Zombie Taco
204 Reviews
$
530 N LaSalle Drive
Chicago, IL 60654
Popular Items
Tacos & Burritos
ADOBO BBQ CHICKEN TACO
pickled red fresno, cabbage slaw, lime crema
BRAISED BRISKET TACO
chipotle ranch, guacamole, pickled red onion
PORK CARNITAS TACO
tomatillo-avocado salsa, chicharròn
KOREAN STEAK TACO
Korean marinated ribeye, spicy vinaigrette, pickled cucumbers, and grilled shishito peppers
BAJA STYLE SHRIMP TACO
3 shrimp lightly battered and flash fried, pico de gallo, romaine, guacamole, baja sauce
JALAPENO BACON TACO
Thick cut bacon, dusted with jalapeno seasonings, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, ranch
BEER BATTERED FISH TACO
Beer battered cod, fried with lime crema taco slaw
SPICY QUINOA & CAULIFLOWER
kale and apple slaw, charred corn, lime crema, cotija
VEGGIE TACO
Shredded lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado slice, cumin lime vinaigrette
ZOMBIE BURRITO
pork carnitas, adobo bbq chicken, pepper jack, pico de gallo, charred corn, black bean, carrot slaw
KOREAN STEAK BURRITO
Korean marinated ribeye, crunchy veggies, pickled cucumbers, spicy vinaigrette
Walking Dead Taco
Doritos, adobo chicken, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
BEER BATTER FISH TACO
Beer batter cod with taco slaw and lime crema
BEER BATTERED FISH TACO & TATER TOTS
Beer battered cod, fried with lime crema taco slaw & a side of tater tots
Steak Taco
Ribeye Steak, Cilantro, Onion, House Hot Sauce.
Snacks/Sides
ADOBO BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS
black beans, pico de gallo, green chile queso, red fresno peppers, sour cream, guacamole
CHEESY BRISKET TAQUITOS
6-cheeses, tomatillo-avocado salsa
CHIPS & 3 DIPS
guacamole tradicional, green chile queso, classic tomato salsa
Truffled Cheese Quesadilla
5 cheese blend melted with truffle aioli, truffle oil, and shaved parmesan cheese
The Pig Quesadilla
3 cheese blend topped with pork carnitas, bacon lardons, chicharrones, cilantro, and hell sauce.
Korean Cheesesteak Quesadilla
Queso and our 3 cheese blend topped with Korean steak, crunchy veggies, and spicy vinaigrette.
MEXICAN STREET CORN
Lime Crema, Cotija Cheese, Chipotle Powder
CHICHARRONES
CHURROS
TORTILLA CHIPS 6OZ
SIDE GUACAMOLE 4OZ
SIDE QUESO 4OZ
Side Tomatillo Avocado Salsa 4OZ
SIDE TOMATO SALSA 4OZ
SIDE SOUR CREAM 4OZ
TOTCHOS
Bed of tater tots topped with our housemade queso, pico de gallo, black beans and sour cream
SIDE OF TATER TOTS
ADD ADOBO CHICKEN
ADD BRAISED BRISKET
ADD PORK CARNITAS
Coffee/Tea
Dark Matter Coffee
Iced Coffee 16 oz
Dark Matter Double Espresso
Iced Café Latte 16 oz
Café Hot Latte
Americano
Chamomile Tea
Earl Grey Tea
Green Tea
Peppermint Tea
Stumptown Cold Brew
Dark Matter Cold Brew Vanilla
Dark Matter Cold Brew Chocolate
Iced Chai Tea Latte 16oz
Iced Chai Tea Latte
Water
Aquafina
Box Water
Large Aquafina
Voss
Liquid Death
Bubly
Topo Chico
Sparkling Voss
San Pellegrino
Vita Coconut Water
Vital Proteins water
One Coconut Water
8oz Thirstier
Gather Good Water
Drinks
Jarritos
Manzanita
Mexican apple soda