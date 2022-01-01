PAPPAS' SWEET SHOP RESTAURANT
Family owned restaurant since 1923!
1201 South 2nd Street
Popular Items
Location
1201 South 2nd Street
Raton NM
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Coffee Can & Bomb Pizza
Enjoy a great cup of Coffee, Neopolitan Style Pizza, Calzones, Chicken Wing, and Baby Back Ribs. ALL made with only the very best ingredients.
Serving customers daily since Dec. 2019.
Tony's Diner
Come on in and enjoy!
AlMack’s Kitchen
Welcome
Bob and Earl's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!