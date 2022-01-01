Café Reconcile
You can now enjoy your Reconcile takeout meal in our outside patio seating. Reconcile’s Hancock Whitney Courtyard, with spaced-out tables, will be set up for safe social distancing. Tables will be wiped down and disinfected after each use.
The Café’s takeout menu features our famous catfish, a family meal, a daily special, and our finger-lickin’ good Turkey Necks appetizer each weekday from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Find our takeout menu below. Call 504-568-1157 to place your order! Consider adding a donation to your total to help continue our mission of BUILDING HOPE and CHANGING LIVES for young people in need.
1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.
Location
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
