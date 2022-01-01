Rethink Food & Drink
Rethink Food + Drink is located in Altamonte Springs and is North Orlando’s only scratch kitchen, vegan and vegetarian restaurant, organic coffee house, and organic juice shop.
1150 Douglas Ave.
Popular Items
Location
1150 Douglas Ave.
Altamonte Springs FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Santiago's Bodega
tapas-style restaurant and bar
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!
So Fresh
Come in and enjoy!