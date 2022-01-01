Go
Pearl Dragon

We are committed to providing our community with the freshest, highest quality seafood available in a comfortable neighborhood atmosphere.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

15229 W Sunset Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (576 reviews)

Popular Items

Edamame$5.00
White Rice$5.00
Miso Soup$6.00
Salmon Sushi$9.00
Avocado Roll$8.00
Bento Box$11.00
Crispy Rice$15.00
California Roll$9.50
Potstickers$13.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.50
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

15229 W Sunset Blvd

Pacific Palisade CA

Sunday4:15 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:15 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

EL DRAGÓN

No reviews yet

Delivering delicious, better-for-you Mexican dishes; from our family to yours.

The Draycott

No reviews yet

The Draycott is a California-inspired family-friendly Brasserie, created by Matt and Marissa Hermer. Named as an homage to London’s Draycott Avenue, where the husband-and-wife restaurateur duo first met, The Draycott features wholesome and classic dishes using locally sourced ingredients.
The restaurant-café melds the ambiance of Europe with a convivial all-day environment, featuring seasonal lunch and dinner menus served with a British twist.
After moving from London – where Matt and Marissa own and operate award- winning bars and restaurants – to Pacific Palisades, they wanted to create a place that married all the things they love about Southern California and all the things they miss about London.
With this, Matt and Marissa (along with their children, Max, Jake, and Sadie) warmly welcome you into their new home, The Draycott.

Porta Via Palisades

No reviews yet

California cuisine focusing on fresh & local ingredients.

Juice Crafters

No reviews yet

Live well and be well!

