The Cupcake Collection - Nashville

review star

No reviews yet

1213 6th Ave N

Nashville, TN 37208

Order Again

Popular Items

Strawberry
Birthday Cake
Wedding Cake

Cupcakes

Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake

$3.50

Celebrate every day like it's your birthday with this classic treat. Vanilla butter confetti cake finished with our signature vanilla buttercream icing and colorful confetti sprinkles. All buttercreams are made fresh, in-house daily.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$3.50

One of my all-time favorites no matter where I roam. Our Carrot cake boasts (gasp!) carrots, pineapple, raisins, & coconut finished with cream cheese buttercream and crushed walnuts.

Chocolate

Chocolate

$3.50

Life can be simpler with a little extra chocolate. Our chocolate cake finished with chocolate buttercream.

Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$3.50Out of stock

This is not chocolate cake in a red disguise. Our buttermilk cake with a hint of chocolate and red for color, finished with crea

Sweet Lemonade

Sweet Lemonade

$3.50

Pucker Up for lemony kisses. Our traditional lemon pound cake finished with lemon buttercream.

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake

$3.50

You can’t go to a wedding every day, but it can taste like you did. Our almond butter cake finished with almond buttercream. Available in regular and gluten-free. All buttercreams are made fresh, in-house daily.

Strawberry

Strawberry

$3.50

Often compared to warm strawberry ice cream, our strawberry cake is loaded with natural strawberries throughout, finished with strawberry buttercream that is truly pink because of REAL strawberries.

Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato

$3.50Out of stock

You can bet your sweet potatoes that our cupcake version is as southern as pie. Voted ‘Best Cake” in Tennessee by Yelp & Business Insider. It's our #1 selling cupcake and a TCC original. If you ever meet another sweet potato cupcake it wants to be THIS one.

Classic Yellow

Classic Yellow

$3.50

Celebrate every day like it's your birthday with this classic treat. Vanilla butter confetti cake finished with our rich chocolate buttercream icing and colorful confetti sprinkles. All buttercreams are made fresh, in-house daily.

Germantown Chocolate

Germantown Chocolate

$3.50

A neighborhood as cool and eclectic as ours deserved a namesake cupcake. Our milk chocolate mousse-filled chocolate cake pays homage to the classic German chocolate cake with the addition of traditional nutty coconut topping, finished with a rim of chocolate buttercream and a chocolate ganache drizzle.

Lemonberry

$3.50Out of stock
Italian Wedding Cake

Italian Wedding Cake

$3.50

Say “I do” with an Italian flare. Our almond cake is finished with cream cheese buttercream and garnished with walnuts and coconut. All buttercreams are made fresh, in-house daily.

Marble

Marble

$3.50

Ebony and Ivory do go together in perfect harmony. Our chocolate and vanilla swirl cake finished with chocolate and cream cheese buttercream.

Mignon's Mix

Mignon's Mix

$42.00Out of stock

Snag a dozen of my favorite cupcakes and off the menu concoctions from the collection. This exclusive mix includes 12 hand-picked cupcakes packaged inside our signature gift box.

Baker's Choice Birthday Box

Baker's Choice Birthday Box

$40.00

Say Happy Birthday in a special way with a pre-selected dozen (12) assortment of cupcakes for the birthday person! Included: 12 assorted cupcakes, 6 happy birthday picks, note card and limited edition Cupcake Collection gift box.

