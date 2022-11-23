Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Zombie Taco

204 Reviews

$

530 N LaSalle Drive

Chicago, IL 60654

Popular Items

Aquafina
JALAPENO BACON TACO
TORTILLA CHIPS 6OZ

Tacos & Burritos

ADOBO BBQ CHICKEN TACO

$5.00

pickled red fresno, cabbage slaw, lime crema

BRAISED BRISKET TACO

$6.00

chipotle ranch, guacamole, pickled red onion

PORK CARNITAS TACO

$5.00

tomatillo-avocado salsa, chicharròn

KOREAN STEAK TACO

$5.50Out of stock

Korean marinated ribeye, spicy vinaigrette, pickled cucumbers, and grilled shishito peppers

BAJA STYLE SHRIMP TACO

$5.00Out of stock

3 shrimp lightly battered and flash fried, pico de gallo, romaine, guacamole, baja sauce

JALAPENO BACON TACO

$7.00

Thick cut bacon, dusted with jalapeno seasonings, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, ranch

BEER BATTERED FISH TACO

$7.00

Beer battered cod, fried with lime crema taco slaw

SPICY QUINOA & CAULIFLOWER

$4.00Out of stock

kale and apple slaw, charred corn, lime crema, cotija

VEGGIE TACO

$5.00

Shredded lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado slice, cumin lime vinaigrette

ZOMBIE BURRITO

$14.00

pork carnitas, adobo bbq chicken, pepper jack, pico de gallo, charred corn, black bean, carrot slaw

KOREAN STEAK BURRITO

$11.50Out of stock

Korean marinated ribeye, crunchy veggies, pickled cucumbers, spicy vinaigrette

Walking Dead Taco

$6.00

Doritos, adobo chicken, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream

BEER BATTER FISH TACO

$7.00

Beer batter cod with taco slaw and lime crema

BEER BATTERED FISH TACO & TATER TOTS

$12.00Out of stock

Beer battered cod, fried with lime crema taco slaw & a side of tater tots

Steak Taco

$6.00Out of stock

Ribeye Steak, Cilantro, Onion, House Hot Sauce.

Snacks/Sides

ADOBO BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS

$13.50

black beans, pico de gallo, green chile queso, red fresno peppers, sour cream, guacamole

CHEESY BRISKET TAQUITOS

$8.00

6-cheeses, tomatillo-avocado salsa

CHIPS & 3 DIPS

$12.00

guacamole tradicional, green chile queso, classic tomato salsa

Truffled Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00Out of stock

5 cheese blend melted with truffle aioli, truffle oil, and shaved parmesan cheese

The Pig Quesadilla

$11.00Out of stock

3 cheese blend topped with pork carnitas, bacon lardons, chicharrones, cilantro, and hell sauce.

Korean Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$11.00Out of stock

Queso and our 3 cheese blend topped with Korean steak, crunchy veggies, and spicy vinaigrette.

MEXICAN STREET CORN

$6.50

Lime Crema, Cotija Cheese, Chipotle Powder

CHICHARRONES

$2.00Out of stock

CHURROS

$5.00Out of stock
TORTILLA CHIPS 6OZ

$6.00
SIDE GUACAMOLE 4OZ

$3.50Out of stock
SIDE QUESO 4OZ

$3.50
Side Tomatillo Avocado Salsa 4OZ

$3.50
SIDE TOMATO SALSA 4OZ

$3.50
SIDE SOUR CREAM 4OZ

$2.50
TOTCHOS

$14.00Out of stock

Bed of tater tots topped with our housemade queso, pico de gallo, black beans and sour cream

SIDE OF TATER TOTS

$6.00Out of stock

ADD ADOBO CHICKEN

$6.00

ADD BRAISED BRISKET

$6.00

ADD PORK CARNITAS

$5.00

Coffee/Tea

Dark Matter Coffee

$3.00+
Iced Coffee 16 oz

$5.00
Dark Matter Double Espresso

$3.50
Iced Café Latte 16 oz

$5.50
Café Hot Latte

$4.25+
Americano

$3.50+
Chamomile Tea

$3.00
Earl Grey Tea

$3.00
Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock
Peppermint Tea

$3.00Out of stock
Stumptown Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock
Dark Matter Cold Brew Vanilla

