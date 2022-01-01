Go
Cozy spot serving up craft cocktails with a scratch Thai kitchen offering regional favorites, curries, and Hat Yai Fried Chicken.

2022 W Roscoe St • $$

Avg 4.7 (373 reviews)

Popular Items

Geow Tod$10.00
Five pieces of our hand rolled wontons with a pork and lemongrass filling, deep fried. Ginger ponzu dipping sauce.
Phat Thai$15.00
The most well-known dish from Thailand. A classic mixture of sweet, sour, and spice all balanced together in rice noodles with shrimp, garlic chive, radish, tofu, bean sprouts, and egg. Lime wedge on the side. Can be made gluten free or vegan.
Fries$7.00
Crinkle cut fries, available plain and salted, or HIGHLY recommended tossed in our mild spiced sriracha powder! Served with a side of chili aioli.
Khao Soi Gai$16.00
Featured on ABC Chicago's Hungry Hound with Steve Dolinsky. The most iconic dish from Chiang Mai in Northern Thailand. Yellow coconut curry broth, made from scratch, with stewed chicken and wheat noodles. Comes with crispy noodles, cilantro, pickled mustard greens. and shallots for you to put on top at home. Side of lime and house-made chili paste ;)
Phat Kaphrao$14.00
A Thai classic, chopped white meat chicken stir fried with red chili, long bean, onion, and a heaping handful of basil. Served with jasmine rice. Add a fried egg on top for good measure.
Hat Yai 3 Piece Boneless$13.00
Our famous Southern-Thai style fried chicken, extra crispy. Four white meat strips per order, served with sticky rice, crispy shallots, and a side of chili honey.
Phat Kee Mao$12.00
Stir fried wide rice noodles in a spicy stir-fry sauce with garlic, baby corns, bamboo shoots, Chinese broccoli and green bell pepper.
Green Curry$16.00
A house favorite. Very bright flavors of Thai basil, cilantro, ginger, kaffir lime leaf, shallots, jalapeno, blending together for a flavorful dish. Served with chicken, bamboo shoots, baby corn, and Thai eggplant. Side of jasmine rice. Naturally gluten free, can be made vegan.
Khao Phat Muu Krob$14.00
Thai fried rice with crispy pork belly, egg, onion, garlic chives, baby corn. Fried egg on top.
Panang Curry$16.00
A mild spice red curry with green pepper, bamboo shoots, corn, and onion. Curry base of peanuts, galangal, chili, garlic, toasted cumin seeds, and coriander. Side of jasmine rice. Choice of vegetable, tofu, chicken, or beef. Naturally gluten free.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2022 W Roscoe St

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

