Go
Toast

Pop Pie Co. University Heights

Your go-to fast-casual restaurant for all things encased in pie crust!

PIES

4404 Park Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (4985 reviews)

Popular Items

Bottled Water$1.50
16.9 oz. bottle.
Coke Can$2.00
Diet Coke$2.00
12 oz. can.
Arnold Palmer 20 oz.$3.25
1/2 Black Iced Tea, 1/2 House Made Lemonade
Horchata (v) 16 oz.$3.25
Housemade rice milk, oat milk, cinnamon, Kali chocolate. Vegan.
Dr. Pepper Can$2.00
Topo Chico$3.50
12 oz. bottle.
Regular Iced Tea 20 oz.$3.25
Black iced tea.
Lemonade 20 oz.$3.25
Fresh housemade lemonade.
Coconut Cream Pie Slice$7.00
Young coconut meat, coconut milk, toasted coconut, topped with fresh whipped cream
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

4404 Park Blvd

San Diego CA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Park & Rec

No reviews yet

We are currently open Wednesday to Saturday from 4 to 10 pm. We strongly encourage you to visit our website to make a reservation. www.parkandrecsd.com
See you soon!

Stella Jean's Ice Cream University Heights

No reviews yet

Locally made small batch ice cream!

Kairoa Brewing Company

No reviews yet

We are a family-owned New Zealand Brew Pub located in the heart of University Heights in San Diego! We have a breezy tasting room with large windows on the first floor and a rooftop patio with semi-private event space upstairs.

Small Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston