Metro Taco

TACOS

102-15 Metropolitan Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (453 reviews)

Popular Items

Virgin Mojito$7.00
Fresh mint & lime, sugar, soda water.
Mexico City "Halal"$16.00
*NOT actually halal*
Our take on the classic NYC street food.
Grilled chicken, guacamole and pickled onions over rice, topped with mayo & salsa. Gluten free.
Tecate (can)$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

102-15 Metropolitan Ave

Forest Hills NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

