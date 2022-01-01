Plum Bistro
Come in and enjoy! "Artful upscale dishes take vegan cuisine to its greatest potential, and can even impress a carnivore at chef-owner Makini Howell’s Capitol Hill bistro. With an airy atmosphere of chic sophistication and fine service, it’s the spot for a classy date."
— Zagat
PIZZA
1429 12th Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1429 12th Ave
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Plum Chopped
Come in and enjoy!
little big burger
lbb burgers are made with a 1/4 lb of fresh cascade farms natural beef, fresh baked brioche buns, local cheeses, fresh veggies and camden’s catsup. please note that all burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.
Cafe Pettirosso
#PettirossoLovesYou
Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
Come in and enjoy!