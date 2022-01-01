Pub & Kitchen
Pub & Kitchen is an authentic neighborhood tavern located on the corner of 20th and Lombard in Philadelphia. For over a decade, we’ve served a menu featuring elevated farm to table offerings, alongside an innovative bar program specializing in wine, local beers, and craft cocktails. Our menu is constantly evolving, fluctuating with the seasons and availability of product.
Our lively and comfortable restaurant features a large wood-lined bar, bustling dining room, and charming sidewalk cafe on a tree-lined street.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1946 Lombard St • $$
1946 Lombard St
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
