Wódka Bar

Eastern European inspired vodka bar serving spirits and cuisine from the Old Country.

1200 Main Street

Popular Items

Bread & Pickles$13.00
allez sourdough & european rye bread, pickled vegetables, pickled egg, dill butter
Potato Sauerkraut Pierogi$9.00
set of four spinach mozzarella pierogi topped with caramelized onions & sour cream
Syrniki$10.00
two cottage cheese pancakes / choose savory or sweet toppings / savory: caramelized onions & sour cream / sweet: sour cherry jam & powdered sugar
Borscht$9.00
hot soup, beef roast, country ham, root vegetables, dill, sour cream
Fig Crostini$12.00
fig compote, house-made farmers cheese, rosemary-infused olive oil, borodinsky bread
Red Wine Honey Cake$10.00
honey-sweetened red wine cake, mulling spices, plum & thyme varenye
Casino Eggs w/ Caviar$13.00
hungarian deviled eggs, big fish farm paddlefish roe
Kielbasa Bowl$15.00
slow-roasted kielbasa, pork ribs, & sauerkraut over garlic mashed potatoes
Potato Cheddar Pierogi$9.00
set of four potato cheddar pierogi topped with caramelized onions & sour cream
Mixed Pierogi$9.00
set of four pierogi topped with caramelized onions & sour cream / mix & match
Location

Cincinnati OH

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
