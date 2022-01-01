Go
Toast

Port Orleans Brewing Co.

Come in and enjoy!

4124 Tchoupitoulas St • $

Avg 4.8 (599 reviews)

Popular Items

Queso Fresco$4.25
seared queso, guacamole, rasta crèma, corn salsa, cilantro
Ami Shroomer$4.25
roasted mushrooms, truffle horseradish crema, fried onion straws, scallions
The Cowboy$4.50
BBQ braised pork, onion straws, cilantro, BBQ sauce
Cream Thiccle Creamsicle Sour 4pk$22.00
8% ABV | Creamsicle Sour
Stop chasing the ice cream truck and start looking for the beer truck. Our newest ice cream sour, Cream Thiccle, brings back some summer nostalgia and loads your tastebuds with sweet orange and dairy-free vanilla soft serve. So thicc and delicious, it'll have you talking like Mike Tyson.
Floridian$4.50
blackened mahi, crisp slaw, gucamole, pico de gallo, cilantro
El Jefe$4.50
chipotle chicken, caramelized pineapple, cilantro, poblano crèma
Street Corn$3.00
rasta crèma, cotija cheese, tajin, cilantro
Coco Loco$4.50
coconut-breaded shrimp, crisp slaw, sweet chili, toasted coconut,
cilantro
Green Chili Queso & Chips$4.00
The Carny$4.50
braised pork shoulder, pickled cabbage, poblano
crèma, cotija cheese, cilantro
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4124 Tchoupitoulas St

New Orleans LA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pomelo

No reviews yet

Welcome to Pomelo, a Thai Boutique Restaurant on Magazine Street in New Orleans. We welcome you to enjoy our authentic Thai comfort home cooking and have fun trying a variety of fresh and exotic flavors. Owner Aom Srisuk and her team can't wait to share their passion from their hearts to your plate.

Barracuda

No reviews yet

Barracuda Taco Stand's *Catering Only* Menu

La Boulangerie

No reviews yet

We are open 7 days a week, 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
Mask required to enter and while not seated at your table. Please practice safe social distancing. Thank you

La Petite Grocery

No reviews yet

We're excited to offer our menu online for your takeout convenience! Come dine in this beautifully restored Uptown restaurant on Magazine Street and enjoy James Beard Award Winning Chef Justin Devillier's contemporary Louisiana Cuisine.
The La Petite Grocery name pays homage to the history of its home, a building that’s been standing for more than a century. The original structure was built in the late 1800s and called the Central Tea, Coffee and Butter Depot. In 1908, a fire devastated the space and it was transformed into a full service grocery store. Later it was most notably a fine foods and butcher shop, VonderHaar’s Fine Foods until 1982. When La Petite Grocery opened in March of 2004, they similarly aspired to provide the neighborhood with exotic teas, locally roasted coffee, and fresh produce. By doing this, we hope to provide a dining experience that evokes nostalgia of old New Orleans.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston