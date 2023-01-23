- Home
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
**NO RESIDENTIAL DELIVERIES**
1185 Preston St.
Livingston, TN 38570
**NO RESIDENTIAL DELIVERIES**
Cafe Mocha
A sweet creamy blend of your choice of flavors in steamed milk and our Thunderhead espresso.
Drip Coffee
We serve a variety of locally roasted coffees out of Maryville, TN.
Caramel Macchiato
This layered vanilla milk latte is topped with our thunderhead espresso and a delicious caramel drizzle.
Cafe Latte
Our Lattes are a deliciously *creamy* blend of steamed milk and Thunderhead espresso.
Americano
The Americano is a simple blend of Thunderhead espresso and hot water.
Cappuccino
Our cappuccino is hot (foamy) blend of steamed milk and our Thunderhead Espresso.
Breve
A rich and creamy blend of steamed half & half with our thunderhead espresso.
Espresso
Our Thunderhead Espresso is a rich blend of Fair Trade, Organic espresso beans that are shade grown.
Iced Mocha Latte
A satisfyingly sweet blend milk and espresso, paired with the flavor of your choice.
Cold Brew
Our iced coffee is a strong and bold brew of our signature house coffee.
Iced Caramel Macchiato
This layered vanilla milk iced latte is topped with our thunderhead espresso and a delicious caramel drizzle.
Frappuccino
The Frappe is a decadent coffee "milkshake". Its sweet creamy flavors give a delicious contrast to the bold espresso and topped with fluffy whipped cream.
Iced Americano
The iced americano is a clean and crisp combination of our Thunderhead espresso and ice water.
Iced Cafe Latte
A simple creamy blend of whole milk and espresso over ice.
Energy Drinks
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate
Apple Cider *seasonal
Ice Water
MERCHANDISE
WHOLE BEAN COFFEE
MONIN SAUCES
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1185 Preston St., Livingston, TN 38570