$6.00Out of stock
Dark Matter Cold Brew Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

Iced Chai Tea Latte 16oz

$5.75

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.25

Water

Aquafina

$3.50
Box Water

$5.50Out of stock
Large Aquafina

$6.00
Voss

$6.00
Liquid Death

$5.50Out of stock
Bubly

$3.50Out of stock
Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock
Sparkling Voss

$5.00Out of stock
San Pellegrino

$6.00
Vita Coconut Water

$8.00Out of stock
Vital Proteins water

$5.00Out of stock

One Coconut Water

$4.00Out of stock

8oz Thirstier

$1.00Out of stock
Gather Good Water

$1.50Out of stock

Drinks

Jarritos

$3.50
Manzanita

$3.50Out of stock

Mexican apple soda

Pepsi

$3.00
Diet Pepsi

$3.00
Orange Crush

$3.00
Mountain Dew

$3.00
Diet Mountain Dew

$3.00
Sierra Mist

$3.00
Root Beer

$3.00
5 Hour Energy

$5.00Out of stock
Red Bull

$5.00
Celsius

$5.50
KOIA Smoothie

$6.00Out of stock
Naked Juice

$6.50
Cranberry Juice

$4.50
Orange Juice

$4.50
Apple Juice

$4.50
Pure Leaf Tea

$3.50
Mood33 CBD

$8.00Out of stock
VYBES CBD

$8.00Out of stock
Unity CBD

$8.00Out of stock
Goldthread Tonic

$5.00Out of stock
Hustle Matcha

$4.50Out of stock
Kevita

$6.00
Vital Proteins water

$5.50Out of stock
True North Energy Seltzer

$4.00Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Chips & Snacks

Chobani

$3.00
Hillshire Calabrese

$8.00Out of stock
Chesse-less Thin Crips

$6.00Out of stock
Oh Snap Dill

$4.00
Oh Snap Hottie bites

$4.00
Pistachios

$3.00Out of stock
Real Beef Stick

$3.00Out of stock
Think Jerky

$6.00Out of stock
Sabra Hummus

$5.00Out of stock
GFB Bites

$6.00Out of stock
Planter's Cajun Mix

$3.00Out of stock
Planter's Choco Trail Mix

$3.00Out of stock
Boom Chicka Pop

$8.00

Doritos

$3.00
Inka Plantain Chips

$2.00Out of stock
Kettle Chips

$4.00Out of stock
Garrett's Popcorn

$10.00Out of stock
Framin Hot Cheetos

$5.00
Snyder's

$2.00Out of stock
Smartfood

$4.00
Garrett's Popcorn

$8.00Out of stock
Kettle Chips

$3.00Out of stock
Inka Plantain Chips

$2.00Out of stock
Variety Chips

$3.00Out of stock
Muffin

$3.00
Fruit

$2.00

Cookies & Bars

RX Bar

$4.00
The GFB Bar

$3.00Out of stock
Enjoy Life Bar

$3.00Out of stock
Kind Bars

$3.00
Lenny & Larry Cookies

$3.00Out of stock
Tates Cookies

$10.00Out of stock
Bobo's

$3.00Out of stock
Bark Thins Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock
Rip Van Cookie

$4.50Out of stock
Pop Tarts

$4.00
Oreo

$5.00
Chips Ahoy

$3.00

Candy

Albanese Gummi Bears

$4.00
Haribo Gummi Bears

$2.00Out of stock
Sour Patch Kids

$2.00
Chocolate & Peanut M&M's

$3.50
Skittles

$2.00
Justin's Peanut Butter Cups

$3.00
Snickers

$2.00
Kit Kat Bars

$2.00
Smart Sweets

$5.00
JUSTIN'S 4.7oz BAG

$5.00
DENTYNE ICE GUM

$3.00
RICE CRISPY TREATS

$3.00

Retail

bandana

$8.00
Claritin

$4.00
Contact Lens Case

$3.00

Dayquil

$4.00
Dep Hair Gel

$2.00Out of stock

Emergen-C

$4.00Out of stock

glasses

$9.00

Halls

$4.00Out of stock
MucineX

$4.00Out of stock

Nail Clipper

$2.00Out of stock
Newman's Mints

$3.00Out of stock