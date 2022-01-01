Go
Presidio Bowl Grill

93 Moraga Ave

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Tomato, lettuce, red onion, house made pickles, garlic aioli
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
House breaded boneless fried chicken breast on a toasted bun with roasted garlic aioli and house made pickles. Make it spicy +$0.50.
Tater Tots$6.49
Twenty tots
Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
Served w/ pico de gallo on the side
Grass-Fed Beef Burger$10.99
Tomato, lettuce, red onion, house made pickles, garlic aioli
Chicken Tenders and Fries$10.99
Four strips and fries or seasoned curly fries
Grilled Street Tacos$12.99
Four cour tortilla tacos w/ cotija cheese onions, cilantro
Hot Wings$10.99
Six wings w/ house made buttermilk ranch
Mini Corn Dogs$8.79
Ten golden battered mini dogs
Southwest Salad$12.99
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, roasted bell pepper, black beans, roasted corn, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
San Francisco CA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Equator Coffees Roundhouse

Colibri Mexican Bistro

Colibri Mexican Bistro lies in the heart of San Francisco's bustling Theatre District, just a block west of Union Square. Spanish for "hummingbird," Colibri combines the simplicity of authentic family recipes with fresh, high-quality ingredients to bring diners unparalleled, delectable Mexican cuisine in a charming, turn of the century cantina setting. This warm and inviting eatery is reminiscent of Mexico City restaurants of the 1900's, decorated with classic Spanish paintings and accentuated by a vast collection of uniquely shaped and rare tequila bottles. Filled with energy, Colibri projects black and white 1940's Latino-film clips at the front of the house, while the open kitchen in back provides glimpses of its colorful cuisine in different stages of completions. Boosting a knowledgeable staff and attentive, sociable management, Colibri is dedicated to providing a memorable dining experience for both tourist and locals alike.

PSC Holiday Store

We've been making our lists and checking them twice; here are our merrymaking gifts for a little sugar and spice...

Presidio Social Club

Our online store features barrel-aged bottled cocktails, frozen, ready-to-heat items, including Chef Rene’s buttermilk biscuits and our classic PSC Meatloaf.

