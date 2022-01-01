Go
Precita Park Cafe

****NEW****
Pasta made from Scratch meal Park Packs
Pre-madeAmazingly Deliciious
Lunch and Dinner Packs
Pasta w/Meatballs (Vegan Option)
Lemon Chicken Piccata

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

500 Precita Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Soy marinade, tapioca batter, local organic greens, shredded carrots, radish, pickled onion, sriracha mayo on brioche bun
Curried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Fresh organic greens curried chicken salad, sliced bacon, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette on 9 grain.
Turkey, Avo, Bacon & Swiss$12.95
Nitrate free sliced turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo on baguette
Latte$4.00
Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black bean sauce, pico de Gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tater tots. *Sub Avocado for chorizo
Divine Veggie$12.95
Hummus, avocado, shredded carrots, sprouts, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olive tapenade served on organic 9 grain
Hot Chicken Chipotle$12.95
Sliced nitrate-free deli chicken, red onions, tomato, melted jack cheese. on baguette (vegan option)
Buddha Bowl (Vegan)$13.95
Wheat berries, roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, carrots, shredded raw beets, seasoned fried chickpeas, baby spinach, avocado, chickpea tofu, miso tahini dressing
Cheese Burger$14.95
Grass fed burger, cheddar cheese, arugula, fried onions, garlic aioli, served on brioche bun
Vegan Banh Mi$12.95
Shredded carrots, jalapeno, red onions, cabbage, cilantro, grilled pineapples, vegan mayo sriracha on baguette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

500 Precita Ave

San Francisco CA

Sunday7:50 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:50 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:50 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:50 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:50 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:50 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:50 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

