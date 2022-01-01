Go
Rolf and Daughters

New American focusing on seasonal vegetables and handmade pasta.

PASTA

700 Taylor St. • $$$

Avg 4.7 (1055 reviews)

Popular Items

Varsity Hoodie$70.00
Forest Green with white lettering on front. 20% recycled polyester, 80% cotton (sweatshirt by ‘as colour’)
Long Sleeve Art Shirt$50.00
Black long sleeve with black/white/yellow rigatoni graphic on front and wording down left sleeve. 100% cotton (shirt by LA Apparel) 2001: A Space Odyssey
Rolling Papers$5.00
King slim, classic closure with filter tips. Camouflage background with University of TN orange lettering on packaging. Unbleached/natural rolling papers. 1pk (32 Leaves)
Art Shirt$40.00
White t-shirt with multicolor rigatoni graphic on front. 100% cotton (shirt by LA Apparel) Bulb Fields, by Vincent van Gogh April 1, 1883 (copywrite public domain)
Tote$15.00
10 oz Natural Tote with Rainbow Letter. Printed on Both Sides.
18”w x 14.5”h x 3”g with 25” *Spun Poly handles
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

700 Taylor St.

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
