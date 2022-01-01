Go
Rethink Food + Drink is located in Altamonte Springs and is North Orlando’s only scratch kitchen, vegan and vegetarian restaurant, organic coffee house, and organic juice shop.

1150 Douglas Ave.

Popular Items

PB Monster Açai Bowl ($12.00)$12.00
organic açaí, peanut butter, banana, granola, roasted peanuts, cacao nib, coconut, dates // GF
Spirulina Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
// VEGAN / GF
Asian Honey BBQ ($13.50)$13.50
Honey sesame ginger marinated tempeh, topped with orange sesame slaw, hoisin and avocado.
Lemon Rosemary Cookie$2.50
// VEGAN / GF
Signature Açai Bowl ($12.00)$12.00
organic açaí housemade granola, seasonal fresh fruit, banana, cacao nib, coconut, goji berries // GF
Sedona ($13.00)$13.00
organic mixed greens, brown rice, black beans, sweet potato, organic corn, pepitas, red cabbage slaw, avocado ranch, & queso
The Taco ($12.00)$12.00
brown rice, greens, black beans, pico de gallo, corn, avocado mash, vegan queso
Chick'un Caesar ($13.00)$13.00
organic mixed greens, seasoned tofu, quinoa, avocado, savory granola, capers, vegan caesar
Buffalo BLT ($13.00)$13.00
organic mixed greens, seasoned tofu, quinoa, coconut bacon, tomato, cucumber, avocado ranch, & buffalo sauce in a whole wheat wrap
Build Your Own Acai Bowl ($13.00)$13.00
organic açaí, housemate granola and your choice of 3 fruits and 3 toppings
Altamonte Springs FL

