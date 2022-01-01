Café Reconcile

Go
You can now enjoy your Reconcile takeout meal in our outside patio seating. Reconcile’s Hancock Whitney Courtyard, with spaced-out tables, will be set up for safe social distancing. Tables will be wiped down and disinfected after each use.
The Café’s takeout menu features our famous catfish, a family meal, a daily special, and our finger-lickin’ good Turkey Necks appetizer each weekday from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Find our takeout menu below. Call 504-568-1157 to place your order! Consider adding a donation to your total to help continue our mission of BUILDING HOPE and CHANGING LIVES for young people in need.

1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

Popular Items

Catfish Plate$13.00
Fried or blackened. Your choice of two sides. Add Reconcile's crawfish cream sauce for $3
Peach Cobbler$6.00
Crab Cakes$10.00
Hand breaded crab cakes topped with our crawfish cream sauce.
Reconcile Cheeseburger$10.00
Blackened, smash burger, American or swiss. Served dressed and topped with a beer battered onion ring.
Garden Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, radish, carrot, pickled peppers, sunflower seeds. Your choice of dressing.
Jerk Chicken$12.00
1/2 chicken. Jerk marinade, pickled peppers. Your choice of two sides.
Fried Chicken$12.00
1/2 chicken. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Chili Glazed Salmon$15.00
Grilled, sesame seeds. Your choice of two sides.
Dr Pepper$2.00
Donation
Location

1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

New Orleans LA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
