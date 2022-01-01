SusieCakes
Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
328 S. La Brea Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
328 S. La Brea Avenue
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
BURGERS 99
Come in and enjoy!
The Sycamore Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Badmaash - Catering
Come in and enjoy!
ATTITUDE CAFE
Fresh food & Good Vibes.