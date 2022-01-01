Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
10708 Continental Avenue
Location
10708 Continental Avenue
Forest Hills NY
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
ROVE
EAT. DRINK. ROVE. REPEAT.
Tacombi
Come in and enjoy!
5 Burro Cafe
Indoor and outdoor dining available. Bar seating. Takeout, delivery and online ordering. No reservations. First come, first serve.
Kitchen:
Sun-Weds 12pm-11pm
Thurs-Sat 12pm-12am
Bar til 1am 7 days a week
E Fresh
Come in and enjoy!