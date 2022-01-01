Go
Toast

Public House

Eat good things everyday!

830 Kline Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kobe Sliders$21.00
Southern Chicken Sliders$18.00
Chicken Cobb$19.00
Chicken Fingers$17.00
Kobe Wagyu Burger$22.00
Shoestring Fries$6.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.00
32.8433586*N,117.2752878*W Cheese Burger$18.00
La Jolla Cove Burger$18.00
Pretzel Bites$12.00
See full menu

Location

830 Kline Street

La Jolla CA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

American Pizza Manufacturing

No reviews yet

Scratch-made, made-to-order, take-n-bake pizzas, pastas, salads and desserts. Be home for dinner!

The Cottage La Jolla

No reviews yet

Over 24 years ago, we stumbled onto a sleepy little restaurant called the Cottage La Jolla. The restaurant was a local hangout and had a reputation for delicious food and friendly, personal service.
Since 1992, our business has exploded, and in late 2009 we finished a complete renovation of the restaurant. Improvements include a handicap lift & restrooms, expanded kitchen & a fresh, new look. What hasn't changed is our passion for serving tasty, classic American & Southern California influenced food.
We are also proud of the many servers, bussers and cooks that have been with us for years & years. We are often asked how we are able to operate two restaurants on different coasts, and our response is, "It's all about the people." Please take a moment to say hello on your next visit. Welcome to the Cottage!

Dripz Coffee

No reviews yet

Respect the Drip! We're here to provide the true, robust, & delicious taste that coffee lovers deserve. Try our amazing signature drinks from our cold brews, to espressos, to taiwanese milk teas, & more! We also feature mouth-watering pastries to complement your drink. Macarons, croissants, cookies, & more!

Taco Stand La Jolla

No reviews yet

Hecho a Mano!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston