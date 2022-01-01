rhinehaus
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
463 Reviews
$
119 E Twelfth St.
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
119 E Twelfth St., Cincinnati OH 45202
Nearby restaurants
Lost & Found OTR
Funky and eclectic neighborhood cocktail bar, also with killer food and wine.
LouVino
Come on in and enjoy!
Homemakers Bar
Thank you for the continued support!! Stay up to date on specials by following us on social media @homemakersbar and signing up for our mailing list on our website www.homemakersbar.com
The Drinkery
Come in and enjoy!