Go
Toast

Piazza 1909

Experience Italy without the Jet Leg!
Enjoy chef Stefano's homemade cuisine
Piazza 1909 is committed to Product, Environment and Hospitality. We believe in the use of local fresh produce and each dish is made from scratch with love and passion. Nothing is pre-cooked.
PIAZZA 1909 is bringing back to life the original La Jolla beach house named "The Brodiaea" that was formerly built in 1909. It has been restored so it can remain a nostalgic setting for residents and visitors to enjoy.

7731 Fay Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

INSALATA della CASA$13.00
Organic Mixed Greens Salad, Cherry Tomatoes, Spaghetti Carrots. Balsamic vinaigrette
PIZZA CRUDO e RUCOLA$20.00
24mo. Parma Prosciutto / Arugula / Tomato sauce / Mozzarella / Shaved Parmigiano / Cherry Tomatoes
SPAGHETTI e POLPETTE$21.00
Angus Beef Meat Balls, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano Cheese
FARRO SALAD$17.00
Organic Spring Mix, Heirloom Spaghetti Carrots, Green Peas, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Pecorino Cheese
TAGLIATELLE ALLA BOLOGNESE$22.00
Angus Beef Ragout, 24 mo. Parmigiano Reggiano
LASAGNA$22.00
Angus Beef Ragout, Besciamelle Sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano, Pasta Layers
PIZZA DIAVOLA$19.00
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, D.O.P Spicy Calabrese Salame
MACCHERONI DELL'ORTO$19.00
Cork screw pasta/Organic Seasonal Vegetables / Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
COTOLETTA MILANESE$26.00
Free range Chicken Cutlets, Arugula, Cherry, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiano, Roasted Potatoes
PIZZA MARGHERITA$18.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil
See full menu

Location

7731 Fay Avenue

La Jolla CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

No reviews yet

Welcome to Karina's Cantina!

Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods

No reviews yet

We've got all your breakfast, lunch, brunch and sweet treat needs covered.

Froglanders Froyo Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bernini's Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston