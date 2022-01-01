Go
Toast

Papi's Fells Point

Come on in and enjoy!

1703 Aliceanna St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

VIRGIN MARG$5.00
Add 2oz Cheese$2.00
1 Crunchy Tortilla$0.50
$2 ARROZ ROJO 4oz$2.00
PAPI'S TRIO (4oz each: House Guac, Fundido & Choice of Salsa)$8.50
Churros$7.00
4 fried churro dough sticks dusted with cinnamon sugar, drizzled with agave nectar and served with a side of cajeta.
$2 CHARROS 4oz$2.00
Extra DRESSING$0.50
AL PASTOR$8.00
Guacamole LARGE 4oz$4.50
See full menu

Location

1703 Aliceanna St

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fat Tiger / Old Boy

No reviews yet

We're Fat Tiger x Old Boy x El Tigre, three unique bars and eateries at Broadway Market.

Rye Baltimore

No reviews yet

Artisanal cocktails & contemporary fare in the heart of historic Fells Point.

Friends and Family

No reviews yet

Currently available for carry out plant-based comfort food.

Duck Duck Goose

No reviews yet

Duck Duck Goose brings a fresh take on the classic French brasserie, focusing on seasonal ingredients prepared through simple, time-honored cooking methods. Savor delicious, expertly-prepared cuisine spanning classical to modern Parisian influences.
Our restaurant offers a casually elegant dining room, as well as an outdoor patio for the true bistro experience. Come experience Duck Duck Goose, Fells Point newest neighborhood gem.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston