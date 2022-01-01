Osteria Mozza
From exquisite handmade pastas to grilled beef tagliata to Pastry Chef Dahlia Narvaez’s James-Beard Award-winning Butterscotch Budino. Osteria Mozza’s is a menu Angelenos can recite by heart: the greatest hits. Please call for Daily Specials (323.297.0100)
6602 Melrose Avenue • $$$
6602 Melrose Avenue
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
