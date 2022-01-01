Go
Saloniki

Ready. Set. Greek. Now Online!

PITAS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

181 Massachusetts Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (1199 reviews)

Popular Items

Herc Pita$11.59
braised pork shoulder, greens, tomato, onion, fries, slaw, spicy whipped feta, secret sauce
Mt. Olympus Salad$14.59
grilled chicken thighs, greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onion, Greek olives, capers, peppers, feta & house-made vinaigrette
George Pita$11.59
spicy lamb meatballs, greens, tomato, onion, fries, slaw, charred eggplant sauce, garlic yogurt, secret sauce
Despena Pita$10.59
(vegetarian) zucchini - feta fritters, greens, tomato, onion, herbs, fries, garlic yogurt, secret sauce
Housemade Teas & Lemonades$3.50
Crispy Chicken Pita$11.59
crispy fried chicken, avocado, smoked
bacon, “Greek ranch,” fries, tomato, greens
Souvlaki Classic$11.59
grilled chicken skewer, Greek fries, small Greek salad, pita, tzatziki
Chicken Plate$14.99
grilled chicken thighs, fries,
chopped salad, pita, tzatziki
Impossible Pita$11.59
(vegan) two Impossible meatballs, greens, tomato, onion, fries, charred eggplant sauce
Niko Pita$11.59
grilled chicken thighs, greens, tomato,
onion, herbs, fries, tzatziki, secret sauce
Location

181 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge MA

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
