Large Iced Americano

$4.28

Iced Cafe Latte

A simple creamy blend of whole milk and espresso over ice.

Small Iced Cafe Latte

$4.26

Med Iced Cafe Latte

$4.81

Large Iced Cafe Latte

$5.35

Energy Drinks

Small Lotus

$3.75

Medium Lotus

$4.75

Large Lotus

$5.75

Medium Red Bull Soda

$5.00

Large Redbull Soda

$6.25

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Small Frozen Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Med Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Large Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Kids Frozen Hot Choc

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Medium Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Kids Hot Choc

$2.00

Chai Tea Latte

Small Chai Tea Latte

$3.75

Medium Chai Tea Latte

$3.99

Large Chai Tea Latte

$4.25

Iced Chai Latte

Small Iced Chai Latte

$3.99

Medium Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

Large Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Apple Cider *seasonal

Small Apple Cider

$3.50

Medium Apple Cider

$3.75

Large Apple Cider

$3.99

Ice Water

Ice Water

$1.00

Milk

Small Milk

$1.75

Medium Milk

$2.25

Kids Milk

$1.50

HERBAL TEAS

Small Herbal Tea

Small Herbal Tea

$2.25

Medium Herbal Tea

$2.50

Large Herbal Tea

$2.75

FRUIT SMOOTHIES

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

Mango

Mango

Peach

Peach

Wildberry

Wildberry

MERCHANDISE

White Mugs

White Mugs

$12.00
Tumblers

Tumblers

$24.00

Small Sticker

$0.99
WIRED T-SHIRT

WIRED T-SHIRT

$19.95

Java Sok

$11.00

Stickers

$1.99

Delivery Fee

$1.99

Beige Bottle

$18.00

Christmas Cup

$7.99

Stanley Dupe

$25.00

Candle

$19.99

2nd Candle

$15.00

WHOLE BEAN COFFEE

Kevbo Espresso

Kevbo Espresso

$12.99
Tri Star

Tri Star

$12.99
Happy Camper

Happy Camper

$12.99
Common

Common

$12.99

5lb Espresso

$50.00

MONIN SAUCES

Sauce Bottles

$8.99

Bottle Syrups

$9.99

Extras

Extra Espresso Shot

$0.75

Whipped Cream

$0.25

Extra Flavor

$0.25

Milk Substitute

$0.50

Fixin's

Cup Of ICE

$0.25

Cold Foam

$0.75

Drizzle

$0.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1185 Preston St., Livingston, TN 38570

Directions

Gallery
Wired Coffee Co. image
Wired Coffee Co. image
Wired Coffee Co. image
Map
More near Livingston
Cookeville
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Scottsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Murfreesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston