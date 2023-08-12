Dinner Menu

Appetizers

1/2 Fried Ravoli

1/2 Mozzy & Proscuitto

1/2 Stromboli

Caprese

$17.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Mozzy & Proscuttio

$16.00

Salad

Fire Salad

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side House

$6.00

Entrees

Fire Entree

Pasta Bolognese

$19.99

Fettuccini Alfredo

$19.99

Penne alla Vodka

$19.99

Cheese Ravioli

$19.99

Gnocchi Marinara

$19.99

Chicken Parmesan

$19.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.99

Dinner House Salad

$19.99

Dinner Caesar Salad

$19.99

Spinach Chicken Walnut

$24.99

Eggplant Parmesan

$24.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$24.99

Vegetarian Pasta

$24.99

Chicken Piccata

$24.99

Chicken Marsala

$24.99

Pear Fiocchi

$29.99

Greco American Salad

$29.99

Short Rib Ravioli

$29.99

Spinach Ravioli

$29.99

Roasted DUck

$49.99

8oz Filet Mignon

$49.99

Pan Seared Walleye

$34.99

Salmon

$34.99

1/2 Baked Chicken

$34.99

Veal Parmesan

$34.99

Veal Piccata

$34.99

Veal Marsala

$34.99

Rack of Lamb

$54.99

12oz Bone-In Veal Chop

$54.99

Surf and Turf

$69.99

Twin Lobster Tails

$69.99

Dessert

Crumb Cake

$10.00

Cannoli

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Limoncello Cake

$10.00

Drinks

Vodka

House Vodka

$9.00

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Chopin

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Titos

$12.00

Gin

House Gin

$9.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Rum

House Rum

$9.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Limon

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Gosling'S

$12.00

Meyers

$12.00

Malibu

$10.00

Tequila

House Tequila

$9.00

Casa Noble

$10.00

Corazon Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Whiskey

House Whiskey

$10.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blantons

$20.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Four Roses Single

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Makers 46

$15.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Scotch

House Scotch

$10.00

Dewars

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Lagavulin

$16.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Macallan 18

$40.00

Oban 14

$14.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Irish Mist

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Mathilde Cassis

$10.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$10.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Beer

Michelob

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Peroni

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Miller

$6.00

Coors

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

High 5

$7.00

Beck's N/A

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

N/A Bevs

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger

$3.00

Arnold

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Dbl Espresso

$8.00

Panna

$7.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Pomegrante

$5.00

Passionfruit

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Wine

Red Glass

P. Noir Ryder, California GLS

$10.00

P. Noir Kings Estate, Willamete Valley GLS

$18.00

Super Tuscan Guidarello, Toscana GLS

$16.00

Chianti Caposaldo, Chianti GLS

$9.00

Chianti Classico Castello, Banfi GLS

$14.00

Red Blend, Salum, Nicoletto, Puglia GLS

$16.00

Montepulciano Berteletti, Abruzzo GLS

$9.00

Baby Amarone Ripasso Antica, Veneto GLS

$15.00

Super Tuscan Banfi Summus, Tuscany GLS

$30.00

Cabernet Selva Volpina, Italy GLS

$10.00

Cabernet Hahn, Central Coast GLS

$12.00

Cabernet St. Francis, Sonoma GLS

$16.00

Amarone Antica Vinaia, Veneto GLS

$19.00

White Glass

Sauv Blanc Gieslin, New Zealand 12 22 39 GLS

$12.00

Chard. Three Finger Jack, Lodi 12 22 39 GLS

$12.00

Chard. Kith And Kin, Roundpond Napa 16 30 59 GLS

$16.00

Riesling Thomas Schmitt, Mosel 10 18 34 GLS

$10.00

Pinot Grigio Alverdi, Toscana 9 17 33 GLS

$9.00

Pinot Grigio Banfi San Angelo Toscana 14 27 49 GLS

$14.00

Moscato Caposaldo, Italy 9 17 33 GLS

$9.00

Gavi Di Gavi Banfi Princepessa, Italy 14 27 49 GLS

$14.00

Prosecco Maschio, Italy 9 — 33 GLS

$9.00

Red Bottle

P. Noir Ryder, California

$36.00

P. Noir Kings Estate, Willamete Valley

$69.00

Super Tuscan Guidarello, Toscana

$59.00

Chianti Caposaldo, Chianti

$33.00

Chianti Classico Castello, Banfi

$49.00

Red Blend, Salum, Nicoletto, Puglia

$59.00

Montepulciano Berteletti, Abruzzo

$32.00

Baby Amarone Ripasso Antica, Veneto

$59.00

Super Tuscan Banfi Summus, Tuscany

$115.00

Cabernet Selva Volpina, Italy

$36.00

Cabernet Hahn, Central Coast

$45.00

Cabernet St. Francis, Sonoma

$59.00

Amarone Antica Vinaia, Veneto

$75.00

Red Blend Salum, Nicoletto Puglia

$59.00

Super Tuscan Banfi Summus, Tuscany

$115.00

Merlot St. Francis, Sonoma

$59.00

Cab. Sauv Smith And Rook Reserve, Paso Robles

$99.00

Barbaresco Prunotto, Piedmont

$95.00

Barolo Pio Cesare, Piedmont

$135.00

Amarone Della Valpolicella Bertani

$125.00

Brunello Castello Banfi, Tuscany

$115.00

Cab. Sauv Caymus, Napa 750ml

$125.00

Cab. Sauv Caymus, Napa 1l

$150.00

Corking Fee

$25.00

White Bottle

Sauv Blanc Gieslin, New Zealand 12 22 39

$39.00

Chard. Three Finger Jack, Lodi 12 22 39

$39.00

Chard. Kith And Kin, Roundpond Napa 16 30 59

$59.00

Riesling Thomas Schmitt, Mosel 10 18 34

$34.00

Pinot Grigio Alverdi, Toscana 9 17 33

$33.00

Pinot Grigio Banfi San Angelo Toscana 14 27 49

$49.00

Moscato Caposaldo, Italy 9 17 33

$33.00

Gavi Di Gavi Banfi Princepessa, Italy 14 27 49

$49.00

Prosecco Maschio, Italy 9 — 33

$33.00

Chardonnay Planeta, Sicily 79

$79.00

Sparkling, Mumm Napa, California 45

$45.00

Champagne Moet, Champagne 85

$85.00

Chard. Reserve, Cakebread Carneros, Napa 150

$150.00

