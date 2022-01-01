Go
From exquisite handmade pastas to grilled beef tagliata to Pastry Chef Dahlia Narvaez’s James-Beard Award-winning Butterscotch Budino. Osteria Mozza’s is a menu Angelenos can recite by heart: the greatest hits. Please call for Daily Specials (323.297.0100)

6602 Melrose Avenue • $$$

Avg 4.4 (9044 reviews)

Popular Items

Insalata Mista$14.00
with market lettuce, cucumber, radish & herbs
Garganelli$25.00
with ragu Bolognese
Octopus$25.00
Grilled Octopus, Potato, Celery, Green Onion & Lemon
Bavette$20.00
Cacio e Pepe
Fettunta$6.00
Toasted Bread Rubbed with Garlic and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Butterscotch Budino$10.00
Caramel Sauce, Crème Fraîche & Maldon Sea Salt
Brussels Sprouts$18.00
Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Mint & Toasted Almonds
Grilled Beef Tagliata$42.00
Grilled Beef Tagliata with Tellicherry peppercorns, bacon and bacon & scallion salad
Tagliatelle$25.00
with Oxtail Ragu
Orecchiette$25.00
with Fennel Sausage & Swiss Chard
Location

6602 Melrose Avenue

Los Angeles CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