Cupcake Minis

Cupcake Minis

$15.00

Have an assortment of bite-size versions of your favorite Cupcake Collection flavors

Cakes

Better than a bouquet of roses. Our signature 3 layer round cake covered in elegant buttercream rosettes.
6" Traditional Chocolate Cake

6" Traditional Chocolate Cake

$65.00Out of stock

What better way to say happy birthday! A classic look for any celebration. Don’t forget the candles! Cake Size: 6" Cake: Chocolate Icing: Chocolate Feeds: 8-10 people

6" Rosette Birthday cake

6" Rosette Birthday cake

$65.00

Better than a bouquet of roses. Our signature round cake covered in elegant buttercream rosettes. Cake Size: 6" Cake Flavor: Birthday Cake(vanilla) Icing: Birthday(Vanilla) Feeds: 8-10 people

6" Texture Sweet potato cake

6" Texture Sweet potato cake

$65.00

A timeless look for any occasion. Our signature three-layer textured design cake is the perfect addition to your next party. Cake Size: 6" Cake Flavor: Sweet Potato Icing; Cream Cheese Feeds: 8-10 people

Additional Joy

Pack of Candles

$2.00Out of stock

Birthday Picks

$0.25

Glitter

$2.00

Gender Reveal

$0.50

Pupcakes

Every Doggy Wants to Pawty! Celebrate your pup with a four (4) pack of mini pupcakes from The Cupcake Collection. Our pupcakes are specially made for dogs with premium ingredients that keep their dietary restrictions in mind. Cake contains: rice flour, cinnamon, honey, pineapples, coconut and shaved carrots. Topping contains: Peanut butter and sugar-free Greek yogurt Each package contains 4 mini pupcakes.
Pupcakes

Pupcakes

$5.00Out of stock

Every Doggy Wants to Pawty! Celebrate your pup with a four (4) pack of mini pupcakes from The Cupcake Collection. Our pupcakes are specially made for dogs with premium ingredients that keep their dietary restrictions in mind.

Beverages

Coke

$1.25

8oz Glass Bottle

FIJI Water

FIJI Water

$2.00

Mama B's Mango Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite

$1.50Out of stock

Mama B's Strawberry Mango Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Mama B's Strawberry Tea

$2.00
Fairlife Milk

Fairlife Milk

$2.00Out of stock

fairlife® 2% reduced fat ultra-filtered milk has 50% more protein and 50% less sugar than regular milk while still being incredibly delicious and satisfying.

Gluten Free/Vegan

Gluten Free Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Strawberry

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Vegan

$4.00

Vegan Sweet Potato

$4.00

Red Velvet Gluten Free

$4.00Out of stock

Wedding Cake Gluten Free

$4.00

Gluten Free Pack Bakers Choice

Baker's choice assortment of four (4) or six (6) of our gluten-free cupcakes. You will receive a pre-selected assortment of four (4) or six (6) cupcakes that may include a variety of our seven gluten-free flavors: red velvet, sweet potato, chocolate, strawberry, birthday cake, marble or strawberry cheesecake.

Vegan Baker's Choice

Baker's choice assortment of four (4) or six (6) of our vegan cupcakes. You will receive a pre-selected assortment of four (4) or six (6) cupcakes that may include a variety of our four vegan flavors: sweet potato, chocolate, vanilla or red velvet.

Vegan Vanilla

$4.00

Marble Gluten Free

$4.00

GLUTEN FREE Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Birthday Cake Cupcake

$4.00

Vegan Red Velvet

$4.00

Merchandise

Birthday Cake Soy Candle

Birthday Cake Soy Candle

$25.00

Candle volume: 12ox. Minimum 50hr burn time 100% soy wax 100% cotton wicks eco friendly, sustainable product hand-poured in Nashville, TN

Gift Box

$5.00Out of stock

A keepsake box for you or your someone special that will hold only a dozen classic cupcakes

Birthday Cake Soy Candle

Birthday Cake Soy Candle

$25.00

Candle volume: 12ox. Minimum 50hr burn time 100% soy wax 100% cotton wicks eco friendly, sustainable product hand-poured in Nashville, TN

Red Velvet Shirt

Red Velvet Shirt

$25.00
Blackout Shirt

Blackout Shirt

$25.00
TCC Orange Shirt

TCC Orange Shirt

$25.00

I Love Cupcakes Shirt

$25.00
Nashville Tshirt

Nashville Tshirt

$30.00
80s Style Shirt

80s Style Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Cupcakes & Icings Made Fresh Daily Minus Unnecessary Artificiality

