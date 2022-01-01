Go
Pub & Kitchen is an authentic neighborhood tavern located on the corner of 20th and Lombard in Philadelphia. For over a decade, we’ve served a menu featuring elevated farm to table offerings, alongside an innovative bar program specializing in wine, local beers, and craft cocktails. Our menu is constantly evolving, fluctuating with the seasons and availability of product.
Our lively and comfortable restaurant features a large wood-lined bar, bustling dining room, and charming sidewalk cafe on a tree-lined street.

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1946 Lombard St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1200 reviews)

Popular Items

SHREDDED KALE$12.00
kohlrabi, apple, walnut, english cheddar
P&K BURGER$20.00
8 oz. dry aged burger, caramelized onion, gruyere, tarragon aioli
PULLED PORK$17.00
coleslaw, spicy pickles, cooper sharp, bbq aioli
BROCCOLI CAESAR$13.00
charred broccoli, parmesan, breadcrumb
CHICKEN TENDERS$14.00
hot honey mustard
BUFFALO WINGS$14.00
blue cheese, celery
SMASH BURGER$14.00
single patty, yellow american, lettuce, tomato, onion, secret sauce
Fries$9.00
black truffle ranch
GRILLED CHEESE$16.00
cooper sharp, red onion jam, tomato bisque
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
country ham, maple mustard, sharp provolone
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
Sports
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1946 Lombard St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
