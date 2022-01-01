Go
SALLY

Pizza + Plates + Natural Wine =)

2229 Spruce St

Fermented Tomato$14.00
House-made fermented tomato sauce, marinated white anchovies, finished with Valley Shepherd aged sheep milk cheese and parsley
Kale Caesar$14.00
Marinated Tuscan kale, savory pumpkin seed granola, garlic breadcrumbs, local aged cheese, and Sally's signature caesar dressing.
Red Pie$12.00
Silky housemade stracciatella (which is the filling in burrata!), Jersey tomatoes, sea salt & extra virgin olive oil.
($25) Gota Wine, Prunus Tinto - Dão, Portugal 2017
Female producer! Elegance on a grand scale. Lightly oaked and perfectly balanced, with a silky texture and crisp edge. The nose is cram-packed with plums, mulberries, blackberries and anise. On the palate, black cherry and raspberry fruit tones with creamy and chocolaty oak flavors.
Soppressata$19.00
Soppressata, Birch Run Hills Farm "Fat Cat", tomato sauce , mozzarella, fermented pepper jelly
Sausage & Onion$18.00
House-made herbed sausage, roasted fennel, tomato sauce, mozzarella, olive oil, fennel fronds.
Mushroom & Egg$19.00
Locally cultivated mushrooms, creme fraiche, roasted garlic, pickled mustard seeds, chives, mozzarella, pastured egg
($30) UIVO, Renegado Vinhas Velhas - Portugal 2019
Showing dry, tart, black raspberry and rhubarb fruit, punctuated by bright acidity and minerality, it's at its most refreshing and quenching when served with a medium chill.
Potato$17.00
Thinly sliced marinated potatoes, bechamel, mozzarella, garlic oil, chives
Chicken Meatballs$15.00
Oven roasted Griggstown Farm chicken made meatballs topped with a roasted mushroom cream sauce.
2229 Spruce St

Philadelphia PA

