Park & Co

Park & Co is an urban tavern in Denver's Uptown district.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

439 E 17th Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (2021 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Ranch Dressing$0.50
The Cheeseburger$9.00
Grilled Harris Ranch 1/3 lb. patty, American cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles & Burger sauce
Cup Cajun Fries$3.50
8 WIngs$10.25
Classic Bone-In wings served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
The Double$11.50
2 Grilled Harris Ranch 1/3 lb. patty, American cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles & Burger sauce
Works Fries$7.50
Basket of French fries, bacon, ranch, cheese sauce, scallions
Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken$11.00
All-natural crispy chicken, sweet pickle chips, coleslaw
Cup Hand Cut Fries$3.50
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pepper jack cheese, guacamole, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Cup Parm Truffle Fries$3.75
Truffle oil and Parmesan Cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

439 E 17th Ave

Denver CO

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
