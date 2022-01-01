Go
Plum Bistro

Come in and enjoy! "Artful upscale dishes take vegan cuisine to its greatest potential, and can even impress a carnivore at chef-owner Makini Howell’s Capitol Hill bistro. With an airy atmosphere of chic sophistication and fine service, it’s the spot for a classy date."
— Zagat

PIZZA

1429 12th Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (2359 reviews)

Popular Items

Mama Africa Salad$19.00
Baby greens, avocado, seasonal fruit, tempeh, seasoned quinoa and millet, almonds, housemade mustard aioli, housemade lemon vinaigrette.
Blazin Bahn Mi Sandwich + Fries$18.00
With vegan meatballs, sriracha aioli., pickled daikon, pickled carrots, jalapeño and cilantro. (NF)
My American Guy Cheese Burger (NF)$22.50
Handmade burger patty, cheddar cheese, tomato, grilled onions, pickle, house special sauce served with fries
Mac & Yease$12.00
Plum bistro's famous vegan macaroni and cheese .Rich and creamy nutritional yeast sauce with macaroni pasta. (NF)
Made on shared equipment that process wheat, nuts and soy .
Sausage Egg & Potato Burrito$15.00
Beyond sausage, JUST eggs, vegan cheese, crispy hash browns, pico de gallo. Served with fresh greens, balsamic, and picante sauce.
Black Pepper Fried Chickn' Burger$21.00
Black'n fried seitan, cajun bacon mayo, tomatoes, lettuce, lime coleslaw, pickles. Served with fries
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites (NF)$13.00
Ranch dip, carrots and celery
(NF)
Macho Burrito$17.00
Our legendary burrito featuring soy chorizo, black beans, seasoned rice, mixed greens, cheese, orange pico de gallo, avocado, housemade chipotle & jalapeño aioli (NF)
Plum Classic Reuben$18.00
Tofu streami, cheese, pickled cabbage, thousand island, rye bread, served with mixing greens & housemade lemon herb vinaigrette. Make it gluten-free for + $2.50 ( NF)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1429 12th Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
